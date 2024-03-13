11 best running clubs in Tayside and Fife to get a sweat on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

11 best running clubs in Tayside and Fife to get a sweat on

We've rounded up some of the best run clubs in the region, whether you are a beginner or a seasoned marathoner.

Members of Arbroath Footers Run Club run in Arbroath. Image: Supplied
By Poppy Watson

So, you want to join a run club?

Whether you’re at the beginning of your running journey or are a seasoned marathoner, run clubs are a great way to meet like-minded people, mix up your running routes and improve your technique.

Luckily, if you are in the Tayside and Fife area, there are plenty of great run clubs to choose from.

We’ve rounded up some of the best ones in the region for you to check out.

Dundee

1) Dundee Road Runners

A member of the Dundee Road Runners club takes part in the Kinloss to Lossiemouth Half Marathon. Image:  Supplied

Dundee Road Runners is one of the most popular run clubs in the city.

The group welcomes people of all abilities, with training activities and races to suit runners of all levels.

Members meet up regularly for training, including Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Check out its website for more information.

2) Run Talk Run

Gayle with the Run Talk Run group on Riverside Drive, Dundee.

Run Talk Run is a run club with a difference.

The group, which bills itself as a mental health support community, welcomes runners to “talk about how you are doing – the good times, the not so good times and everything in between”.

Run Talk Run meets at the Olympia leisure centre in Dundee at 6.15pm every Monday to run 5k.

Check out its Instagram account for more information.

3) Running Sisters Tayside

Running Sisters Tayside is a run club for women of all ages and abilities.

Its group includes some runners who just enjoy company for a wee jog around three miles and others who train more regularly for races, from 5k up to marathons.

The club currently meets for runs on Mondays and Thursdays.

Check out Running Sisters Tayside on Facebook for more information.

4) Dundee Hawkhill Harriers

Dundee running star Eilish McColgan was a member of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers.
Dundee running star Eilish McColgan was a member of Dundee Hawkhill Harriers. Image: Supplied by BBC/Studio Something

Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, formed in 1889, is one of the oldest and largest running groups in the city.

The competing club, where Dundee running star Eilish McColgan started out her career in running, trains within the new Regional Performance Centre (RPC) at the Ronnie McIntosh Stadium in Caird Park.

It participates in various competitions throughout the year, including road running, cross country, hill running and track and field.

Check out its website for more information.

Angus

5) Arbroath Footers

Arbroath Footers Running Club host a weekly Park Run. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Arbroath Footers Running Club is a friendly group based in the Angus town.

It meets three times a week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The club caters for runners of all abilities.

It also organises a weekly parkrun at West Links Park in Arbroath.

For more information check out its website.

6) Forfar Road Runners

Runners taking part in the Boxing Day run around Forfar Loch. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Forfar Road Runners is a friendly group which welcomes adult runners of all abilities.

It meets twice a week and informally at other times for training runs, as well as local and national competitions.

The club promises to provide safety, companionship, motivation and guidance for those unfamiliar with the streets of Forfar and the surrounding area.

For more information check out its website.

Perthshire

7) Perth Road Runners

Diane White from Perth Road Runners takes part in Forfar parkrun. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Road Runners, which was established nearly 40 years ago, prides itself on being a friendly running club.

The group meets twice a week: always on Tuesdays and alternating between Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It welcomes people of all all abilities and from the beginning of next month, will lower its entry age from 18 to 16.

For more information check out its website here.

8) Perth Strathtay Harriers

Perth Strathtay Harriers is a great club for those who want to take a slightly more competitive approach to running.

The volunteer-led group offers athletics training and competition opportunities for people in Perth and Kinross and beyond.

It welcomes athletes of all abilities and ages, with some members as young as five years old.

For more information check out its website here.

Fife

9) Carnegie Harriers

Carnegie Harriers is a friendly running club in Dunfermline which caters for people “interested in running over all types of terrain and across a range of distances”.

The group, which meets on Tuesday and Thursday nights, also covers cross country, ultra, trail and hill running.

It welcome new members who have some running experience or a reasonable level of fitness.

For more information check out its website here.

10) Fife Athletic Club

Runners take part in a race on Kingsbarns beach organised by Fife Athletic Club. Image: Fife Athletic Club

Fife Athletic Club is a widespread club taking in Central and North East Fife, with training groups in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Cupar and St Andrews.

It caters for runners of all abilities, from complete beginners to athletes.

As well as organising coaching and training, Fife Athletic Club promotes many events, including the largest hill relay race in Scotland and a series of local races.

For more information check out its website here.

11 )Pitreavie Amateur Athletics Club

Members of the Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club in Fife. Image: Supplied

Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club, based at the Pitreavie Centre in Dunfermline, is the perfect option for those seeking coaching opportunities.

It welcomes athletes from the age of eight and upwards.

The club provides training in multiple disciplines, including track and field, cross country, road running and hill running.

For more information check out its website here.

