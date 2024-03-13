11 best running clubs in Tayside and Fife to get a sweat on

So, you want to join a run club?

Whether you’re at the beginning of your running journey or are a seasoned marathoner, run clubs are a great way to meet like-minded people, mix up your running routes and improve your technique.

Luckily, if you are in the Tayside and Fife area, there are plenty of great run clubs to choose from.

We’ve rounded up some of the best ones in the region for you to check out.

Dundee

1) Dundee Road Runners

Dundee Road Runners is one of the most popular run clubs in the city.

The group welcomes people of all abilities, with training activities and races to suit runners of all levels.

Members meet up regularly for training, including Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

Check out its website for more information.

2) Run Talk Run

Run Talk Run is a run club with a difference.

The group, which bills itself as a mental health support community, welcomes runners to “talk about how you are doing – the good times, the not so good times and everything in between”.

Run Talk Run meets at the Olympia leisure centre in Dundee at 6.15pm every Monday to run 5k.

Check out its Instagram account for more information.

3) Running Sisters Tayside

Running Sisters Tayside is a run club for women of all ages and abilities.

Its group includes some runners who just enjoy company for a wee jog around three miles and others who train more regularly for races, from 5k up to marathons.

The club currently meets for runs on Mondays and Thursdays.

Check out Running Sisters Tayside on Facebook for more information.

4) Dundee Hawkhill Harriers

Dundee Hawkhill Harriers, formed in 1889, is one of the oldest and largest running groups in the city.

The competing club, where Dundee running star Eilish McColgan started out her career in running, trains within the new Regional Performance Centre (RPC) at the Ronnie McIntosh Stadium in Caird Park.

It participates in various competitions throughout the year, including road running, cross country, hill running and track and field.

Check out its website for more information.

Angus

5) Arbroath Footers

Arbroath Footers Running Club is a friendly group based in the Angus town.

It meets three times a week, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings.

The club caters for runners of all abilities.

It also organises a weekly parkrun at West Links Park in Arbroath.

For more information check out its website.

6) Forfar Road Runners

Forfar Road Runners is a friendly group which welcomes adult runners of all abilities.

It meets twice a week and informally at other times for training runs, as well as local and national competitions.

The club promises to provide safety, companionship, motivation and guidance for those unfamiliar with the streets of Forfar and the surrounding area.

For more information check out its website.

Perthshire

7) Perth Road Runners

Perth Road Runners, which was established nearly 40 years ago, prides itself on being a friendly running club.

The group meets twice a week: always on Tuesdays and alternating between Wednesdays and Thursdays.

It welcomes people of all all abilities and from the beginning of next month, will lower its entry age from 18 to 16.

For more information check out its website here.

8) Perth Strathtay Harriers

Perth Strathtay Harriers is a great club for those who want to take a slightly more competitive approach to running.

The volunteer-led group offers athletics training and competition opportunities for people in Perth and Kinross and beyond.

It welcomes athletes of all abilities and ages, with some members as young as five years old.

For more information check out its website here.

Fife

9) Carnegie Harriers

Carnegie Harriers is a friendly running club in Dunfermline which caters for people “interested in running over all types of terrain and across a range of distances”.

The group, which meets on Tuesday and Thursday nights, also covers cross country, ultra, trail and hill running.

It welcome new members who have some running experience or a reasonable level of fitness.

For more information check out its website here.

10) Fife Athletic Club

Fife Athletic Club is a widespread club taking in Central and North East Fife, with training groups in Kirkcaldy, Glenrothes, Cupar and St Andrews.

It caters for runners of all abilities, from complete beginners to athletes.

As well as organising coaching and training, Fife Athletic Club promotes many events, including the largest hill relay race in Scotland and a series of local races.

For more information check out its website here.

11 )Pitreavie Amateur Athletics Club

Pitreavie Amateur Athletic Club, based at the Pitreavie Centre in Dunfermline, is the perfect option for those seeking coaching opportunities.

It welcomes athletes from the age of eight and upwards.

The club provides training in multiple disciplines, including track and field, cross country, road running and hill running.

For more information check out its website here.