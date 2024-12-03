NHS Fife surgery waiting times among worst in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

NHS Fife surgery waiting times among worst in Scotland

A new report says SNP government must be honest with the public about the services the NHS can afford to deliver and what reforms are needed.

By Alasdair Clark
Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, NHS Fife
Patients on NHS Fife waiting lists are some of the worst served in Scotland. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

NHS Fife has some of the worst surgery waiting times in Scotland, a scathing new report on the country’s health service has found.

Audit Scotland said the Scottish Government has “no clear plan” to deliver its vision for the NHS.

While it reveals huge pressures on health boards nationwide, the report shows NHS Fife is among the poorest performing in Scotland in some areas.

The health board previously admitted it could not afford to tackle its surgical backlog.

And the country’s chief auditor says the government must be honest with the public about reforming the NHS and how some services may need to be halted altogether.

NHS Fife report
NHS Fife is failing to meet key targets. Image: PA

Despite a government mandate that all inpatient or day case treatments must be carried out within 12 weeks of referral, NHS Fife met this standard in only 47% of cases. It is one of the worst compliance rates nationwide, according to the report.

The health board has also struggled to meet performance targets for mental health services. Just 69% of people were referred for psychological therapies beginning treatment within 18 weeks despite a target of 90%.

The Children and Adolescent Mental Health Service failed to meet the same target.

NHS Fife did exceed the three-week treatment target for those seeking help with drug and alcohol treatment but it was below par when it comes to those referred with an urgent suspicion of cancer, with only 73% beginning treatment within 62 days.

An NHS Fife spokesperson said they were determined to drive down waiting times for evidence-based psychological therapies. In November 2024, compliance with the 18-week target was 83%.

NHS Scotland seeing fewer patients than it did before Covid-19

Despite increasing staffing and funding, Audit Scotland says the health service nationwide is still seeing fewer patients that it did before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Across the country commitments to slash waiting times have not been met and government mandated targets were rarely achieved.

New cash invested into the system has been swallowed up by a burgeoning salary bill and inflation.

While the Scottish Government has set out a “vision” for health and social care, Audit Scotland says it is not clear how these operational pressures on the NHS will be addressed.

They say doing so will require a clear delivery plan alongside tough decisions about how the services the NHS provides are changed or stopped altogether.

Auditor General Stephen Boyle said: “To safeguard the NHS, a fundamental change in how services are provided remains urgent.”

He said this would require difficult decisions about efficiency drives or withdrawing some services completely.

Mr Boyle added: “Taking those steps will require greater leadership from Scottish Government and NHS leaders than we’ve seen to date.”

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Neil Gray. Image: PA

SNP health chief Neil Gray agreed reform was necessary, but insisted “significant” work was underway through a £30 million investment to tackle backlogs.

He said: “This will see around 12,000 additional new outpatient appointments, around 12,000 additional inpatient/day-case procedures and over 40,000 diagnostic procedures delivered.”

Mr Gray said funding had increased in real terms by 30%, with more cash due to be announced at the Scottish budget on Wednesday.

Melanie Ward, MP for Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy, said the figures were “deeply concerning”.

“These figures reflect the desperate need for additional investment and resources, yet we know the Scottish Government specifically instructed NHS Fife not to even ask for investment to bring our mental health services up to scratch.

“The UK Labour government delivered an extra £3.4 billion to the Scottish Government for next year.

“In this week’s Scottish Budget, the SNP must use some of this to fix the crisis in our NHS. Fife deserves better and the SNP now have no excuse for failing to address this.”

An NHS Fife spokesman said: “The figures included within the Audit Scotland report are from April to June 2024, and while the proportion of patients waiting in excess of 12 weeks has improved slightly in the time since, achieving the target for patients across many specialities remains very challenging.”

