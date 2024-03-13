Dundee’s Globe Bar came back from the dead 40 years ago and is still on song as Molly Malone’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Globe Bar came back from the dead 40 years ago and is still on song as Molly Malone’s

The building housing the city's oldest pub has been a fixture in the West Port area of Dundee for 200 years. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
People enjoying the atmosphere in the Globe bar in 1990.
People enjoying the atmosphere in the bar in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

The Globe Bar in Dundee reopened its doors 40 years ago after being saved from the bulldozers.

Pints were pulled for the first time in a decade at “Dundee’s oldest city pub”.

The West Port building was transformed from a derelict shell and restored to its former glory by a consortium of businessmen with “no expense spared”.

The “new look Globe” featured a public bar, lounge bar and winery.

It was completely refurbished in period style, “mindful of its Victorian origins”.

It also meant the restoration of one of Dundee’s famous Iandmarks: the West Port clock.

Brian King’s book, titled Dundee Pubs, gives the Big Red Book treatment to the city’s most famous watering holes.

Brian said the building that contains the pub dates from 1823, while the public clock was added in 1864.

He said: “For most of its existence, the Globe Bar only occupied the left-hand side of the ground floor, while the other parts of the ground floor had various occupants including a grocer, an ironmonger and latterly a dry-cleaning firm.

“By the late 1970s, the building had fallen into disrepair.

The exterior of the Globe Bar in the 1970s.
The Globe Bar was looking a sorry state in the 1970s. Image: Retro Dundee.

“It was perhaps fortunate not to have been demolished along with the Overgate and other parts of the West Port or much of the nearby Hawkhill in this period.

“In 1969, it came into the ownership of Dundee University, and so, if not demolished, it could conceivably have been turned over to university use.

“But it was instead sold on.

“It was refurbished in the 1980s and the pub extended to cover the entire ground floor.”

Three sections in new-look Globe

The new version of the Globe was very different from the old but “completely in keeping with the spirit of the age in which the building was erected”.

General manager Colin MacKenzie said careful attention to detail was taken throughout and he was confident the hard work and investment would reap dividends.

An advert ahead of the pub's reopening in 1984.
An advert ahead of the reopening in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

“As far as I know, the Globe Bar was in operation until 15 or 20 years ago,” he said.

“We are proud of the fact that this listed building, which was derelict, has been saved from demolition.”

The Globe in 1984 was in three distinct sections “to cater for everybody’s taste”.

The public bar was done in the style of a “hostelry of yesteryear“.

The lounge was “sumptuously appointed with mahogany panelling”.

The “final ingredient in the premises” was a winery open from 9am.

A picture from an advertising feature showing the famous clock on the building.
An advertising feature showing the famous clock on the building. Image: DC Thomson.

Food was available in all three departments and would be of a high standard.

There was “pub grub” in the public bar and lounge with a “more extensive menu being offered in the attractive winery”.

A Courier advertising feature said the developers were “particularly pleased with, and proud of, the fittings in the public bar”.

There was deep wine carpeting

Detail from the clock tower was incorporated in the ornate, solid mahogany bar.

“With exposed hardwood flooring and old church pews covered in leather as seating, the public bar does indeed have a Victorian atmosphere, even down to the mahogany screen at the windows, sign written in the original style of the old Globe,” it read.

“Real ale, as well as the normal selection of beers and lagers, will be dispensed through Aitken brass fonts.

“The lounge bar, panelled in lighter shade of mahogany, has deep wine carpeting and Victorian brass light fittings, giving a cosy feel to the room – an air of friendly elegance, if that’s not a contradiction in terms.

“The wall and loose seating is soft and rather more sumptuous than the public bar.

Globe Bar, Dundee, staff behind the bar in 1984.
Jacqueline Russell and Lynne Butchart behind the bar in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

“Lunches will be available here every day.

“Still trying to keep the décor as authentically Victorian as possible, the winery is again in dark mahogany, with the same wine carpet as the lounge.

“Seating is provided for 35 and a dumb-waiter will bring food from the fully-fitted kitchen in the basement, where a full-time chef is employed.

“A good selection of wines is available – and anything from a snack to a full meal.

“With a coffee machine installed, the winery will be open for business from nine in the morning, so the management aim to cater for everyone, from early shoppers, to business lunchers, to evening outers – and also, of course, for those who feel like dropping in at any time of the day.”

Famous clock was the centrepiece

The distinctive frontage of the pub featured in line drawing on menus, letter headings and posters and the restored clock was illuminated at night.

The Courier said it was “well placed, too, for the university, and it shouldn’t be long before the bar becomes, once more, a popular hostelry in Dundee”.

Anyone looking to find the bar should “just look for the clock!”

A pint of lager was 73p in 1984 and The Globe became a firm favourite among students, visitors and regulars.

The weekends were incredibly busy and the food was hugely popular.

Remember the Globe Burger?

It was incredibly tasty and you needed a pile of napkins to tackle it.

The outside of Globe Bar in Dundee in 1986.
The Globe Bar pictured in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Feeling festive?

In 1988 a three-course Christmas lunch cost £5.95.

Coffee and After Eight mints were included.

Homes Under The Hammer presenter and Evening Telegraph columnist Martel Maxwell has never forgotten pulling pints in the Globe.

She was 18 and loved the banter behind the bar.

From the Wild West to the Delta Blues

Martel was a barmaid from March to September 1995 and particular highlights included an unexpected visit from some Perth prisoners.

They had a beef with a doorman and used a day release to start a riot – wooden tables and chairs were flung everywhere, glass broken and mirrors shattered.

She took cover behind the bar and emerged unscathed.

Regulars grab a chat in a busy scene at the bar in 2003.
Regulars grab a chat in a busy scene at the bar in 2003. Image: DC Thomson.

The Globe always had a great atmosphere and regulars with bags of charm so these incidents were few and far between.

It also became a popular venue on the Dundee Blues Bonanza circuit.

And the boozer has always been a great place to watch the football and rugby.

Five men enjoying a pint in the Dundee pub in 2012.
These lads were enjoying a pint in the pub in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

In 2019 there was plenty of gnashing of teeth when it was announced the venue was to become an Irish theme bar and change its name.

The aim was to reinvigorate the pub following a decrease in custom.

Regulars and former staff were quick to criticise the plans.

Drinkers enjoy a tipple at Molly Malone's after lockdown in 2021.
Drinkers enjoy a tipple at Molly Malone’s after lockdown in 2021. Image: DC Thomson.

More than 90% of Evening Telegraph readers who took part in an online poll called for the name to be retained by owners Belhaven.

It wasn’t.

The traditional name was abandoned in favour of the fictional Dublin fishmonger from the ballad of the same name.

Then Covid hit in March 2020 but the pub emerged from the other side and still excels in sport, entertainment and food.

The building housing Molly Malone’s has survived enormous change in two centuries but has stood the test of time in Dundee’s fair city.

