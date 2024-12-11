How the House of Mouse brought the Disney store to Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How the House of Mouse brought the Disney store to Dundee

Whether it was a character from a Disney classic like Snow White, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story or princess costumes, the Disney Store stocked it all. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Mickey Mouse greets shoppers outside the store in City Square in 1997.
Mickey Mouse greets shoppers in City Square in 1997. Image: DC Thomson.

The Disney Store was the perfect place to go Christmas shopping and brought magic to the Murraygate for two decades.

It has been missing from the high street for seven years.

Gone but not forgotten by big and little kids alike who fell under the store’s charm.

It was the place to buy products from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars and Marvel.

There would often be queues of people waiting to get in.

Fun was always guaranteed.

Mickey Mouse was honorary Dundonian

Walt Disney might well have known all about Dundee back in the day.

Dundonian Jimmy Macdonald became the second voice of Mickey Mouse, replacing Disney himself, from 1946 to 1976, so this was a full circle moment.

Macdonald was a one-man sound effects wizard.

In addition, Macdonald provided the yodelling, whistling and sneezing for the Seven Dwarfs, barks for Pluto, and the high-pitched voices of Chip and Dale.

Jimmy Macdonald in front of the mic
Jimmy Macdonald was a sound effects wizard from Dundee. Image: Supplied.

The first Disney Store opened in March 1987 in the Glendale Galleria in California.

With 8,000 different items, there was everything you could imagine.

It was successful beyond even initial expectations.

Disney expanded rapidly.

In 1997 the hundreds of stores included two in Edinburgh and one in Glasgow.

Disney planned to make the magic work in Dundee.

Disney Store was formerly a shoe shop

A planning application was lodged in March 1997 to open a merchandise shop on the prime site on the corner of Murraygate and Commercial Street.

It was formerly the building that housed the famous G.L Wilson department store and, latterly, the Peter Lord shoe shop with its distinctive yellow frontage.

The exterior of the famous G.L Wilson store in Dundee in March 1934.
The famous G.L Wilson store in Dundee in March 1934. Image: DC Thomson.

Monsoon and Accessorize would be opening alongside the Disney Store.

The Courier and Disney teamed up for a competition with some truly magical prizes.

Children could win the chance to have breakfast with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto before the Disney Store opened on September 27 1997.

The best was still to come.

You could win a family holiday to Disneyland in Paris.

The perfect holiday – unless you suffered from travel sickness.

The winners would travel by coach from Dundee to Paris, including a journey through the Eurotunnel, before spending three nights in a two-star hotel.

There was £250 spending money thrown in.

A page from the Evening Telegraph showing the Disney competition in 1997
Did you enter our competition in 1997? Image: DC Thomson.

The highlight was a full day at Disneyland with a character meet and greet.

A Paris sightseeing trip and Versailles visit was included.

All you needed to do was answer one question.

What is the capital of France?

Calls cost 50p to enter.

Mickey and the gang charmed sick children

Mickey, Minnie, Pluto and Goofy arrived in Dundee from Mouseton.

They dropped in for a visit to Ninewells Hospital.

They signed posters and handed out goodie bags in the children’s ward.

Mickey and the gang with children at Ninewells Hospital.
Mickey and the gang with children at Ninewells Hospital. Image: DC Thomson.

Children who were not well enough to meet the characters did not miss out on the fun.

Minnie made a special trip to the children’s high dependency unit.

There were smiles all round.

The following day they had breakfast with Courier competition winners.

There was great excitement when they arrived to open the Disney Store, which was swamped with youngsters queuing up to be the first through the door.

The event went down a storm with children.

The Disney characters with Courier competition winners outside the dundee store.
The Disney characters with Courier competition winners. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier said: “For someone who made his acting debut several decades ago Mickey looked in tip-top condition, as did his almost equally mature friends, Minnie Mouse, Goofy and Pluto.

“From its first handful of black and white films, made on a shoestring budget, Disney has grown into one of the world’s biggest and richest entertainment companies.

“Toys and other spin-off products can generate as much, or even more money, than the films they are based on and the Disney chain has been expanding rapidly in Britain to tap directly into the market.

“On Saturday the wisdom of that strategy was demonstrated when a queue of what you could have been forgiven for thinking included just about every child in Dundee under 10 gathered for the opening of the store in Murraygate.

“Such is Disney’s hold on older generations that even the hordes of parents present looked they were enjoying themselves too.”

They were.

What did you buy from the Disney Store in Dundee?

A floor depicting classic Disney characters greeted shoppers as they entered.

And people loved it.

It made buying presents for anyone under the age of 10 absolutely effortless.

Whether it was a character from a Disney classic like Snow White, Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story or princess costumes, the shop stocked it all.

Shoppers beside Mickey and Minnie in Dundee City Square on the opening day of the Disney store
Mickey and Minnie in the City Square on the opening day. Image: DC Thomson.

It was a haven for children desperate to snap up the latest Disney memorabilia.

The cuddly toy mountain with characters piled high was a favourite.

Rooting around was always a highlight.

What would you have found on the shelves in 1997?

A special edition Intergalactic Buzz Lightyear action figure cost £32.99.

A snow globe featuring Winnie the Pooh, Cinderella or Mickey and Minnie Mouse?

That would be £25.

The Disney Mini Bean Bag was popular

The Disney Mini Bean Bag was the best-selling range in store in 1998.

Characters ranged from Donald Duck to Pluto and Simba.

Many children in Dundee will have fond memories of saving their pocket money to buy the latest must-have toy following the release of a new Disney film.

As well as the old characters, there were always new ones.

Princess Atta and Princess Dot from A Bug’s Life were popular in December 1998.

Prices ranged from £9.99 to £16.99 for a soft toy.

The exterior of The Disney Store in Dundee
The Disney Store was a popular destination for two decades. Image: DC Thomson.

But you can’t beat the classics.

A Snow White mirror costing £9.99 arrived in 2001 to coincide with the VHS and DVD release of Disney’s very first animated feature film back in 1937.

Staff past and present celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Dundee store in 2007.

Its success continued.

High School Musical fancy dress was hugely popular.

The music was everywhere.

Tread the Boards cast members singing in the Disney Store.
Tread the Boards cast members singing in the Disney Store. Image: DC Thomson.

Members of the Tread The Boards Theatre Group performed numbers from High School Musical at the Disney Store in December 2007.

The Murraygate shop was known for its charity efforts.

The Disney store asked people to sponsor a toy which would be donated to a sick child in Dundee under the Bring A Smile For Christmas campaign in 2010.

Shop staff in costume and kids inside the store as part of its drive to get people to sponsor a toy in 2010.
The Disney store was asking people to sponsor a toy in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.

What would you have found on the shelves in 2010?

Toy Story 3 merchandise was extremely popular.

The DVD was a Christmas favourite.

The popular shop was gone by 2017

The Disney Princess Designer Doll Collection arrived in 2011.

Demand was high.

Cinderella was followed by Ariel, Belle, Mulan and Snow White.

Becky Josie Whyte with mum Samantha Murray at the Disney Store, with some stuffed Disney soft toys
Becky Josie Whyte with mum Samantha Murray at the Disney Store. Image: DC Thomson.

The magic of Disney never wears off, no matter how old you are.

There was despair when the store closed in July 2017 after the lease expired.

A deal to buy the building fell through.

Lilly Johnstone and mum Cheryl with a new toy before the Dundee Disney store closed.
Lilly Johnstone and mum Cheryl with a new toy before the shop closed. Image: DC Thomson.

Sadly, there was no fairytale ending.

The Disney flag was pulled down from the dome of the building.

The magic was gone from the Murraygate.

Conversation