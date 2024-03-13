‘We need fewer scaremongers’: We fact check common claims on the Dundee LEZ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We need fewer scaremongers’: We fact check common claims on the Dundee LEZ

We looked at the evidence behind some of the claims made surrounding the city's Low Emission Zone.

Dundee's Low Emission Zone will be imposed from May 30, 2023. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Dundee’s Low Emission Zone (LEZ) is likely to become a hot topic of discussion over the coming weeks.

From May 30, motorists driving banned vehicles will be fined £60 for entering the part of Dundee City Centre bordered by the A991 Inner Ring Road.

We heard from many readers after publishing an article on the potential impact of the LEZ earlier this month.

One reader commented that we “need fewer scaremongers, spouting their misinformation”.

Some strongly challenged the LEZ, citing the negative effects it could have on businesses and travel in the city centre.

Others were more supportive and keen on its environmental benefits.

Alternatively, some thought the restrictions it will bring are not necessary.

We looked into the “Integrated Impact Assessment” of the Dundee LEZ to see what kind of evidence there is behind many common positive and negative takes on the zone.

This was carried out by Systra prior to the it’s launch to help Dundee City Council.

Is the LEZ necessary to reduce emissions in Dundee City Centre?

Much of the debate in the comments on our article was focused around the likely effectiveness of the LEZ in Dundee.

Courier reader, Jerry48 commented: “As the number of EVs, including crucially buses, increases so the emissions levels are decreasing, as they have been for the past couple of years. The LEZ is frankly unnecessary.”

Another Courier reader added: “I do not believe that LEZs will make any overall positive difference to the environment. A classic case of a noble aim, but failing to deliver.”

The low emission zone map
A map of the Dundee Low Emmission Zone.

A key aspect of the zones is that they promise to drive down air pollution levels in city centres.

This, supporters argue, helps to minimise respiratory health conditions.

Children and elderly people are particularly vulnerable to emissions.

LEZs are viewed by many health experts and academics as an effective way of reducing air pollution.

“Air quality in Dundee is generally good, but despite improvement in air quality…there remain several locations where exceedances of emissions exist”, write the Systra analysts.

“This improvement to air quality is the most significant positive impact of the LEZ and will have health and wellbeing benefits for residents, workers, and visitors to the city.”

What are the financial implications of the LEZ?

A shared concern amongst several readers was the negative impact the LEZ could have on businesses and footfall in Dundee City Centre.

One Courier reader asked: “It certainly isn’t worth it if you’re losing your city centre, office spaces, retailers, pubs! How is it worth slightly better air quality at the cost of losing so many businesses?”

Another commented: “Considering the continued trend of unoccupied units blighting the city centre, they (Dundee City Council) are facing a major self-inflicted barrier to boosting life in the city centre.”

Systra found that the LEZ could have a negative impact on smaller businesses, such as cafes and shops.

The analysts also recognised there could be challenges for commuters, who may have to find a public transport alternative.

This could disproportionately affect those working shifts in the the night time economy or as cleaners, receptionists and emergency services workers.

In turn, Systra analysts explain this could have “potential issues in keeping or finding a job in Dundee City Centre.”

The report’s authors add: “Consumers may choose to visit a store outside of the LEZ,  rather than the store they previously visited inside the LEZ.”

However, many of the city’s taxis and the Xplore Dundee bus fleet have made adaptations in preparation for the scheme.

The three largest city centre car parks – at Bell Street, West Markertgait and the Wellgate Centre – are also excluded from the LEZ.

All of them are in within walking distance of most city centre businesses.

Readers’ support for Dundee LEZ – ‘cities should be for people’

Other readers were more positive about the scheme and the environmental benefits it should have.

One Courier reader commented: “The zones are part of a legislative trend against polluting vehicles that gradually moves manufacturers in a direction.

“I also believe city centres should be for people not massive vehicles.

“It should be a nice place to live without the need for a private car, that is how it was originally. Outside the centre we still need them, but there should be that choice.”

The LEZ marking at the Nethergate is wearing away
The LEZ markings on the Nethergate are worn. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

FerryB added: “The fewer polluting vehicles in our city centre the better.

“Other societal changes are impacting on city centres – like home working and internet shopping. But the LEZ won’t be the cause of declining footfall.

“We need fewer scaremongers, spouting their misinformation.”

Restricted access to more polluting vehicles should reduce emissions in the city centre, according to the evidence presented so far.

Systra analysts also say there could be benefits in an increase in cycling and walking as travel methods.

“Through the changing atmosphere of the city centre, some people and businesses may be more attracted to the area, generating more economic activity”, it says.

What types of vehicles can be brought into the city centre?

A growing concern amongst some Dundee residents has been the adaptions to vehicles that will need to be made.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras will be used to check the vehicles entering the city centre.

One Courier reader commented: “I purchased a like new Ford Ranger pick up early last year for £18k.

“Eighteen months later and I won’t be able to carry out trades jobs in the town centre unless I sell and lose the best part of £10k and fork out a premium for a eco van.

“I won’t bother with the hassle of getting into town anymore as there is plenty work out with. I can imagine other trades saying the same thing.”

The Systra report estimates that around 12% (around 1500) of the vehicles in the city centre will be “non-compliant” when LEZ charges are imposed.

“The introduction of a LEZ will create an additional cost to businesses that do not use compliant vehicles”, it says.

Among these it identifies companies who use large goods vehicles as facing the most significant challenges.

These are likely to be businesses operating in the construction, wholesale, retail, accommodation and food sectors.

However, Systra anticipates “private car owners will likely be affected to a lesser degree.”

“Few private car owners that currently access the city centre would consider replacing a non-compliant vehicle over adjusting their parking/trip habits”, it adds.

Should the LEZ be implemented outside the city centre?

The city council has to meet specific air quality standards in Dundee, with Nitrogen Dioxide (NO2) levels a key measurement for pollution.

Another Courier reader added: “Surely it’s more beneficial for the health of the people that LEZ should be implemented within residential areas not town centres.”

Two main locations where NO2 was found to be exceeding the limits in the city were inside the Inner Road Ring and the Lochee Road area.

Systra findings illustrate that the impacts of the LEZ could also be felt on Lochee Road

“Modelling has shown that some benefits will be felt city-wide as cleaner vehicles travel to/from the LEZ area”, it says.

