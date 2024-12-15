REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee deserves progress – so why has Keiller Centre news left me hollow?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
REBECCA BAIRD: Dundee deserves progress – so why has Keiller Centre news left me hollow?

The Keiller Centre is long overdue a transformation. But after a flicker of hope at something more vibrant, the proposed plans are a letdown.

An artist's impression of potential plans for the transformation of the Keiller Centre. Image: Supplied.
By Rebecca Baird

It’s been less than two years since I wrote the following words in this very paper: “Something needs to be done about the Keiller Centre.”

Since then, the chronically ailing Dundee shopping centre has had a go at renaissance, under the leadership of NeoN Digital Arts and, later, local gallery owner Kathryn Rattray.

These seemed to be good-faith efforts with an optimistic, creative vision of a new, cool Keiller Centre: a flexible-use space which could host indie shops and pop-ups, with night markets and even gigs.

Kathryn Rattray and Penny Muirhead, who runs Penny’s Pop Up Cafe on Wednesdays as a social enterprise at The Keiller Centre. October 2 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

I could almost see it – musicians wailing against artfully paint-spattered walls; students in dungarees serving up flaky vegan pastries to table-top gamers; craft beers in posh paper cups; screen-printing and 3D printing and, for some reason, a bike shop.

And I admit I was cautiously bought in, if dubious about how it would actually materialise.

Then a photography exhibition in conjunction with DC Thomson delving into Dundee’s past was a smash-hit, and seemed to signal the dawn of this hip new era under those fluorescent lights.

And suddenly it became clear that the Keiller Centre runs on two things: nostalgia, and grunge.

A flicker of hope wasn’t enough

That exhibition attracted a crowd of older Dundonians who still carried memories of the Keiller Centre in its heyday, as well as a younger set who saw it as just unloved enough to be cool and countercultural.

In an increasingly sanitised Dundee city centre, there are few places which have inspired such warmth from multiple facets of our local community.

And yet it seems like that exhibition was less of a breath of new life and more of a death rattle for the centre.

People visiting the Dundonian exhibition in the Keiller Centre. Dundee. Images: Kathryn Rattray.

It finished, but shopfronts remained shuttered. The place lapsed back to its ghostly quiet, with the only real buzz being that of those lights.

And so it was back to that original statement: Something needs to be done about the Keiller Centre.

The good news is, something is finally happening.

Something is better than nothing…

I was relieved to read The Courier’s report that new owners 1881 Limited are planning to repurpose the centre, and tear it down if needed.

Clearly, drastic action is needed here, and though these decisions are hard, it’s heartening to hear that owners are willing to make them (and that Dundee City Council are willing to support them).

The empty units of the Keiller Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

And as my previous columns have stated, I’m all for progress when it comes to Dundee’s city centre.

We can’t cling to the past just because it used to be great, and I’ll ultimately keep banging that drum.

Still, there’s something troubling me about this Keiller Centre announcement.

Photographers Esther Farrell and Ben Douglas planning their exhibition in one of the units, The Keiller Centre, Dundee, Oct 2 2024. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

The plans seem to centre “much needed student accommodation” and include a vague reference to “high-quality public realm”.

What does this mean? Is this the proposed green space? Will the benefit to the public constitute some cold metal benches and an expensive sculpture?

…but is this the right thing for Dundee?

The Keiller Centre, much like the Wellgate, is woefully empty, underused and in need of attention. I’m glad they’re both getting that. But some people aren’t.

A visitor to Federation Gallery in the Keiller Centre, spring 2024. Image: Kathryn Rattray.

For some people in our community, these are the last vestiges of the Dundee they know.

When I used to cut through the Wellgate each day, I’d see a wee old man with a flat cap and a blue jacket, sitting on one of the benches with his walking stick.

Fondly, he’d watch his wife rake the aisles of the charity shop next to him. This was the shape of their mornings.

The opening of City Flowers in The Keiller Centre, 2024. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

There’s a woman in a fuzzy hat who I’ve met several times on my way into the Keiller Centre, struggling with the door. I don’t know what she does when she gets in, but she does it a lot.

There are whole communities in these buildings: hippies and smokers and struggling single mums giving their kids’ fiver ‘shopping sprees’ in the pound shop after pay day.

Progress shouldn’t leave folk high and dry

A handful of bargain and charity homestores, old school newsagents and windchime-and-incense shops might not be the beating heart of the city’s economy.

But the people who frequent these two centres have their own beating hearts, every single one.

I wonder: What happens to them?

When there’s no more of these “unloved” places, where do those who still love them go?

The ‘new’ Keiller Centre in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee deserves all the progress it’s getting, no doubt. And maybe the best use of the Keiller Centre really is a bunch of flats and fairylights and some slate grey monoblock.

But there was hope, for a moment, that this special old shopping centre could be something exciting and new, while bringing along those who cherished the old.

I’d hate for the city to become hostile to those who have always called it home.

Conversation