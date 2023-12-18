ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph’s Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph’s Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future

Its days as a shopping centre may be over, but a new exhibition of DC Thomson archive photos is bringing people back to the Keiller - and proving there is still life in the iconic mall

The Dundonian Exhibition, curated by the Evening Telegraph, has brought hundreds of people back to the Keiller Centre
The Dundonian Exhibition, curated by the Evening Telegraph, has brought hundreds of people back to the Keiller Centre
By Andrew Batchelor

One of the many things that I have always enjoyed finding more about is the history of Dundee and seeing photographs of the city in the decades gone by.

It really is a fascinating insight into finding out what life was like for Dundonians in the 20th century.

So when I heard that the Evening Telegraph would be launching a new exhibition based on their “The Dundonian” supplement, I was excited!

What was fantastic about it was that the exhibition would be hosted in the Federation Gallery in the Keiller Centre.

The Federation Gallery has been a space I have visited a couple of times, and some of the exhibitions on show have been very interesting and engaging.

The Dundonian exhibition at the Keiller Centre features a treasure trove of images of the city’s retail golden age. Supplied by Kathryn Rattray

Fantastic leadership

I find it extremely fitting that this new exhibition is being hosted at the Keiller Centre as it was one of the most popular destinations for Dundee shoppers back in the day and it links in perfectly with the theme of the exhibition.

When I found out it would be hosted at the centre, I was happy because the gallery really is a wonderful area dedicated to showcasing local culture and it shows off the potential the Keiller Centre can have in the 21st century.

The Keiller Centre, as many will know, has had a rough ride in the past couple of decades, and even so recently, was vandalised which was very sad to hear.

But in more recent years, it has tried to get back up and reinvent itself as a cultural hub, and I believe that is all down to the fantastic leadership that the centre now has.

The Dundonian exhibition focuses on Dundee’s shopping golden age through dazzling black and white pictures from the DC Thomson archives. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Kathryn Rattray, the manager of the centre, along with a hard-working team, are aiming to make the Keiller Centre great again. The determination and drive they all have is something I am proud of.

Overseeing the launch of a website as well as social media platforms for the centre, they are also bringing the Keiller Centre into a digital age.

New opportunities

I certainly believe there is so many opportunities for the Keiller Centre in the years to come, but I believe the years of it being a shopping centre has come to an end.

But that opens the door to new opportunities, which is something the team are wanting to do.

Shoppers inside the Keiller Centre in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.
Keiller Centre manager Katherine Rattray at the Dundonian exhibition. Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It is definitely a fantastic place to host the likes of cultural events to exhibitions, similar to the likes of “The Dundonian”.

Seeing the attention on social media, there are many who have expressed interest in visiting the exhibition, myself included and it has been wonderful to see the enthusiasm locals have for it.

But imagine all the possibilities the unused spaces could be used for. I was speaking to some Dundonians a few months ago off the back of a piece I did on the centre, and there were suggestions from the likes of a gaming hub to also having a wholefood market.

I certainly believe the Keiller Centre does have a promising future, we just need to get behind it, because it has so much potential to be a hub for Dundee’s creative and cultural industries.

More from Opinion

'I know he would have been so impressed by her.'
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: My dad loved Christmas – I wish he had chance to watch…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Office Xmas party column Picture shows; Rebecca and colleagues on Xmas night out. na. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 2022
REBECCA BAIRD: It's office Christmas party season, and I have the fear already
2
Will Humza Yousaf become the grinch who stole Christmas with latest tax plans? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
ANDREW LIDDLE: Humza Yousaf's Scotland is like Lapland without Santa
David Cameron
ALASDAIR CLARK: David Cameron's Turkey row with Humza Yousaf exposes weakened UK Government
The Olympia is back open after more than two years. Image: DC Thomson
STEVE FINAN: Dundee’s Olympia finally open but decisions and actions must be explained
'Nice folk shouldn't have their lives turned upside down by bad neighbours.'
JIM SPENCE: Time for tougher action against neighbours from hell
A cutting-edge esports and broadcasting facility at Dundee and Angus College's Gardyne Campus is the first of its kind in Scotland. Picture by Isla Glen.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: We need to take Dundee's esports potential seriously
Pavement parking in Dundee.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I support pavement parking ban – but it must be applied with…
3
Home Secretary James Cleverly. Image: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
KEZIA DUGDALE: Home Secretary’s latest Stop the Boats plan is bonkers – the UK…
Pupils holding phones in a classroom
CHERYL PEEBLES: 'Catastrophic' Pisa education results charge the mobile phones in schools debate