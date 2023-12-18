ANDREW BATCHELOR: Evening Telegraph’s Dundonian exhibition shows Keiller Centre has a future

One of the many things that I have always enjoyed finding more about is the history of Dundee and seeing photographs of the city in the decades gone by.

It really is a fascinating insight into finding out what life was like for Dundonians in the 20th century.

So when I heard that the Evening Telegraph would be launching a new exhibition based on their “The Dundonian” supplement, I was excited!

What was fantastic about it was that the exhibition would be hosted in the Federation Gallery in the Keiller Centre.

The Federation Gallery has been a space I have visited a couple of times, and some of the exhibitions on show have been very interesting and engaging.

Fantastic leadership

I find it extremely fitting that this new exhibition is being hosted at the Keiller Centre as it was one of the most popular destinations for Dundee shoppers back in the day and it links in perfectly with the theme of the exhibition.

When I found out it would be hosted at the centre, I was happy because the gallery really is a wonderful area dedicated to showcasing local culture and it shows off the potential the Keiller Centre can have in the 21st century.

The Keiller Centre, as many will know, has had a rough ride in the past couple of decades, and even so recently, was vandalised which was very sad to hear.

But in more recent years, it has tried to get back up and reinvent itself as a cultural hub, and I believe that is all down to the fantastic leadership that the centre now has.

Kathryn Rattray, the manager of the centre, along with a hard-working team, are aiming to make the Keiller Centre great again. The determination and drive they all have is something I am proud of.

Overseeing the launch of a website as well as social media platforms for the centre, they are also bringing the Keiller Centre into a digital age.

New opportunities

I certainly believe there is so many opportunities for the Keiller Centre in the years to come, but I believe the years of it being a shopping centre has come to an end.

But that opens the door to new opportunities, which is something the team are wanting to do.

It is definitely a fantastic place to host the likes of cultural events to exhibitions, similar to the likes of “The Dundonian”.

Seeing the attention on social media, there are many who have expressed interest in visiting the exhibition, myself included and it has been wonderful to see the enthusiasm locals have for it.

But imagine all the possibilities the unused spaces could be used for. I was speaking to some Dundonians a few months ago off the back of a piece I did on the centre, and there were suggestions from the likes of a gaming hub to also having a wholefood market.

I certainly believe the Keiller Centre does have a promising future, we just need to get behind it, because it has so much potential to be a hub for Dundee’s creative and cultural industries.