Fire crews tackle blaze at Dundee house for second time in one day

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a Dundee house for the second time today.

Five fire appliances are currently at the scene on Liff Road.

Earlier on Monday firefighters fought a fire at the same address.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We have been called back to reports of a fire at a property in Liff Road that we attended earlier on Monday.

“We got the call at 5.50pm.

“We have five appliances from Macalpine Road and Blackness Road at the scene.

“Firefighters are using two main jets and two hose reel jets.

Three fire appliances, two from Macalpine Road and a third from Blackness Road station, were scrambled to the same house shortly after 1.30pm.

The fire was put out by 2.30pm with Scottish Fire and Rescue saying there were no casualties on that occasion.

MORE FOLLOWS