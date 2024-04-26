Missing Dundee man, 38, may be driving around Scotland in electric car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Missing Dundee man, 38, may be driving around Scotland in electric car

Kevin McHugh Barker was last seen in the Tom Johnstone Avenue area on Wednesday.

By Ben MacDonald
Kevin McHugh Barker was last seen on Wednesday
Kevin McHugh Barker has been reported missing from Dundee. Image: Police Scotland

A man reported missing from Dundee may be travelling around Scotland in an electric car, police have said.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to track down Kevin McHugh Barker, 38.

He was last seen in the Tom Johnston Road area, near Broughty Ferry, at around 9pm on Wednesday.

But officers believe he may have been in the Kirriemuir area on Monday and Wednesday.

He may have then travelled to Aviemore.

Kevin McHugh Barker: Missing Dundee man may be driving electric car

Kevin is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of stocky build with short, light brown, curly hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a green t-shirt and brown boots with a lanyard around his neck.

Sergeant Paul Hardie of Lochee Police Office said: “We are growingly increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin.

“He is believed to be driving a grey electric car which could be parked up charging somewhere in Scotland.

“Anyone who knows where he is should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1239 of Thursday April 25.”

Meanwhile, police have launched an appeal to find a teenage boy who was allegedly attacked twice in Dundee city centre this week.

More from Dundee

Police are investigating one of the assaults outside Marks and Spencer on Murraygate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bid to find teenage boy who was 'attacked twice' in Dundee city centre
Police have taped off WHSmith in Dundee city centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre after break-in
Some of the caravans at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson
12 caravans pitch up on grass at Camperdown Park
4
Craigie Cottage care home. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee children's home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns
Former SNP council leader appears in court accused of sexual offences in Dundee
The car crashed on its side on Johnston Avenue, Dundee. Image: Grant Scott
Car crashes on its side after hitting parked vehicle in Dundee
Scotland fan zones are being set up across Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Where to watch Scotland's Euro 2024 games at fan zones in Tayside and Fife
Mitchell Carling hopes to raise £50,000 for charity
Dundee teenager, 16, raffling off tickets for Scotland's Euro 2024 opener
4
To go with story by Laura Devlin. West End public art vandalised Picture shows; Councillor Michael Crichton . West End, Dundee . Supplied by Dundee Lib Dems Date; Unknown
Dundee West End street furniture graffitied in act of 'mindless vandalism' weeks after installation
6
James Kidd.
Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill