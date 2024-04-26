Missing Dundee man, 38, may be driving around Scotland in electric car

A man reported missing from Dundee may be travelling around Scotland in an electric car, police have said.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help to track down Kevin McHugh Barker, 38.

He was last seen in the Tom Johnston Road area, near Broughty Ferry, at around 9pm on Wednesday.

But officers believe he may have been in the Kirriemuir area on Monday and Wednesday.

He may have then travelled to Aviemore.

Kevin is described as being 5ft 6ins tall and of stocky build with short, light brown, curly hair and facial hair.

He was last seen wearing blue denim jeans, a green t-shirt and brown boots with a lanyard around his neck.

Sergeant Paul Hardie of Lochee Police Office said: “We are growingly increasingly concerned for the welfare of Kevin.

“He is believed to be driving a grey electric car which could be parked up charging somewhere in Scotland.

“Anyone who knows where he is should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting 1239 of Thursday April 25.”

