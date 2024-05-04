Dundee property developer acquitted of ‘hole in the head’ hammer attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee property developer acquitted of ‘hole in the head’ hammer attack

Derek Mawhinney had been charged with leaving Wayne Robertson seriously injured.

By Ciaran Shanks
Derek Mawhinney
Dundee property developer Derek Mawhinney was not guilty of the hammer attack. Image: DC Thomson.

A Dundee property developer has been acquitted as he stood trial accused of knocking a former employee unconscious with a hammer.

Derek Mawhinney was charged with leaving Wayne Robertson seriously injured in the incident in December 2020 in the Menzieshill area of Dundee.

Mr Robertson, 37, was found lying in the street by his horrified partner, who feared he was dead with a “hole in the head”.

He spent weeks in hospital recovering, Dundee Sheriff Court was told.

Injured man’s evidence

Mr Robertson, a roofer, told jurors how he used to work for Mr Mawhinney for “two to three years”.

The court was not told if there was bad blood between them.

Mr Robertson said in the minutes before he was injured, Mr Mawhinney phoned to say he was coming to see him.

He told the jury: “I had had an accident a few months before that where I fell from a four-storey building and was on heavy medication.

“I sustained quite a few injuries.

“I had a pin and plates fitted in both arms and the day before this, I had to go for an operation to get a pin and plate put in my arm.”

Wayne Robertson
Wayne Robertson said he could not remember how he was injured.

Mr Robertson said he was using a shovel outside his partner’s home on Lossie Place to clear items when Mr Mawhinney arrived in a van and parked nose-to-nose with his own van.

He said: “We were speaking about something, I can’t remember what we were speaking about. It happened that quick.”

When fiscal depute Andrew Harding asked Mr Robertson the next thing he remembered, he said: “Waking up in hospital.”

Mr Robertson said he could remember very little after suffering a serious head injury which left his speech affected for several months.

He said Mr Mawhinney stood with his arms folded next to the van and believed he was carrying something in his sleeve but never saw any item.

Found partner in road

Mr Robertson’s partner, 34-year-old Charlene Storrie, said Mr Mawhinney arrived outside her home “within two minutes” of the phone call.

She claimed to have watched the men speaking outside the house before attending to her children briefly.

She returned to find her partner lying in the road.

“He was lying unconscious.

“He had a death rattle, I thought he was going to die.

“He was bleeding from the head. It was like a hole in his head.

“There were little bits pouring out.”

Acquitted

Mr Mawhinney had driven off in his van but quickly returned.

Ms Storrie said he put Mr Robertson over his shoulder to take him inside, despite her pleading with him not to.

Mr Mawhinney then tried unsuccessfully to prop Mr Robertson up in his van.

A neighbour who is a former nurse told him to leave Mr Robertson due to the risk of causing further serious injury.

Ms Storrie alleged Mr Mawhinney said: “I’ve not done nothing.”

Following the conclusion of Ms Storrie’s evidence, Mr Harding told Sheriff Timothy Niven-Smith he would be withdrawing the indictment against Mr Mawhinney, of Elie Avenue.

He was formally acquitted of the charge, which alleged he lunged at Mr Robertson, struck him on the head with a hammer or similar, caused him to fall to the ground and rendered him unconscious to his severe injury and the danger of his life on December 11 2020 on Lossie Place.

Parliament meetings

Mr Mawhinney is currently the director of Omnis Properties Ltd and Impact Sync Ltd.

Speaking to The Courier in 2021, he described buying the office block on Dunsinane Avenue after being sacked from a firm in the same building a decade previously.

He had also previously spoken about proposals to buy and transform Dudhope Castle into a hotel, museum and hospitality academy.

Derek Mawhinney and John McGee from Omnis Properties at Dudhope Castle
Derek Mawhinney (left) and John McGee from Omnis Properties at Dudhope Castle.

Earlier in the week, the sheriff refused a motion by Mr Mawhinney’s lawyer to have the trial postponed so he could attend meetings at the House of Lords and Houses of Parliament.

He said following the acquittal: “That now means he will be able to attend his important appointments next week, having formally been acquitted of the matter.”

Solicitor Ross Donnelly replied: “He appreciates all the efforts parties went to that the matter was dealt with.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

