Dundee property investor reveals ambitious plans for Dudhope Castle

A Dundee property investor has revealed ambitious plans to take over Dudhope Castle and turn it into a hotel, museum and hospitality academy.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the A-listed building will be disposed of by Dundee City Council.

Councillors voted 15-11 in favour of selling or leasing the property, which was most recently used as offices.

But there were objections from some locals, who launched a petition to stop the council from selling the castle to developers.

About 1,400 people have signed it so far.

There were hopes that the former military base would be bought over by the National Trust for Scotland – but that soon fell apart as the charity suggested it would not be financially viable.

Now Dundee firm Omnis Properties says it wants to take over the castle as a venue that could be used as a hospitality academy, including helping students at Dundee and Angus College, as well as a hotel and spa.

The company also wants to preserve its history by showcasing the Black Watch regiment that used to be based there.

The council says it is considering a number of proposals for the future of the site.

Castle ‘doing itself a disservice’ with offices

Omnis director Derek Mawhinney said: “We needed to be really sympathetic to what the vision was for the building and, obviously with how the hospitality sector is going, we’ve had really good talks with the college in terms with what they’re doing.

“It first of all came about as a training academy for the college and then when we looked at the history behind the Black Watch.

“We could then see something quite viable there in terms of putting together a little museum.

“As things started to grow and we became involved in other projects around the country with older historic buildings, and bringing them back to life and regenerating them, we then looked into the hotel option.

“We thought if we could merge them all together, we could create quite a good space up a Dudhope.

“Certainly as it is right now, being left as offices, it’s doing itself a disservice and we can certainly do something with it.

“The council have the best interest in the city and we’re hoping that this is just one of a number of projects that we can work with them on.”

The idea is one of a number being progressed by Omnis, including plans to buy Wolseley Street Hall and turn it into a community hub.

The company also bought Dunsinane House earlier this year – a decade after Derek had been sacked from a job in the building.

John McGee, who works in regeneration and redevelopment at Omnis Properties, hopes Dudhope Castle could become a “destination”.

He said: “It’s taking the heritage and taking the history of the Black Watch and making it fit for the purpose of today and the future.

“I see the points of the community and the caution with the petition and I have total empathy with that.

“It’s not about just selling it off to someone who doesn’t care and wants to make a few bucks, the numbers have got to stack for it to work, but the need has to be greater and it is greater.

“It’s about making sure that everyone has the same opportunity. We must create a more inclusive thing for people in our communities.”

The A-listed castle is one of the oldest buildings in Dundee.

It was built in the late 13th Century by the Scrymgeour family, who were appointed Hereditary Constables of Dundee by William Wallace.

It was outlined in the sale conditions that anyone taking over the castle would have to follow strict conditions from the council and Historic Environment Scotland.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We have received initial approaches from a number of potential occupiers and are in the process of reviewing their proposals.

“We are seeking further information about their business plans and ability to access funding to further develop their concepts.”

‘Significant’ building for Dundee

Ian Thomson, senior historic buildings adviser Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Dudhope Castle is of considerable importance to Dundee’s historic environment.

“Its significance is recognised by its listing at category A. The current use of the castle as office accommodation for Dundee City Council is coming to an end.

“The castle will therefore require a new use and we look forward to working with all interested parties to secure its viable long-term future.

“This future should maintain the significance of the castle and we are keen to discuss this in more detail as soon as possible.”