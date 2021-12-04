Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Dundee property investor reveals ambitious plans for Dudhope Castle

By Amie Flett
December 4 2021, 11.00am
Derek Mawhinney and John McGee from Omnis Properties at Dudhope Castle.
Derek Mawhinney and John McGee from Omnis Properties at Dudhope Castle.

A Dundee property investor has revealed ambitious plans to take over Dudhope Castle and turn it into a hotel, museum and hospitality academy.

It was confirmed earlier this year that the A-listed building will be disposed of by Dundee City Council.

Councillors voted 15-11 in favour of selling or leasing the property, which was most recently used as offices.

But there were objections from some locals, who launched a petition to stop the council from selling the castle to developers.

About 1,400 people have signed it so far.

Dudhope Castle.

There were hopes that the former military base would be bought over by the National Trust for Scotland – but that soon fell apart as the charity suggested it would not be financially viable.

Now Dundee firm Omnis Properties says it wants to take over the castle as a venue that could be used as a hospitality academy, including helping students at Dundee and Angus College, as well as a hotel and spa.

The company also wants to preserve its history by showcasing the Black Watch regiment that used to be based there.

The council says it is considering a number of proposals for the future of the site.

Castle ‘doing itself a disservice’ with offices

Omnis director Derek Mawhinney said: “We needed to be really sympathetic to what the vision was for the building and, obviously with how the hospitality sector is going, we’ve had really good talks with the college in terms with what they’re doing.

“It first of all came about as a training academy for the college and then when we looked at the history behind the Black Watch.

“We could then see something quite viable there in terms of putting together a little museum.

Derek and John hope to turn it into a hotel and training academy.

“As things started to grow and we became involved in other projects around the country with older historic buildings, and bringing them back to life and regenerating them, we then looked into the hotel option.

“We thought if we could merge them all together, we could create quite a good space up a Dudhope.

“Certainly as it is right now, being left as offices, it’s doing itself a disservice and we can certainly do something with it.

“The council have the best interest in the city and we’re hoping that this is just one of a number of projects that we can work with them on.”

The castle is A-listed.

The idea is one of a number being progressed by Omnis, including plans to buy Wolseley Street Hall and turn it into a community hub.

The company also bought Dunsinane House earlier this year – a decade after Derek had been sacked from a job in the building.

John McGee, who works in regeneration and redevelopment at Omnis Properties, hopes Dudhope Castle could become a “destination”.

He said: “It’s taking the heritage and taking the history of the Black Watch and making it fit for the purpose of today and the future.

“I see the points of the community and the caution with the petition and I have total empathy with that.

Crowds at Dudhope Castle celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Victoria in 1897.

“It’s not about just selling it off to someone who doesn’t care and wants to make a few bucks, the numbers have got to stack for it to work, but the need has to be greater and it is greater.

“It’s about making sure that everyone has the same opportunity. We must create a more inclusive thing for people in our communities.”

The A-listed castle is one of the oldest buildings in Dundee.

It was built in the late 13th Century by the Scrymgeour family, who were appointed Hereditary Constables of Dundee by William Wallace.

A Sea King helicopter at Dudhope Castle to deliver a patient to Dundee Royal Infirmary in January 1984.

It was outlined in the sale conditions that anyone taking over the castle would have to follow strict conditions from the council and Historic Environment Scotland.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We have received initial approaches from a number of potential occupiers and are in the process of reviewing their proposals.

“We are seeking further information about their business plans and ability to access funding to further develop their concepts.”

‘Significant’ building for Dundee

Ian Thomson, senior historic buildings adviser Historic Environment Scotland, said: “Dudhope Castle is of considerable importance to Dundee’s historic environment.

“Its significance is recognised by its listing at category A. The current use of the castle as office accommodation for Dundee City Council is coming to an end.

“The castle will therefore require a new use and we look forward to working with all interested parties to secure its viable long-term future.

“This future should maintain the significance of the castle and we are keen to discuss this in more detail as soon as possible.”

