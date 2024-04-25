Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill

A pedestrian was knocked down and injured by a car being driven by a pensioner on the wrong side of Hawkhill in Dundee.

James Kidd went into the opposing lane and struck Sadik Elshani on December 19 last year.

Two months later, 74-year-old Kidd was caught drink-driving.

He has now been banned from the roads, although his solicitor insists he may never drive again anyway.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mr Elshani tried to jump out of the way of Kidd’s car but was knocked onto the bonnet and thrown onto the road.

Kidd, of Logie Gradens, then sped off but police caught up with him at his home.

They had found him after being able to partially identify his registration plate.

He pled guilty to driving dangerously on Hawkhill at the junction with Blackness Road, Hunter Street and Old Hawkhill on December 19 last year by hitting the man, failing to negotiate a mini roundabout and driving across pavements.

Solicitor David Duncan said Kidd had planned to travel to Hunter Street but made a “fundamental error” after believing the turn-off he was looking for was much earlier.

On February 29, Kidd was found to be almost twice the drink-drive limit (36mics/ 22) on Milnbank Road.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined him £640 in total and disqualified him from driving for three years.

He was also ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid work.

“This seems to be a very serious breach of dangerous driving,” the sheriff said.

“Although the duration was short, you were driving in the wrong carriageway and were not looking out for others on the carriageway and injured someone who had checked the road and was crossing the road.”

