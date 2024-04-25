Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee pensioner hit pedestrian while driving on wrong side of Hawkhill

James Kidd was also caught drink-driving in a separate incident.

By Ciaran Shanks
James Kidd.
James Kidd may never drive again.

A pedestrian was knocked down and injured by a car being driven by a pensioner on the wrong side of Hawkhill in Dundee.

James Kidd went into the opposing lane and struck Sadik Elshani on December 19 last year.

Two months later, 74-year-old Kidd was caught drink-driving.

He has now been banned from the roads, although his solicitor insists he may never drive again anyway.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Mr Elshani tried to jump out of the way of Kidd’s car but was knocked onto the bonnet and thrown onto the road.

Kidd, of Logie Gradens, then sped off but police caught up with him at his home.

They had found him after being able to partially identify his registration plate.

He pled guilty to driving dangerously on Hawkhill at the junction with Blackness Road, Hunter Street and Old Hawkhill on December 19 last year by hitting the man, failing to negotiate a mini roundabout and driving across pavements.

Solicitor David Duncan said Kidd had planned to travel to Hunter Street but made a “fundamental error” after believing the turn-off he was looking for was much earlier.

Hawkhill, Dundee
Hawkhill, Dundee.  Image: Google.

On February 29, Kidd was found to be almost twice the drink-drive limit (36mics/ 22) on Milnbank Road.

Sheriff John Rafferty fined him £640 in total and disqualified him from driving for three years.

He was also ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid work.

“This seems to be a very serious breach of dangerous driving,” the sheriff said.

“Although the duration was short, you were driving in the wrong carriageway and were not looking out for others on the carriageway and injured someone who had checked the road and was crossing the road.”

