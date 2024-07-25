Thursday court round-up — ‘Firearm’ menace and pharmacy raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — ‘Firearm’ menace and pharmacy raid

A round-up of court cases from Tayside and Fife.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Post Thumbnail

A woman knocked a Perth pub-goer unconscious in a vicious glass attack.

Chloe McMillan appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted the assault on another woman in The Grill, Flesher’s Vennel, on October 21 2022.

The court heard how she struck her victim with a glass, grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly punched her to the head.

McMillan, 24, returned to court for sentencing having previously been warned she could be jailed.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “This case doesn’t amount to provocation but there were behaviours by a number of persons that led to this incident which could be seen as provoking the accused.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told McMillan: “You have pled guilty to a serious charge.

“I see you absolutely understand that custody is at the forefront of the court’s mind.”

She said there was an alternative to prison, however and McMillan, of Cromlix Road, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

Blaze pair guilty

A man and woman have admitted starting a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly, which endangered the lives of residents and led to the building’s destruction.

Fire crews battled the massive inferno at the Fife town’s Francis Street in October 2023.

The eight residents of the three-storey block were evacuated after a hero neighbour banged on their doors after spotting the blaze on the top floor.

Francis Street fire, Chloe Arnott, Jamie Morrison
Chloe Arnott and Jamie Morrison admitted starting the blaze at the Francis Street block. Image: DC Thomson/ facebook

The wrecked building was deemed so unsafe it was later torn down by Fife Council.

Jamie Morrison, 34, and Chloe Arnott, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday and admitted a charge of wilful fireraising to the danger of residents’ lives.

They had originally been charged with attempted murder.

Imitation firearm and machete

A Dunfermline teenager pointed an imitation firearm at people and pulled the trigger in two incidents six days apart.

has been given 200 hours of unpaid work.

The 17-year-old boy – too young to be named – appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to offences in various streets in the city.

With his face masked, he assaulted two people by pointing the imitation firearm or similar object at them and repeatedly pulling the trigger, on May 25 last year.

On May 31 he behaved in a threatening manner by instructing a woman she was to stay where she was, adding he was not going to shoot her.

The same day, he assaulted another person by pointing the item at his head, threatened to shoot him and repeatedly pulled the trigger.

On August 17 last year he had a machete without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said the boy would appreciate a community payback order (CPO) with supervision and a conduct requirement to address his underlying issue, drug misuse.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told the boy she took into account his young age and immaturity and handed him 200 hours of unpaid work and two years of offender supervision, including engagement in substance misuse services as a direct alternative to detention.

Sleazy loiterer

Staff and customers at a Dunfermline tanning salon were left anxious and afraid when a sleazy male entered the store seeking prostitutes.

Kudakwashe Pise, 37, entered the premises and said he had been told it was a “lady bar”, witnesses said.

Kudakwashe Pise
Kudakwashe Pise.

He told a trial he had been seeking a food store – four units away – and was lost but his version was rejected and he was convicted of breaching the Prostitution (Public Places) Scotland Act 2007.

Pharmacy raid

A Stirlingshire lout must compensate a chemist after trying to break in in the dead of night.

Robert Nicholson previously admitted the failed raid at Right Medicine Pharmacy in Throsk on August 27 in 2023.

He removed a keypad and handle from the door of the Bandeath Industrial Estate unit with the intention of stealing from inside.

Security staff were alerted and saw gloved Nicholson, 40, of the village’s Kersie Road, on CCTV.

He never managed to steal anything but caused £390 worth of damage.

His solicitor said: “Things weren’t going well for him. He was homeless and he was consuming alcohol to excess.

“It’s not something he’s proud of.”

At Stirling Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon imposed 167 hours of unpaid work and placed Nicholson under supervision for a year.

He also made a compensation order of £390.

Karaoke rammy

A karaoke singer was left permanently scarred after being glassed by a heckler during a wild brawl in a Dundee pub. Brian Linn attacked with glass bottles in the Arctic Bar after shouting “you’re s***e” at the singer.

Brian Linn
Brian Linn. Image: Twitter.

Snapchat creep

A creep used Snapchat to send lewd photos and videos to a ‘child’ – only to find out he was speaking to an undercover police officer.

Michael Stirling, 52, is awaiting sentencing after he admitted trying to indecently communicate with a child.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the officer posed as ‘Emily Anderson’ – a child under the age of 13 – on Snapchat.

Messages were exchanged with Stirling later sending indecent images and videos.

Michael Stirling
Michael Stirling.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said a search warrant was executed at Stirling’s former home on Haldane Terrace.

Various items that were in the background of the photos and videos were found during the search.

Stirling, of Kirkton Avenue, pled guilty to committing the offence on October 3 last year.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until August for reports to be prepared. Stirling was placed on the sex offenders register.

