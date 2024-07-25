Thursday court round-up — ‘Firearm’ menace and pharmacy raid

A woman knocked a Perth pub-goer unconscious in a vicious glass attack.

Chloe McMillan appeared at the city’s sheriff court and admitted the assault on another woman in The Grill, Flesher’s Vennel, on October 21 2022.

The court heard how she struck her victim with a glass, grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly punched her to the head.

McMillan, 24, returned to court for sentencing having previously been warned she could be jailed.

Solicitor Paul Ralph, defending, said: “This case doesn’t amount to provocation but there were behaviours by a number of persons that led to this incident which could be seen as provoking the accused.”

Sheriff Alison McKay told McMillan: “You have pled guilty to a serious charge.

“I see you absolutely understand that custody is at the forefront of the court’s mind.”

She said there was an alternative to prison, however and McMillan, of Cromlix Road, was placed on supervision for a year and ordered to carry out 300 hours unpaid work.

Blaze pair guilty

A man and woman have admitted starting a fire at a block of flats in Lochgelly, which endangered the lives of residents and led to the building’s destruction.

Fire crews battled the massive inferno at the Fife town’s Francis Street in October 2023.

The eight residents of the three-storey block were evacuated after a hero neighbour banged on their doors after spotting the blaze on the top floor.

The wrecked building was deemed so unsafe it was later torn down by Fife Council.

Jamie Morrison, 34, and Chloe Arnott, 31, appeared at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday and admitted a charge of wilful fireraising to the danger of residents’ lives.

They had originally been charged with attempted murder.

Imitation firearm and machete

A Dunfermline teenager pointed an imitation firearm at people and pulled the trigger in two incidents six days apart.

has been given 200 hours of unpaid work.

The 17-year-old boy – too young to be named – appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to offences in various streets in the city.

With his face masked, he assaulted two people by pointing the imitation firearm or similar object at them and repeatedly pulling the trigger, on May 25 last year.

On May 31 he behaved in a threatening manner by instructing a woman she was to stay where she was, adding he was not going to shoot her.

The same day, he assaulted another person by pointing the item at his head, threatened to shoot him and repeatedly pulled the trigger.

On August 17 last year he had a machete without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

Defence lawyer Shona Westwood said the boy would appreciate a community payback order (CPO) with supervision and a conduct requirement to address his underlying issue, drug misuse.

Sheriff Krista Johnston told the boy she took into account his young age and immaturity and handed him 200 hours of unpaid work and two years of offender supervision, including engagement in substance misuse services as a direct alternative to detention.

Sleazy loiterer

Staff and customers at a Dunfermline tanning salon were left anxious and afraid when a sleazy male entered the store seeking prostitutes.

Kudakwashe Pise, 37, entered the premises and said he had been told it was a “lady bar”, witnesses said.

He told a trial he had been seeking a food store – four units away – and was lost but his version was rejected and he was convicted of breaching the Prostitution (Public Places) Scotland Act 2007.

Pharmacy raid

A Stirlingshire lout must compensate a chemist after trying to break in in the dead of night.

Robert Nicholson previously admitted the failed raid at Right Medicine Pharmacy in Throsk on August 27 in 2023.

He removed a keypad and handle from the door of the Bandeath Industrial Estate unit with the intention of stealing from inside.

Security staff were alerted and saw gloved Nicholson, 40, of the village’s Kersie Road, on CCTV.

He never managed to steal anything but caused £390 worth of damage.

His solicitor said: “Things weren’t going well for him. He was homeless and he was consuming alcohol to excess.

“It’s not something he’s proud of.”

At Stirling Sheriff Court, Sheriff Mark O’Hanlon imposed 167 hours of unpaid work and placed Nicholson under supervision for a year.

He also made a compensation order of £390.

Karaoke rammy

A karaoke singer was left permanently scarred after being glassed by a heckler during a wild brawl in a Dundee pub. Brian Linn attacked with glass bottles in the Arctic Bar after shouting “you’re s***e” at the singer.

Snapchat creep

A creep used Snapchat to send lewd photos and videos to a ‘child’ – only to find out he was speaking to an undercover police officer.

Michael Stirling, 52, is awaiting sentencing after he admitted trying to indecently communicate with a child.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how the officer posed as ‘Emily Anderson’ – a child under the age of 13 – on Snapchat.

Messages were exchanged with Stirling later sending indecent images and videos.

Fiscal depute Kate Scarborough said a search warrant was executed at Stirling’s former home on Haldane Terrace.

Various items that were in the background of the photos and videos were found during the search.

Stirling, of Kirkton Avenue, pled guilty to committing the offence on October 3 last year.

Sheriff George Way deferred sentence until August for reports to be prepared. Stirling was placed on the sex offenders register.

