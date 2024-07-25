Sleaze convicted of ‘loitering’ for prostitutes at Dunfermline tanning salon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Sleaze convicted of ‘loitering’ for prostitutes at Dunfermline tanning salon

Kudakwashe Pise tried to call over customers before entering and asking about sex workers.

By Ross Gardiner
Kudakwashe Pise
Kudakwashe Pise.

Staff and customers at a Dunfermline tanning salon were left anxious and afraid when a sleazy male entered the store seeking prostitutes.

Kudakwashe Pise called over a 25-year-old customer as she entered the Sun Shack – now TanXpress – on Allan Crescent.

After she had been for a tan and warned the lone woman running the solarium, Pise entered and made his intentions clear.

During a trial, the 37-year-old claimed he had simply been sent by his wife to an African food store on the street but could not find it.

It was just four units along the road.

Pise’s defence was rejected and he was found guilty at Dunfermline Justice of the Peace court of breaching the Prostitution (Public Places) Scotland Act 2007.

‘Lady bar’

The trial heard evidence from a 25-year-old woman who explained she arrived at the salon at around 8pm on December 20 last year.

She said: “I had been dropped off by one of my friends to go for a sunbed.

“There was a man outside in a car – it was directly outside the sunbed shop.

“The window was down and he was gesturing to get my attention.

“He said ‘come here.’ I said ‘no’.

“I proceeded to go into the sunbed shop. A girl I know was working. I told her, ‘be careful’.”

Allan Crescent, Dunfermline shops
The African food store Pise said he could not find is close to the tanning salon. It was then Sun Shack. Image: Google

The woman said that after her sunbed, Pise was still parked outside and the employee said a previous customer had “said something similar had happened to her.”

The witness continued: “More customers were coming in and then he entered the shop.

“I said this is the guy. He didn’t say anything at first.

“I just stood with (the employee). She served the other girls that were going in.

“He came in and I think he said something along the lines of ‘how are you?’

“He asked if there was a lady there, he’d been told it was a lady bar.

“Someone had told him to come there because there were ladies there.”

Kudakwashe Pise
Kudakwashe Pise was convicted of the loitering offence.

She said he left the shop but remained outside in his car.

“I phoned the police after that. As I was on the phone to police, the car started slowly driving away.

“It seemed like he was looking for a brothel.”

Staff member ‘shocked and scared’

The employee, who no longer works at the salon, also gave evidence.

“There were a few customers in front of him.

“People had told me he was outside, I didn’t want to make much conversation.

“He said to me he’s told there’re ladies that work here, he’s told this is a lady bar, that his friend had told him it’s the sunbed shop.”

She explained Pise was advised to leave and did.

The woman added: “He sat in his car for maybe another 10 minutes.

“I was quite anxious, felt quite uncomfortable. When he came in, I was quite shocked and scared.”

Searching for African store

Pise, who did not have a lawyer, gave evidence that he had moved to Dunfermline the month before.

He said his wife had sent him to an African food store with only a postcode.

Pise explained he asked both the sunbed shop customer and employee for directions to Al-Falah – a shop four doors along with prominent signage.

Justice of the Peace Joyce Petrie convicted Pise, of Pittencrieff Street in Dunfermline of loitering so that in all the circumstances it could be reasonably inferred he was doing so for the purposes of obtaining the services of a person engaged in prostitution.

The JP said: “I have to say, I didn’t believe your version of events.”

Pise, who works part-time, was fined £200.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Brian Linn
Dundee thug jailed for glassing karaoke singer in pub after 'you're s***e' heckle
George McPhee
Perth fare dodger abused train conductor and threatened police
Dozing driver parked on A9 Perthshire more than six times alcohol limit
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'I'll bite your baws off'
Usman Ali Sultan.
Jail for drug addict who was coerced into booze and cigarettes raid on Perth…
Jay Cation crashed into a house
Young cocaine-driver who smashed car into Glenrothes house avoids jail due to age
Colin Bandeen
Paedophile Angus motorsports boss faces jail after decades of child abuse
Amjad Ali appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Drink-drive sucker refused to blow into Perth police breathalyser
Liam Stark
Former Fife carer who assaulted dementia patient 'struggling to complete' punishment due to drug…
Cameron Allan police mugshot and Facebook image
Cameron Allan: Fife killer’s ‘murder’ Facebook posts before heinous crimes