Readers react to £35m Fife holiday park plan at centre of ‘Benidorm’ planning battle

The bid for 75 lodges with hot tubs at a loch near Letham has divided opinion among locals.

By Claire Warrender
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
An artist's impression of how the £35m Fife holiday park will look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

A ‘David and Goliath battle’ over a £35 million Fife holiday park plan has provoked a strong – and divided – reaction among Courier readers.

Dunfermline-based Eden Muir’s planning application for 75 lodges with hot tubs at its fishery near Letham, will be considered by councillors next month.

The proposal at the former quarry also includes crazy golf, a play area, bike storage and a reception building.

Last week, we revealed how the community council in the tiny nearby village of Monimail is leading a fight against the development.

One comment read: “This is a natural beauty spot, not Benidorm.”

However, other commenters were more positive, with hopes of a tourism and jobs boost.

Now Courier readers have had their say on the bid.

‘Even more of our countryside disappearing’

Many people fear the loss of countryside and the effect on the local environment.

Commenting on The Courier website, OrangeBird said: “Strongly disagree with the proposal.

“The agreement, following years of quarrying, was to leave the site as a nature reserve.

Site of the former Mountcastle Quarry and now the located of Eden Springs Fishery and Country Park.
The Mountcastle Quarry site near Cupar. Image: Eden Muir Limited

“What is the point of having a planning agreement if it is then overruled?”

Meanwhile, on Facebook, John Seymour said: “Even more of our countryside disappearing.

“It won’t be long until the next village to you will be joined to yours.”

‘Thought of McDisney gives me the willies’

Other commenters spoke of the effect of holiday accommodation more generally.

Linda Oates said: “Leave our lochs alone. Natural beauty, not a holiday resort.

“Same as Flamingo Land, we don’t want them.”

The proposed layout of the holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery.
The proposed layout of the holiday park at Eden Springs Fishery.

And James McGovern added: “The tourist trade will ruin Scotland.

“Next thing you know, McDisney. The thought of it gives me the willies.”

Holly Webster agreed, adding: “What is it with these developers wanting to turn these beauty spots into Butlins or similar?”

And Caroline Milne said: “More holiday homes that will be empty outwith summer!”

Comments in favour of Fife holiday park plans

However, plenty of people in favour of the planning bid also shared their views.

On The Courier website, Elff said: “We need jobs and holiday lodges will bring them.

“Holidaymakers spending money in the local economy is good.

“I think this could be done sensitively enough.”

How some of the lodges will look. Image: Fife Council planning portal.

And Garry Ronald said on Facebook: “I think this would be amazing.

“The place already has fishing for all ages and does wild swimming as well as water sports.

“Having holiday chalets would bring more visitors to the surrounding area. Well done owners.”

Meanwhile, Craig Hutchison added: “I think this will be great for the area.

“You’ll always get locals, who have probably never been before the fishery opened, not in my backyard.”

Park is ‘sensitively designed’

Eden Springs fishery was granted permission in 2022, after the Scottish Government overturned a Fife Council refusal.

And Eden Muir says its holiday park has been sensitively designed to complement it.

Director Chris Ritchie says the visitor accommodation will enhance their offering.

“As we move forward with our plans, we remain committed to ongoing collaboration with local community groups and engaged stakeholders,” he said.

Fife Council’s north east planning committee will decide on the application on August 14.

