Off-duty Dundee lifeguard hailed ‘hero’ for saving lives of two young bodyboarders

An off-duty Dundee lifeguard has been hailed a “hero” after saving two youngsters in a dramatic beach rescue in the Highlands.

Callum McDonald was called into action at Farr Bay after the bodyboarders got caught in a rip current near rocks.

Callum is a lifeguard with the RNLI but was off-duty and enjoying a surfing trip when the drama unfolded.

Speaking about the July 5 incident for the first time, Callum says he initially thought there was another surfer in the water.

Bodyboarders ‘scared and panicked’

He said: “There was lots of splashing, and I realised it was them kicking their legs furiously in an attempt to get back to safety.

“I tried to get closer to them, but I was cautious of the nearby rocks and wanted to avoid us all getting hurt.

“I encouraged them to swim over to me but, I realised they were too tired to get themselves out of the rip so I paddled over to them.”

Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water flowing out to sea.

It is common for rip currents to form around fixed structures like the rocks at the end of sandy bays.

Callum said: “I was insistent on taking them one at a time to ensure their safety, but they were so scared and panicked that neither of them wanted to be left alone.

“I decided to get them to hold onto the leash was the next best resort and began to paddle back.

“Unfortunately, my long board wasn’t big enough for the two of them, but I eventually kicked them back in and got them ashore.”

Parent says Dundee lifeguard a ‘hero’ for saving two lives

Tracy, a parent of one of the casualties, said: “If it wasn’t for Callum’s courageous actions, I don’t even want to think about what could have happened.

“He is a hero, and we can’t thank him enough for how he responded that day.

“Anyone can get caught up in these sorts of conditions, so I’m urging all parents to take care when visiting the coast this summer and be aware of the dangers, and how to keep yourself safe.”

Once ashore, Callum mentioned the risk of secondary drowning and the signs to look out for.

Secondary drowning is when water gets onto the lungs and can cause irritation and a fluid build-up that can develop 24 to 48 hours later.

The RNLI is advising people to choose a lifeguarded beach if they can and always swim between the red and yellow flags during patrolling hours.

It comes as the Water Safety Scotland hosts a Water Safety Open Day on Thursday at Loch Lomond Shores between 11am and 4pm.