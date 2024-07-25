Off-duty Dundee lifeguard hailed ‘hero’ for saving lives of two young bodyboarders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Off-duty Dundee lifeguard hailed ‘hero’ for saving lives of two young bodyboarders

Callum McDonald has recalled the dramatic incident in the Highlands earlier this month.

By Andrew Robson
Lifeguard Callum McDonald.
Lifeguard Callum McDonald. Image: RNLI

An off-duty Dundee lifeguard has been hailed a “hero” after saving two youngsters in a dramatic beach rescue in the Highlands.

Callum McDonald was called into action at Farr Bay after the bodyboarders got caught in a rip current near rocks.

Callum is a lifeguard with the RNLI but was off-duty and enjoying a surfing trip when the drama unfolded.

Speaking about the July 5 incident for the first time, Callum says he initially thought there was another surfer in the water.

Bodyboarders ‘scared and panicked’

He said: “There was lots of splashing, and I realised it was them kicking their legs furiously in an attempt to get back to safety.

“I tried to get closer to them, but I was cautious of the nearby rocks and wanted to avoid us all getting hurt.

“I encouraged them to swim over to me but, I realised they were too tired to get themselves out of the rip so I paddled over to them.”

Rip currents are fast-moving channels of water flowing out to sea.

Callum performed the dramatic recue while off-duty.
Callum performed the dramatic rescue while off-duty. Image: RNLI

It is common for rip currents to form around fixed structures like the rocks at the end of sandy bays.

Callum said: “I was insistent on taking them one at a time to ensure their safety, but they were so scared and panicked that neither of them wanted to be left alone.

“I decided to get them to hold onto the leash was the next best resort and began to paddle back.

“Unfortunately, my long board wasn’t big enough for the two of them, but I eventually kicked them back in and got them ashore.”

Parent says Dundee lifeguard a ‘hero’ for saving two lives

Tracy, a parent of one of the casualties, said: “If it wasn’t for Callum’s courageous actions, I don’t even want to think about what could have happened.

“He is a hero, and we can’t thank him enough for how he responded that day.

“Anyone can get caught up in these sorts of conditions, so I’m urging all parents to take care when visiting the coast this summer and be aware of the dangers, and how to keep yourself safe.”

Once ashore, Callum mentioned the risk of secondary drowning and the signs to look out for.

Farr Bay. Image: Shutterstock

Secondary drowning is when water gets onto the lungs and can cause irritation and a fluid build-up that can develop 24 to 48 hours later.

The RNLI is advising people to choose a lifeguarded beach if they can and always swim between the red and yellow flags during patrolling hours.

It comes as the Water Safety Scotland hosts a Water Safety Open Day on Thursday at Loch Lomond Shores between 11am and 4pm.

