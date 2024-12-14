Dundee school pool closure proposals labelled ‘devastating’ by Scottish Swimming chief

The head of Scottish Swimming has said proposals which could see Dundee school pools shut would be “devastating” for the city.

It was revealed last month council officers are proposing cost-cutting options which they say could address the £15m budget shortfall facing the local authority.

Among the options is closing the pools at Baldragon, Grove and Harris academies and St John’s RC High School and St Paul’s RC High School.

A public consultation on the budget proposals is currently ongoing and council leader Mark Flynn has stressed no decisions have been taken.

But the proposals alone have sparked concerns from Scottish Swimming, the governing body for the sport.

Pools ‘lifeline’ for many

Chief executive Euan Low said: “These pool closures would be devastating for Dundee and the surrounding areas.

“Pools are costly to build and almost all of these pools are young – they are nowhere near the end of their lifecycle which can be as long as 60 years for a pool with correct maintenance.

“Baldragon Academy is only six years old and Harris Academy, eight years old.

“We also know that St Paul’s, the oldest of the pools had a significant refurbishment in 2007 and is at full occupancy.

“The pools host vital lifesaving swimming lessons and sessions for recreational swimming, club training and classes for those with additional support needs.

“For many these activities offer a lifeline for their mental health and wellbeing, not to mention safety.”

His views were echoed by Jack Robertson, head coach at Menzieshill Whitehall Swimming and Water Polo Club, who urged people to take part in the ongoing consultation.

“Their closure would have a devastating impact”, he added.

“Not just on the young people who train with our club, but the volunteers who gain so much from bring part of a community club.

“We saw first-hand the impact pool closures had on young people during the pandemic. I am concerned for everyone’s health and wellbeing if these pools close.

“I urge everyone to save these pools as part of the live public consultation.”

‘People can provide feedback’

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “The council has a legal requirement to set a balanced budget every year.

“The current financial outlook makes this exceptionally challenging, and difficult decisions will have to be taken.

“A report agreed by councillors on November 18 indicates a potential budget shortfall of £15.6m for next financial year, on top of the £171m worth of savings and efficiencies already made in the past 16 years.

“No decisions have yet been taken in relation to next year’s budget. The report by council officers puts forward a number of possible options for savings which will be the subject of public consultation.

“The consultation gives people across the city the chance to provide feedback on the council’s spending priorities, the level of council tax and individual savings options.

“The council recognises how important it is for the people of Dundee to have their say on possible savings which could have an impact on them. This consultation will be the most extensive in recent years.

“The responses will be considered by officers developing their savings proposals and elected members who will set the budget early next year.”