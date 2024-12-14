7 exciting and entertaining things to do in Perth (that aren’t eating or drinking)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
7 exciting and entertaining things to do in Perth (that aren’t eating or drinking)

Whether you're an outdoor adventurer or an indoor culture cat, Perth has plenty to do and see.

Courier writer Rebecca learns how to paddleboard with Willowgate senior instructor Sam Garthwaite. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Rebecca Baird

Perth may be small, but it would be foolish to overlook the huge array of things to do in this picturesque city on the banks of the River Tay.

Easily accessible from the central belt as well as Highland Perthshire, the Fair City has the best of both worlds.

Here, you’ll find a compact, rich offering of arts, heritage and cultural venues, as well as beautiful scenery and fun activities for the whole family.

So whether you’re looking for rainy day entertainment or hoping to make the most of the great outdoors, you’ll be well catered for in Perth:

1. Perth Museum

Perth Museum houses the Stone of Destiny. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

There’s a lot to love about Perth Museum.

First of all, even in the free bit, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

All of the cultural heritage and natural history exhibitions are free, meaning you can while away hours wandering the corridors of this modern, well-organised museum.

Even the Stone of Destiny, a huge draw for visitors, is free to gaze upon – you just have to book a time.

Then there’s the paid-for exhibition, which changes roughly every six months.

These are usually themed, expertly-executed, and absolutely crammed with curiosities.

It’s clear the team at Perth Museum knows what they’re doing, as the special exhibitions are both informative and interactive, engaging all sorts of ages and abilities.

I was blown away by the inaugural Unicorn exhibition, and continue to be impressed with each new venture. If you only have time to make one stop on your visit to Perth, make it here.

Top tip: Perth Museum has its own cafe too, aptly named Stone – meaning once you’ve quenched your thirst for knowledge, you can sate your appetite too.

2. Perth Playhouse cinema

Audience members enjoying a film at Perth Playhouse. Image: Supplied.

Going to the pictures used to be a cheap and cheerful treat. Nowadays, it’s a commonly-complained-about pricey night out.

At Perth Playhouse, the boutique experience at least justifies the comparatively reasonable price tag.

Plush red leather seats make for a more luxurious feel than your average cinema.

And with a Goldilocks variety of small, medium-sized and large screening theatres, Perth Playhouse offers everything from the latest indie art film to big-screen blockbusters.

The programme is clearly curated by people who love movies, with Hollywood classics regularly pulled out of the cupboard for a spin on the projector.

Plus, the attached City Cafe is a fun place to loiter before your showing, with a quirky atmosphere, retro decor and a super friendly vibe.

Top tip: Screens at Perth Playhouse can be privately hired, making it the perfect party, photoshoot or even proposal venue for film buffs.

3. Perth Concert Hall

Crowds enjoy the show at Perth Concert Hall. Image: Supplied.

Music lovers can attest that Perth Concert Hall is a sleek, civilised venue. No sticky floors here – but that doesn’t stop it attracting jumping crowds.

The place has had a proper facelift in recent years, and is now a major player on the national theatre circuit, as well attracting solid acts in the gig game.

With a capacity of just under 2,000 people in the main auditorium, it’s big enough to contain legacy acts like Del Amitri and Midge Ure.

But you’ll just as likely see pantos and plays, local musicians or classical acts in one of the many stages across this versatile venue’s Concert Hall and the Theatre buildings.

The Concert Hall foyer has a lovely buzz just before an event, and the bars are all contained here, so you don’t have to endure annoying clinking and gurgling while you’re trying to enjoy a show.

It’s a well-run operation with a well-stocked bar, so a night out here is one where you really can just relax and enjoy.

Top tip: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall operate under one name, and they are on the same street – but they’re two different buildings! The Concert Hall is the round one.

4. Perth Leisure Pool

There’s lots of fun to be had at Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Fraser Band.

Perth Leisure Pool is the type of place to make you wish you were a kid again.

Flumes, wave machines, whirlpools, fountains, colourful characters – it’s got the lot. Any right-minded individual will want to play mermaids here.

I’d go as far as to say Perth’s pool can rival the likes of The Time Capsule in the central belt – big claims, people. But as a former water baby, I stand by them.

Serious swimmers can still get their fix, with a lane-organised training pool located here too.

And for fitness fiends, there’s a fully equipped gym and fitness suite.

But let’s be real – you’re going for the flumes. As you should.

Top tip: Parking can be pretty stressful in Perth, but the spacious car park at Perth Leisure Pool is easy for visitors to navigate and you’ll usually find a spot without any problems.

5. Perth Art Gallery

Perth Art Gallery is a colourful gem. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

More modest than its impressive pillars make out, Perth Art Gallery is a peaceful haven for those that love beautiful things – even if modern art isn’t your bag.

Its cheerful, bright interior keeps all stuffiness out, and lets the Scottish modern art on display shine.

To make your way round all three rooms, you’ll need just under an hour, but it’s a lovely pit stop. The building itself is a work of art – and the gift shop is a quirky trinket lover’s dream.

I’m always quite taken with the gallery’s changing exhibitions, which are in a toasty wee room at the front and consistently put together with noticeable care and attention.

The last one I went to was a photography exhibition documenting the last night of a Glasgow pub, and the assembly of the photos told the story beautifully.

Best of all? It’s free, the lot of it.

Top tip: The Art Gallery sits right at the top of George Street, which is lined with fabulous coffee houses and arty indie shops. Well worth a wander.

6. Black Watch Castle and Museum

Cadets perform a drill and turnout demonstration at The Black Watch Castle and Museum.
Cadets perform a drill and turnout demonstration at The Black Watch Castle and Museum. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

This one surprised me, but came so highly recommended that I had to check it out for myself.

The Black Watch Castle and Museum documents the history of the battalion which began in the Highlands and became a quintessential symbol of Scotland’s soldiers.

Even if you’re no war history buff (I’m certainly not) this place is worth a visit.

The castle itself is gorgeous, the grounds are immaculate, and the staff are extremely friendly, professional and welcoming.

Inside, the self-guided museum tour starts with a helpful 6-minute film which explains the history of The Black Watch and brings the novice (i.e. me) right up to speed.

Visitors then make their way through several rooms full of memorabilia, with each touching on a facet of the battalion’s history.

For me, the biggest surprise was how personal it all felt.

In one exhibit I saw a kilt with mud still in it from the Somme, showing the clinging horrors of battle.

Then another room held soldiers’ notebooks and cheery Christmas dinner menus.

This is no dusty museum of forgotten heroes, it’s very much a living, breathing memorial.

Plus, kids will enjoy the Lego figures, colouring challenges and dress-up opportunities scattered throughout. I definitely didn’t put on a soldier costume on my solo visit…

Top tip: To explore more of Perth’s history, visit Huntingtower Castle.

7. Outdoor activities at Willowgate

Rebecca Baird and lead instructor Sam Garthwaite, Willowgate Activies Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

You don’t need to be a seasoned pro or have all the gear to enjoy a whole range of outdoor shenanigans at Willowgate Activity Centre, just off the A90.

The centre has a lake for water sports and wild swimming, lanes for archery and axe-throwing, and even sauna facilities.

I visited Willowgate on a crisp winter morning, having decided I would learn how to paddleboard despite having zero experience.

Instructor Sam Garthwaite was as patient as a saint, and within half an hour I was stood up, paddling confidently up and down the icy water.

If it wasn’t for Kinnoull Hill basking in the golden sun behind me, I would’ve forgotten I was anywhere near Perth, or any city at all for that matter.

Rebecca learned how to paddleboard in the space of a morning at Willowgate, Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The taster session was very reasonably priced at £30, which included my tutorial and all the equipment I needed.

It’s definitely a perfect place for families with little ones, or groups who love the outdoors, but aren’t confident or equipped to get out there unsupervised.

Although if it’s below zero outside, I’d maybe recommend taking on axe-throwing or hillwalking, rather than an aquatic adventure…

Top tip: If you want to take in some gorgeous nature without quite so much jeopardy (or expense), a walk up Kinnoull Hill affords a stunning view. I like to park at the Jubilee Car Park and make my way up from there.

Other things to do in Perth:

Conversation