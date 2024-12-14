7 exciting and entertaining things to do in Perth (that aren’t eating or drinking)

Perth may be small, but it would be foolish to overlook the huge array of things to do in this picturesque city on the banks of the River Tay.

Easily accessible from the central belt as well as Highland Perthshire, the Fair City has the best of both worlds.

Here, you’ll find a compact, rich offering of arts, heritage and cultural venues, as well as beautiful scenery and fun activities for the whole family.

So whether you’re looking for rainy day entertainment or hoping to make the most of the great outdoors, you’ll be well catered for in Perth:

1. Perth Museum

There’s a lot to love about Perth Museum.

First of all, even in the free bit, you get a lot of bang for your buck.

All of the cultural heritage and natural history exhibitions are free, meaning you can while away hours wandering the corridors of this modern, well-organised museum.

Even the Stone of Destiny, a huge draw for visitors, is free to gaze upon – you just have to book a time.

Then there’s the paid-for exhibition, which changes roughly every six months.

These are usually themed, expertly-executed, and absolutely crammed with curiosities.

It’s clear the team at Perth Museum knows what they’re doing, as the special exhibitions are both informative and interactive, engaging all sorts of ages and abilities.

I was blown away by the inaugural Unicorn exhibition, and continue to be impressed with each new venture. If you only have time to make one stop on your visit to Perth, make it here.

Top tip: Perth Museum has its own cafe too, aptly named Stone – meaning once you’ve quenched your thirst for knowledge, you can sate your appetite too.

2. Perth Playhouse cinema

Going to the pictures used to be a cheap and cheerful treat. Nowadays, it’s a commonly-complained-about pricey night out.

At Perth Playhouse, the boutique experience at least justifies the comparatively reasonable price tag.

Plush red leather seats make for a more luxurious feel than your average cinema.

And with a Goldilocks variety of small, medium-sized and large screening theatres, Perth Playhouse offers everything from the latest indie art film to big-screen blockbusters.

The programme is clearly curated by people who love movies, with Hollywood classics regularly pulled out of the cupboard for a spin on the projector.

Plus, the attached City Cafe is a fun place to loiter before your showing, with a quirky atmosphere, retro decor and a super friendly vibe.

Top tip: Screens at Perth Playhouse can be privately hired, making it the perfect party, photoshoot or even proposal venue for film buffs.

3. Perth Concert Hall

Music lovers can attest that Perth Concert Hall is a sleek, civilised venue. No sticky floors here – but that doesn’t stop it attracting jumping crowds.

The place has had a proper facelift in recent years, and is now a major player on the national theatre circuit, as well attracting solid acts in the gig game.

With a capacity of just under 2,000 people in the main auditorium, it’s big enough to contain legacy acts like Del Amitri and Midge Ure.

But you’ll just as likely see pantos and plays, local musicians or classical acts in one of the many stages across this versatile venue’s Concert Hall and the Theatre buildings.

The Concert Hall foyer has a lovely buzz just before an event, and the bars are all contained here, so you don’t have to endure annoying clinking and gurgling while you’re trying to enjoy a show.

It’s a well-run operation with a well-stocked bar, so a night out here is one where you really can just relax and enjoy.

Top tip: Perth Theatre and Concert Hall operate under one name, and they are on the same street – but they’re two different buildings! The Concert Hall is the round one.

4. Perth Leisure Pool

Perth Leisure Pool is the type of place to make you wish you were a kid again.

Flumes, wave machines, whirlpools, fountains, colourful characters – it’s got the lot. Any right-minded individual will want to play mermaids here.

I’d go as far as to say Perth’s pool can rival the likes of The Time Capsule in the central belt – big claims, people. But as a former water baby, I stand by them.

Serious swimmers can still get their fix, with a lane-organised training pool located here too.

And for fitness fiends, there’s a fully equipped gym and fitness suite.

But let’s be real – you’re going for the flumes. As you should.

Top tip: Parking can be pretty stressful in Perth, but the spacious car park at Perth Leisure Pool is easy for visitors to navigate and you’ll usually find a spot without any problems.

5. Perth Art Gallery

More modest than its impressive pillars make out, Perth Art Gallery is a peaceful haven for those that love beautiful things – even if modern art isn’t your bag.

Its cheerful, bright interior keeps all stuffiness out, and lets the Scottish modern art on display shine.

To make your way round all three rooms, you’ll need just under an hour, but it’s a lovely pit stop. The building itself is a work of art – and the gift shop is a quirky trinket lover’s dream.

I’m always quite taken with the gallery’s changing exhibitions, which are in a toasty wee room at the front and consistently put together with noticeable care and attention.

The last one I went to was a photography exhibition documenting the last night of a Glasgow pub, and the assembly of the photos told the story beautifully.

Best of all? It’s free, the lot of it.

Top tip: The Art Gallery sits right at the top of George Street, which is lined with fabulous coffee houses and arty indie shops. Well worth a wander.

6. Black Watch Castle and Museum

This one surprised me, but came so highly recommended that I had to check it out for myself.

The Black Watch Castle and Museum documents the history of the battalion which began in the Highlands and became a quintessential symbol of Scotland’s soldiers.

Even if you’re no war history buff (I’m certainly not) this place is worth a visit.

The castle itself is gorgeous, the grounds are immaculate, and the staff are extremely friendly, professional and welcoming.

Inside, the self-guided museum tour starts with a helpful 6-minute film which explains the history of The Black Watch and brings the novice (i.e. me) right up to speed.

Visitors then make their way through several rooms full of memorabilia, with each touching on a facet of the battalion’s history.

For me, the biggest surprise was how personal it all felt.

In one exhibit I saw a kilt with mud still in it from the Somme, showing the clinging horrors of battle.

Then another room held soldiers’ notebooks and cheery Christmas dinner menus.

This is no dusty museum of forgotten heroes, it’s very much a living, breathing memorial.

Plus, kids will enjoy the Lego figures, colouring challenges and dress-up opportunities scattered throughout. I definitely didn’t put on a soldier costume on my solo visit…

Top tip: To explore more of Perth’s history, visit Huntingtower Castle.

7. Outdoor activities at Willowgate

You don’t need to be a seasoned pro or have all the gear to enjoy a whole range of outdoor shenanigans at Willowgate Activity Centre, just off the A90.

The centre has a lake for water sports and wild swimming, lanes for archery and axe-throwing, and even sauna facilities.

I visited Willowgate on a crisp winter morning, having decided I would learn how to paddleboard despite having zero experience.

Instructor Sam Garthwaite was as patient as a saint, and within half an hour I was stood up, paddling confidently up and down the icy water.

If it wasn’t for Kinnoull Hill basking in the golden sun behind me, I would’ve forgotten I was anywhere near Perth, or any city at all for that matter.

The taster session was very reasonably priced at £30, which included my tutorial and all the equipment I needed.

It’s definitely a perfect place for families with little ones, or groups who love the outdoors, but aren’t confident or equipped to get out there unsupervised.

Although if it’s below zero outside, I’d maybe recommend taking on axe-throwing or hillwalking, rather than an aquatic adventure…

Top tip: If you want to take in some gorgeous nature without quite so much jeopardy (or expense), a walk up Kinnoull Hill affords a stunning view. I like to park at the Jubilee Car Park and make my way up from there.

Other things to do in Perth: