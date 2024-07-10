POPPY WATSON: I went to the Perth races for the first time – here is what I thought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
POPPY WATSON: I went to the Perth races for the first time – here is what I thought

I headed to Perth Racecourse to see what it's all about.

Writer Poppy Watson pictured at the race track.
Poppy Watson at the race track. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It is 8am. I am sweating over my ironing board. My bed has disappeared beneath a mountain of clothes. What do I wear?

This is my main concern on the morning of Thursday July 4.

No, I am not trying trying to impress my neighbours at the polling station.

But I do want to look the part at the races in Perth.

That’s right…. I am off to the races!

It is the annual Horizon Parking Summer Raceday at Perth Racecourse – the first of two fixtures in July.

Having never been to the races before, I have no idea what to expect.

The Perth Races attract thousands of spectators. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

I am also aware that horse racing is a controversial sport. Animal welfare charity Peta UK claim that 200 horses die every year on British racecourses.

And that bothers me.

So it’s with mixed feelings that I head to Perth.

Why aren’t these glammed up racegoers at work on a Thursday?

There is a sense of excitement in the air as I join those queueing to enter the racecourse.

I can’t help but wonder why these glammed up folk – most of them in their 20s and 30s – are not at work.

This becomes clear when I learn, through a bit of eavesdropping, that many of them are here on a corporate day out. Hospitality included. Fun!

They are dressed to the nines: the women in long gowns, high heels and fancy headpieces; the men in crisp shirts, shiny brogues and suave sunglasses.

A large chunk of the crowd, dressed more modestly in padded jackets and wellies, is also of retirement age.

There was a sense of excitement in the air at Perth Racecourse. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

So, I’m in.

Although the races have yet to start, the venue is filling up fast as coach after coach of spectators are deposited.

I am also excited to enter into the world of gambling for the first time.

Inside, I tentatively approach the Tote betting stand. I have heard this is a ‘good’ one.

On the advice of a friend, I ask the betting man if I can bet both ways on a horse.

This means making two bets at the same time: one for the horse to win, and another for it to place.

“Do you mean each way?” He asks patiently.

Oh god.

I give gambling a go at the Perth races

“Yes, each way please.”

“On what horse?”

I stare up at a nearby TV screen, which lists the 12 horses running in the first race of the day.

“Ummmm.”

There is a fast-growing queue of punters behind me, and a waving fistful of cash which is getting uncomfortably close to my face.

“You pick for me, please,” I say.

He presses some buttons, charges me £4 and hands me a ticket. “Don’t lose that”.

I look at the ticket. Apparently I’m betting on 10 Bishop Hill.

There are dozens of betting stations to choose from at Perth Racecourse. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The race is in 20 minutes, at 2.18pm, which means that the competing horses will be warming up at the Parade Box right about now.

Keen to lay my eyes on 10 Bishop Hill, this is where I head.

Pressing up against the white picket fence, I watch as the racehorses are indeed paraded around by their grooms.

And then I see 10 Bishop Hill! She is beautiful! Tall with chestnut brown hair! Impossibly shiny!

Time for the first race

A commentator announces that 10 Bishop Hill is the best turned out horse, which means her groom has won £50 in cash.

I feel a surge of pride. This feels like a good sign. I am about to become a Very Rich Woman.

A bell rings out and the jockeys, who appeared a few moments earlier, are now asked to mount their horses.

The first race is imminent.

My money was on 10 Bishop Hill. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

It is cold and windy as I join the crowds at the stand.

“Good afternoon everyone,” the commentator says. “Two minutes to race”.

It’s raining now. I’m freezing. I should have brought a warmer jacket. Why am I wearing linen?

Then the people around me are whistling and cheering, shouting and clapping.

The horses are off!

They thunder past the stand and into the distance, soon out of sight.

It is a two-mile race, most of which we watch on the big screen.

The crowd goes quiet for a while: concentrating, listening to the commentary, scribbling in their notebooks.

And then the thunder grows louder as the horses circle back – they must be going around 40mph – and approach the finish line.

The horses run at around 40mph. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

The crowd grows louder too.

Woo hoo!

Go on..!

COME ON.

YES!

10 Bishop Hill is leading the way! She is going to win!

Wow, this is exhilarating.

But as the horses cross the finish line, I realise I am mistaken.

“And the winner is 2 Luckie Seven!” The commentator announces.

No..!

Some of the stylish people I met at Perth Racecourse. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

10 Bishop Hill has come in second place.

She has been robbed – as have I.

But maybe I have still won something? I did bet each way after all.

Is it enough so that I can finally afford to get my kitchen renovated?

How much money did I win at the Perth races?

It turns out I have made £2.20.

Or rather, considering my ticket was £4, I have only made a loss of £1.80.

Still, it is better than nothing.

I place another bet on the next race and lose it all on 2 Dalileo.

Oh well.

I enjoyed my taste of gambling at the Perth Races. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What side of the high jump fence do I sit on when it comes to horseracing?

As I leave the racecourse and climb into my car, relishing the warmth, I reflect on my day.

It has been one of risk-taking, anticipation and excitement.

Annoyingly, this makes it slightly harder for me to remain on my high horse when it comes to the question of ethics in horseracing.

But there’s no denying I feel a little bit… icky.

How can I be sure that the horses I was cheering for today weren’t suffering for my entertainment?

I can’t.

So for the sake of my conscience, and my purse strings (I could have bought a second non-alcoholic Magners with that £3.80) I probably won’t make a habit of going to the races. Nonetheless, I now understand why so many people do.

Conversation