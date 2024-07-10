EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fan favourite Mo Sylla on being ‘Derry Vieira’ and looking forward to Tannadice derby ‘fight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fan favourite Mo Sylla on being ‘Derry Vieira’ and looking forward to Tannadice derby ‘fight’

The French midfielder sat down with Courier Sport for his first interview since signing for the club over a year ago.

Dundee midfield man Mo Sylla. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla impressed for Dundee in his debut season. Image: SNS
By George Cran

There’s only one ‘Derry Vieira’ and he absolutely loves it.

Mo Sylla’s Dundee career started off as a slow burn. His first meaningful appearance didn’t come until the end of October with Malachi Boateng difficult to displace.

Slowly but surely, though, the Frenchman bought from Hartlepool made his presence felt in the Scottish Premiership.

And swiftly he made himself a fan’s favourite with his no-nonsense approach in midfield.

The second half of the campaign saw Dundee’s midfield pretty much set in stone – Sylla providing the security for star men Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron to create.

Arsenal's Patrick Vieira (right) in action against Everton's Mikel Arteta.
Former Arsenal skipper Patrick Vieira (right) in action against Everton’s Mikel Arteta, now Arsenal manager. Image: PA

With his power in the middle of the park and long legs to get around, comparisons to former France superstar Patrick Vieira came quickly.

An Arsenal invincible, multiple league winner with the Gunners as well as at Internazionale, and a World Cup winner with France to boot, it’s quite a compliment.

‘It’s a very good nickname!’

And Sylla loves it, though he wouldn’t mind a more up-to-date nickname from time to time.

Sylla’s lack of English has meant no media interviews since arriving last summer.

Until he sat down with Courier Sport for an exclusive chat during Dundee’s pre-season trip to Poland.

Understanding questions asked in a Scottish accent proved tricky at times and answers were a little short on other occasions.

But as soon as the words ‘Derry Vieira’ were uttered, a beaming grin spread across Sylla’s face.

“The Derry Vieira? Yeah, I like it,” he laughed.

Mo Sylla puts a foot in for Dundee against Ross County. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla puts a foot in for Dundee against Ross County. Image: SNS

“Sometimes I’m looking online and I can see them say that about me, it’s very nice.

“It’s a very good nickname! Sometimes I’m Mo Sylla, other times the Derry Vieira!

“Sometimes maybe Pogba? That would be nice.

“Patrick Vieira was obviously French and a very, very good player so it is an honour.

“A big guy! I like him and he was one I looked at [growing up].

“I also liked Zinedine Zidane, he was my favourite.”

‘A derby is a fight and I want that, I like that’

Sylla spoke of his “love” for the Dundee fans and as the conversation moved onto the new season, he revealed one specific game he’s looking forward to.

The Dark Blues kick off the competitive season this weekend at Bonnyrigg Rose but it is the league campaign Sylla already has his eye on.

Mo Sylla in pre-season training. Image: SNS
Mo Sylla in pre-season training. Image: SNS

The Frenchman is aiming to improve upon last season’s sixth-placed finish – getting off to a flying start would help that aim.

First up in the Premiership will be Sylla’s first taste of a Dundee derby as fierce rivals Dundee United host the opening clash of the campaign.

“Big game,” he said.

“It is like in France when Paris Saint-Germain play Marseille. It is the same, a big game between Dundee and Dundee United.

“I am very excited, I want to play that one.

“A fight? Yeah? A derby is a fight and I want that, I like that.

“It is my job in the midfield to be a fighter.”

More from Dundee FC

Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty names Dundee stars sparking welcome selection headache as he discusses goalkeeper…
Simon Murray is wanted by Dundee and Hibs this summer. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Dundee and Hibs scrap for Simon Murray - but Ross County hold…
The SPFL Trust Trophy
Dundee United and Dundee placed on B team collision course following SPFL Trust Trophy…
Tony Docherty.
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee boss Tony Docherty on transfer business to come as he gives verdict…
Dundee fans 'do the Poznan' as they see their favourites take on Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
10 best fan pictures as Dundee supporters cheer on Dark Blues in Poland
Tony Docherty is putting his Dundee players through their paces in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Docherty reveals 3 desires realised in Lech Poznan clash as he hails…
Dundee celebrate Seb Palmer-Houlden's equaliser against Lech Poznan. Image: David Young
3 Dundee talking points from Lech Poznan clash - how did new signings and…
Dundee v Banik Ostrava
Lech Poznan v Dundee: How to watch the action live for FREE
Fin Robertson takes on Banik Ostrava in Poland. Image: David Young
EXCLUSIVE: Fin Robertson says 'I'd play anywhere for Dundee' as he bids for first-team…
Ethan Ingram
EXCLUSIVE: Ethan Ingram on playing with Germany star Jamal Musiala and why he chose…

Conversation