EXCLUSIVE: Dundee fan favourite Mo Sylla on being ‘Derry Vieira’ and looking forward to Tannadice derby ‘fight’

There’s only one ‘Derry Vieira’ and he absolutely loves it.

Mo Sylla’s Dundee career started off as a slow burn. His first meaningful appearance didn’t come until the end of October with Malachi Boateng difficult to displace.

Slowly but surely, though, the Frenchman bought from Hartlepool made his presence felt in the Scottish Premiership.

And swiftly he made himself a fan’s favourite with his no-nonsense approach in midfield.

The second half of the campaign saw Dundee’s midfield pretty much set in stone – Sylla providing the security for star men Luke McCowan and Lyall Cameron to create.

With his power in the middle of the park and long legs to get around, comparisons to former France superstar Patrick Vieira came quickly.

An Arsenal invincible, multiple league winner with the Gunners as well as at Internazionale, and a World Cup winner with France to boot, it’s quite a compliment.

‘It’s a very good nickname!’

And Sylla loves it, though he wouldn’t mind a more up-to-date nickname from time to time.

Sylla’s lack of English has meant no media interviews since arriving last summer.

Until he sat down with Courier Sport for an exclusive chat during Dundee’s pre-season trip to Poland.

Understanding questions asked in a Scottish accent proved tricky at times and answers were a little short on other occasions.

But as soon as the words ‘Derry Vieira’ were uttered, a beaming grin spread across Sylla’s face.

“The Derry Vieira? Yeah, I like it,” he laughed.

“Sometimes I’m looking online and I can see them say that about me, it’s very nice.

“It’s a very good nickname! Sometimes I’m Mo Sylla, other times the Derry Vieira!

“Sometimes maybe Pogba? That would be nice.

“Patrick Vieira was obviously French and a very, very good player so it is an honour.

“A big guy! I like him and he was one I looked at [growing up].

“I also liked Zinedine Zidane, he was my favourite.”

‘A derby is a fight and I want that, I like that’

Sylla spoke of his “love” for the Dundee fans and as the conversation moved onto the new season, he revealed one specific game he’s looking forward to.

The Dark Blues kick off the competitive season this weekend at Bonnyrigg Rose but it is the league campaign Sylla already has his eye on.

The Frenchman is aiming to improve upon last season’s sixth-placed finish – getting off to a flying start would help that aim.

First up in the Premiership will be Sylla’s first taste of a Dundee derby as fierce rivals Dundee United host the opening clash of the campaign.

“Big game,” he said.

“It is like in France when Paris Saint-Germain play Marseille. It is the same, a big game between Dundee and Dundee United.

“I am very excited, I want to play that one.

“A fight? Yeah? A derby is a fight and I want that, I like that.

“It is my job in the midfield to be a fighter.”