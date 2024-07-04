10 of the best dressed spectators at the Perth races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

10 of the best dressed spectators at the Perth races

The annual Horizon Parking Summer Raceday took place at Perth Racecourse, near Scone Palace, on Thursday. 

Three stylish looks at the Horizon Parking Summer Raceday at Perth Racecourse. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish looks at the Horizon Parking Summer Raceday at Perth Racecourse. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

The Perth races are known to attract thousands of glamorous spectators every year.

And the annual Horizon Parking Summer Raceday, which took place at Perth Racecourse on Thursday, was no different.

Women opted for silky gowns and pretty florals while men sported linen suits and flat caps.

Here are 10 of the best dressed racegoers I met on the day.

Claire Grant, 38, Aberdeen

Claire Grant rented her designer dress for the occasion. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in oil and gas.

What are you wearing?

It is rented from By Rotation – an App you can rent designer dresses from.

How would you describe your style?

Classic.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Lauren Conrad.

Harry Staples, 33, Edinburgh

Harry Staples likes to shop in M&S. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work for an investment firm

What are you wearing?

Most of it is from M&S, except the jacket which is from Slaters.

How would you describe your style?

Honestly I don’t know. Race day ready?

Where do you like to shop?

M&S, if this outfit is anything to go by.

Who is your style icon?

Harry Styles.

Kirsten Craig, 22, Peterhead

Kirsten Craig says her style icon is Rachel Green from TV show Friends. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a farm consultant. Or an agricultural consultant, depending on how fancy I am feeling.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from Asos, the bag is from Quiz and the shoes are from Linzi.

How would you describe your style?

Unfashionable probably!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online.

Who is your style icon?

Rachel Green from the Friends TV show.

Sean Moclyn, 23, Kilmarnock

Sean Moclyn  bought his suit from the high street. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am an estate agent.

What are you wearing?

My suit is from C&A.

How would you describe your style?

I am like a chameleon. I can fit in any environment. I just dress for the occasion!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly just the high street.

Who is your style icon?

Conor McGregor.

Kat Bland, 27, Glasgow

Kat Bland says she is always on trend. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a hospitality manager.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Zara!

How would you describe your style?

Fashionable. I just wear whatever is on trend.

Where do you like to shop?

I get a lot of things second-hand, so Vinted and eBay.

Who is your style icon?

Cara Delevingne.

Chloe Cowie, 25, Edinburgh

Chloe Cowie likes to shop at Zara. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a PE teacher.

What are you wearing?

It is all from Hobbs, except the bag which is Kate Spade.

How would you describe your style?

I just do what I am told by people in the shop!

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Taylor Swift and Kate Middleton.

Mariusz Duani, 23, Glasgow

Mariusz Duani buys his clothes second-hand. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a hospitality worker.

What are you wearing?

The shirt is from Ralph Lauren and the suit is from a store in Hungary.

How would you describe your style?

My style is inspired by Old Money. Think Succession.

Where do you like to shop?

I buy second-hand on Vinted. My degree is in sustainability so I have to practice what I preach.

Who is your style icon?

Myself.

Zeinat Zatto, 42, Aberdeen

Zeinat Zatto says her style is fierce. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am an occupational therapist.

What are you wearing?

My outfit is from & Other Stories.

How would you describe your style?

Fierce.

Where do you like to shop?

Usually Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Tracee Ellis Ross (American actress). She is amazing, my hair today is inspired by her.

Mathew Adam, 30, Dundee

Mathew Adam is inspired by Liam Gallagher’s wardrobe. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I am a school teacher.

What are you wearing?

The Fred Perry polo shirt is from Arkive in Dundee, my shoes are from Next, my trousers are from Slaters, my jacket is from Burton, and my hat is from TX Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Arkive, USC and JD Sports.

Who is your style icon?

Liam Gallagher.

Angela Boyne, 31, Aberdeen

Angela Boyne says her style icon is Barbie. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson

What do you do for a living?

I work in oil and gas.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Oh Polly.

How would you describe your style?

Girly.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, usually.

Who is your style icon?

Barbie.

