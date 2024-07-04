10 of the best dressed spectators at the Perth races

The Perth races are known to attract thousands of glamorous spectators every year.

And the annual Horizon Parking Summer Raceday, which took place at Perth Racecourse on Thursday, was no different.

Women opted for silky gowns and pretty florals while men sported linen suits and flat caps.

Here are 10 of the best dressed racegoers I met on the day.

Claire Grant, 38, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in oil and gas.

What are you wearing?

It is rented from By Rotation – an App you can rent designer dresses from.

How would you describe your style?

Classic.

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Lauren Conrad.

Harry Staples, 33, Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I work for an investment firm

What are you wearing?

Most of it is from M&S, except the jacket which is from Slaters.

How would you describe your style?

Honestly I don’t know. Race day ready?

Where do you like to shop?

M&S, if this outfit is anything to go by.

Who is your style icon?

Harry Styles.

Kirsten Craig, 22, Peterhead

What do you do for a living?

I am a farm consultant. Or an agricultural consultant, depending on how fancy I am feeling.

What are you wearing?

The dress is from Asos, the bag is from Quiz and the shoes are from Linzi.

How would you describe your style?

Unfashionable probably!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly online.

Who is your style icon?

Rachel Green from the Friends TV show.

Sean Moclyn, 23, Kilmarnock

What do you do for a living?

I am an estate agent.

What are you wearing?

My suit is from C&A.

How would you describe your style?

I am like a chameleon. I can fit in any environment. I just dress for the occasion!

Where do you like to shop?

Mostly just the high street.

Who is your style icon?

Conor McGregor.

Kat Bland, 27, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I am a hospitality manager.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Zara!

How would you describe your style?

Fashionable. I just wear whatever is on trend.

Where do you like to shop?

I get a lot of things second-hand, so Vinted and eBay.

Who is your style icon?

Cara Delevingne.

Chloe Cowie, 25, Edinburgh

What do you do for a living?

I am a PE teacher.

What are you wearing?

It is all from Hobbs, except the bag which is Kate Spade.

How would you describe your style?

I just do what I am told by people in the shop!

Where do you like to shop?

Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Taylor Swift and Kate Middleton.

Mariusz Duani, 23, Glasgow

What do you do for a living?

I am a hospitality worker.

What are you wearing?

The shirt is from Ralph Lauren and the suit is from a store in Hungary.

How would you describe your style?

My style is inspired by Old Money. Think Succession.

Where do you like to shop?

I buy second-hand on Vinted. My degree is in sustainability so I have to practice what I preach.

Who is your style icon?

Myself.

Zeinat Zatto, 42, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I am an occupational therapist.

What are you wearing?

My outfit is from & Other Stories.

How would you describe your style?

Fierce.

Where do you like to shop?

Usually Zara.

Who is your style icon?

Tracee Ellis Ross (American actress). She is amazing, my hair today is inspired by her.

Mathew Adam, 30, Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I am a school teacher.

What are you wearing?

The Fred Perry polo shirt is from Arkive in Dundee, my shoes are from Next, my trousers are from Slaters, my jacket is from Burton, and my hat is from TX Maxx.

How would you describe your style?

Casual.

Where do you like to shop?

Arkive, USC and JD Sports.

Who is your style icon?

Liam Gallagher.

Angela Boyne, 31, Aberdeen

What do you do for a living?

I work in oil and gas.

What are you wearing?

My dress is from Oh Polly.

How would you describe your style?

Girly.

Where do you like to shop?

Asos, usually.

Who is your style icon?

Barbie.