Man’s body found in Perth property

Police and ambulances were spotted at a house this afternoon.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The body of a man has been discovered in a property in Glasgow Road in Perth. Image: Google Maps

The body of a man has been discovered in a property in Perth.

Police were called to Glasgow Road just after 2pm on Thursday.

The death is said to be unexplained but not believed to be suspicious.

One eye witness told The Courier: “I was driving along the road when I saw several police cars and an ambulance outside a house in Glasgow Road.

“I couldn’t see what was happening but obviously something concerning.”

Police treating death as unexplained

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of the death of a man at a property on Glasgow Road, Perth, around 2.10pm on Thursday.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained but not believed to be suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

