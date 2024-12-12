Perth school blocks WiFi to get pupils off mobile phones

Perth’s newest high school is blocking pupils’ access to WiFi to get them away from their mobile phones.

The move was revealed in an email to families whose children attend Bertha Park High School this week.

Head teacher Stuart Clyde says the aim is to boost learning and reduce the negative impacts of social media.

And he is hinting at bigger changes coming across all Perth and Kinross schools in the new year.

One parent told The Courier it’s a good first step.

But they say schools like Bertha Park need to do more to protect children from social media bullying.

Mobile phones move explained to Bertha Park parents

The email, from Mr Clyde, was sent to Bertha Park parents on Wednesday.

It states: “As the first measure in tightening up the effectiveness of our teaching and learning, and the impact pupils’ phones have on their learning, we are switching off the access to the open WiFi network in our school.

“This will take place between now and the end of the term, and will certainly be unavailable from January.”

The email says council-issued laptops and other devices will be unaffected.

But pupils will no longer be able to connect their own phones to the school’s WiFi.

“We hope this goes some way to lessening the distraction caused to learning and combat, at least, the negative impact of inappropriate use of social media which is so prevalent in current society,” says Mr Clyde.

The Bertha Park email also suggests change is coming for other schools in the area.

It goes on: “Perth and Kinross Council are currently completing a large piece of work into the use of pupils’ devices across all schools, so please expect that the picture will change around what place phones have in our school further in the new year.”

Do more to combat bullying linked to mobile phones, says Bertha Park parent

One Bertha Park parent welcomed the move, but says schools need to go further still.

“Disconnecting pupils from WiFi may curb distractions,” they said.

“But it won’t address the deeper issue – the impact of bullying amplified by social media.”

The parent said schools should be pairing “digital disconnection” with education on empathy, resilience, and responsible online behaviour.

“This is a move in the right direction with the hope of a total phone ban by the new year throughout Perth and Kinross,” they added.

“But the impact social media has had on our young society is irreversible. And for some, the damage will never be undone.”

Council sets out views on policy

The Courier asked Bertha Park High School about the move.

It referred us to Perth and Kinross Council.

A spokesperson there said: “We want our schools to be calm and safe environments where all our children and young people can achieve their full potential.

“As a council we are currently looking at how personal devices are used in schools and will be monitoring the impact of this decision at Bertha Park High School to see if it may also be of benefit in other settings.”

Nearby schools pioneering mobile phone bans

The Bertha Park move follows action in other schools.

Morrison’s Academy in Crieff implemented a mobile phone ban for S1-S5 students in August.

This week it told The Courier the school is a much happier place for it.

In September Dunblane High School became one of the first in Scotland to introduce a complete mobile phone ban in the classroom.

A Courier survey that month found 85% of respondents wanted a total ban in schools.