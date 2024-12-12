ALASDAIR CLARK: Scots will regret SNP cut to cash tackling alcohol and drugs harm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ALASDAIR CLARK: Scots will regret SNP cut to cash tackling alcohol and drugs harm

Scotland recorded record high numbers of deaths linked to alcohol, and treatment services are reporting increased demand. Now is not the time to cut funding to tackle harms.

By Alasdair Clark

A week after Dundee’s Shona Robison unveiled the SNP government’s draft Scottish budget, the detail has been understood.

Last week, I said Ms Robison had clearly been reading The Courier as she put together the government’s spending plans.

A huge cash injection into the NHS, money to invest in the culture sector and good news for the university sector should all – in theory – tackle some of the biggest crises facing Tayside and Fife.

But I also argued the devil would be in the detail, and so it came to pass.

Detail of budget reveals trade-offs

Diving into the detail of finance chief Ms Robison’s sums, it’s clear some significant and important trade-offs have been made.

And some decisions, taken after a huge increase in the money on offer to Holyrood from Westminster, seem particularly short sighted.

Not least a £500,000 cut in the cash set aside for alcohol and drugs policy, and a £13 million cut compared to what was actually spent in 2023-24.

However unglamorously named, the allotted £80.9 million is used for crucial work to tackle to very real and devastating impact alcohol and drugs can have on communities and families across Scotland.

The Courier has tackled the issue of drugs deaths extensively.

Just like the crisis in NHS waiting times, these harms have also been covered in The Courier.

We have reported extensively on Dundee’s drugs death crisis and shared how an increasing number of deaths are directly linked to alcohol.

It is a dual-crisis that shows no signs of slowing down. New figures out this week reveal 121 deaths had a suspected link to drugs across Tayside in Fife so far this year.

That’s only four fewer than during the same time period last year.

Progress welcome – but now is not the time to take our eye of the ball

Any progress is welcome, and the figures have shown that the shameful number of lives lost to drugs is falling. But progress is slow.

It makes Ms Robison’s decision to slash the budget by half a million seem particularly short sighted.

It’s a choice Scotland may come to regret – last time government took it’s eye of this issue the number of deaths surged to record levels.

But around 74% of the £80.9 million is dedicated to the “national mission” on drugs death. The rest is spent of prevention and dealing with the consequences of problem alcohol and drug use.

Recommendations ignored

It reveals that the Scottish Government has ignored a recommendation from Audit Scotland to increase funding to tackle alcohol harm by mid-2025.

Alcohol-linked deaths in Scotland are at a 15-year high, with 1,277 across the country in 2023.

As with drugs, Dundee reported an above average number of fatalities.

Experts fear the renewed focus on tackling drugs deaths in recent years has seen tackling alcohol harms slip down the agenda.

Kathryn Baker, director of recovery provider Tayside Council on Alcohol, agrees.

She said that while there has been an improvement in drug services, this has left alcohol services neglected at a time when TCA is seeing increased demand.

Experts disappointed

Laura Mahon, Deputy CEO of Alcohol Focus Scotland, says: “Three years ago, the Scottish Government used their budget to declare alcohol a public health emergency, yet this year made no mention of a crisis that has only worsened during that time – with alcohol deaths hitting a 15 year high in 2023.

“The Scottish Government has repeatedly pointed to funding for the national mission as evidence that they are taking alcohol harm seriously.

“Yet Audit Scotland has now confirmed what Alcohol Focus Scotland has been saying for some time – that tacking alcohol onto the National Mission for Drugs is totally insufficient for the scale of the problem and has led to reduced focus on tackling alcohol harm.”

The Scottish Government has been accused before of losing focus on how to use its powers to tackle some of Scotland’s huge challenges.

It is abundantly clear that the harmful impact of alcohol and drugs remains as significant a challenge that must be confronted.

Too many families, permanently scarred by addiction, already know the awful reality of these crises.

They know too the anger that comes from seeing their loved failed by an under resourced system. Too often, it has allowed those with addiction to be diverted to the criminal justice system as opposed to treatment and recovery.

In Dundee, once the drugs death capital of Europe, that pain has been too familiar.

In 2018, Ms Robison faced calls to quit as health secretary over the scandal of growing drugs deaths.

Reports revealed progress had stalled on her watch as recovery waiting times spiralled and budgets were gutted as NHS board made efficiencies to deal with increased operating costs.

Now holding the purse strings, Ms Robison may once again come to regret being in the firing line if the government loses its grip on these dual crises.

Conversation