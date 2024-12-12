What makes Tayport’s Larick Centre more than just a venue?

The Larick Centre in Tayport knows how to bring the community together, and its Breakfast with Santa event proved to be no exception.

My family and I went along, unsure how our daughter would react to Santa as it’s the first year she kind of understands who he is.

But I was glad she’d be meeting him at The Larick Centre, a place where I know she feels totally safe and comfortable.

The Larick has been a part of our lives since Lily was little. We attended the parent-led toddlers’ group religiously during her early years – it was a lifeline for us.

It introduced me to supportive families and provided a welcoming space during the challenges of early parenthood.

Why the Larick is so special to me

The staff’s genuine care and familiarity with the local community create an environment where everyone – from toddlers to grandparents – feels at home.

Lily’s connection to the Larick is special. She affectionately calls it “the but-but” because she loves pressing the automatic door button when we visit.

From there, she’s grown from a shy toddler into a confident little girl, all while attending many of the Larick’s free, family-oriented events.

So it was no surprise she rushed to press that button the morning of Santa’s breakfast, eager to see what festive fun awaited.

From the moment we stepped into the Larick’s bright and inviting café, the Christmas spirit was palpable.

Families dressed in colourful Christmas jumpers, twinkling festive jewellery, and flashing lights filled the room, creating a joyful atmosphere.

A beautifully decorated Christmas tree stood proudly in the corner, and Lily’s eyes lit up as she saw her familiar café transformed into Santa’s grotto.

Richard Holme, one of the four directors of Tayport Community Enterprise, dressed as an elf, greeted us warmly and showed us to our table.

What’s on the menu?

The festive cheer continued with breakfast – waffles topped with strawberries, cream, and sprinkles for the kids and waffles with bacon and maple syrup or regular breakfast choices for adults.

Lily devoured her plate, using strawberries to scoop up the sprinkles, while my husband enjoyed waffles and an americano.

And as always, the Larick’s Cafe’s coffee didn’t disappoint.

As the anticipation grew, an elf announced Santa’s arrival.

My daughter, perched on her dad’s knee for a better view, was captivated as Santa made his grand entrance with a ringing bell and hearty “ho ho ho.”

Meeting Santa in style

He visited each table, chatting warmly with children and handing out gifts.

When our turn came, Lily hesitated briefly but soon happily engaged with Santa, even giving him a picture she had coloured earlier.

Santa’s approachable manner ensured every child felt special, filling the café with giggles and wonder.

After Santa’s farewell, the festivities continued with karaoke, where local children confidently belted out Christmas songs.

It was heart-warming to see how supported and comfortable they felt – a true testament to the Larick’s nurturing environment.

The hallway by reception became an impromptu play area, with children throwing their light-up bouncy balls that Santa gave them and running together.

While parents relaxed knowing their little ones were safe and entertained.

The Larick Centre is more than just a café or event space – it’s the heart of the Tayport community.

Its family-friendly ethos extends to everything it does, from seasonal events like Breakfast with Santa to everyday operations that welcome all visitors.

It’s a shining example of what a community space should be – accessible, welcoming, and inclusive.

Breakfast with Santa was just one of many special moments we’ve enjoyed there, and I know it will be a cherished memory for Lily as she grows up.