What makes Tayport’s Larick Centre more than just a venue?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

What makes Tayport’s Larick Centre more than just a venue?

From delicious waffles to heartfelt moments, Santa's Breakfast illustrated the Larick Centre’s role at the heart of the Tayport community.

Children, and Rich, singing Christmas songs at Santa's Breakfast in Tayport. Image: Alan Richardson
Children, and Rich, singing Christmas songs at Santa's Breakfast in Tayport. Image: Alan Richardson
By Rachel Mcconachie

The Larick Centre in Tayport knows how to bring the community together, and its Breakfast with Santa event proved to be no exception.

My family and I went along, unsure how our daughter would react to Santa as it’s the first year she kind of understands who he is.

But I was glad she’d be meeting him at The Larick Centre, a place where I know she feels totally safe and comfortable.

Santa with his helpers entertain the children at The Larick’s festive breakfast. Image: Alan Richardson

The Larick has been a part of our lives since Lily was little. We attended the parent-led toddlers’ group religiously during her early years – it was a lifeline for us.

It introduced me to supportive families and provided a welcoming space during the challenges of early parenthood.

Why the Larick is so special to me

The staff’s genuine care and familiarity with the local community create an environment where everyone – from toddlers to grandparents – feels at home.

Lily’s connection to the Larick is special. She affectionately calls it “the but-but” because she loves pressing the automatic door button when we visit.

Pressing to the button to go to the toddlers group at The Larick last year.

From there, she’s grown from a shy toddler into a confident little girl, all while attending many of the Larick’s free, family-oriented events.

So it was no surprise she rushed to press that button the morning of Santa’s breakfast, eager to see what festive fun awaited.

From the moment we stepped into the Larick’s bright and inviting café, the Christmas spirit was palpable.

Rosie Coutts, community engagement officer at the Larick, looking forward to seeing Santa.

Families dressed in colourful Christmas jumpers, twinkling festive jewellery, and flashing lights filled the room, creating a joyful atmosphere.

A beautifully decorated Christmas tree stood proudly in the corner, and Lily’s eyes lit up as she saw her familiar café transformed into Santa’s grotto.

Richard Holme, one of the four directors of Tayport Community Enterprise, dressed as an elf, greeted us warmly and showed us to our table.

What’s on the menu?

The festive cheer continued with breakfast – waffles topped with strawberries, cream, and sprinkles for the kids and waffles with bacon and maple syrup or regular breakfast choices for adults.

Mateo (6) and Brother Leo Casado (4) get ready to tuck into the Santa breakfast waffles. Image: Alan Richardson

Lily devoured her plate, using strawberries to scoop up the sprinkles, while my husband enjoyed waffles and an americano.

And as always, the Larick’s Cafe’s coffee didn’t disappoint.

As the anticipation grew, an elf announced Santa’s arrival.

Santa arrives accompanied by his elf helpers.

My daughter, perched on her dad’s knee for a better view, was captivated as Santa made his grand entrance with a ringing bell and hearty “ho ho ho.”

Meeting Santa in style

He visited each table, chatting warmly with children and handing out gifts.

Santa chatted to all the children at the event and gave them each a gift.

When our turn came, Lily hesitated briefly but soon happily engaged with Santa, even giving him a picture she had coloured earlier.

Lily meets Santa at The Larick’s Santa’s Breakfast in Tayport.

Santa’s approachable manner ensured every child felt special, filling the café with giggles and wonder.

Santa chats to some of the children at the festive breakfast. Image: Alan Richardson

After Santa’s farewell, the festivities continued with karaoke, where local children confidently belted out Christmas songs.

Entertaining the crowd with Christmas songs are Leora (10) Penelope (8) and Ramona (10). Image: Alan Richardson

It was heart-warming to see how supported and comfortable they felt – a true testament to the Larick’s nurturing environment.

The hallway by reception became an impromptu play area, with children throwing their light-up bouncy balls that Santa gave them and running together.

While parents relaxed knowing their little ones were safe and entertained.

Santa’s Breakfast waffles at The Larick Centre, Tayport. Image: Alan Richardson

The Larick Centre is more than just a café or event space – it’s the heart of the Tayport community.

Its family-friendly ethos extends to everything it does, from seasonal events like Breakfast with Santa to everyday operations that welcome all visitors.

It’s a shining example of what a community space should be – accessible, welcoming, and inclusive.

Breakfast with Santa was just one of many special moments we’ve enjoyed there, and I know it will be a cherished memory for Lily as she grows up.

More from Fife

Rhys Easton
Fife man kicked toddler and left child outside for 'long periods'
Warden Stuart Cook kneels at the skeleton find site with coastal erosion visible in the background.
East Weymss skeleton find captivated Fife community - what happened next?
CR0051078, Claire Warrender, Kinghorn. House Tenant Hell. Picture shows; Cristal Robinson and partner Daniel Paton with 3 year old son Isaac who have been left in the lurch by their landlord. Their home has had no heating or hot water for four years and there are various other problems. The couple have three children and their landlord seems to have left the country. They have been through a housing tribunal but cannot get a private let as they don't have a reference from their landlord. Thursday 5th December 2024. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Landlord leaves Fife family without heating or hot water for three years
To go with story by Claire Warrender. Planning permission has been granted for a replacement Inverkeithing High School - in Rosyth Picture shows; Plans for new Inverkeithing High School. Inverkeithing. Supplied by Fife Council planning papers Date; 07/02/2024
'Schooly McSchoolface' warning ahead of consultation to name new Fife high school
Toll Road, Kincardine
Man taken to hospital after being bitten by dog in Fife town
Dunnikier Way, outside Kirkcaldy High School. Image: Google Street View
Kirkcaldy High pupil taken to hospital after being hit by car outside school
Giffordtown, Fife
Another driver accused of hitting 78mph in a Fife village
2
Superdrug has closed its shop in St Andrews. Image: Google Street View
Superdrug closes St Andrews store
Edenshead Parish Church in Auchtermuchty.
Relief as Fife church to get £20,000 of urgent roof repairs
CR0051211, Claire Warrender, Buckhaven. Hyndhead School Acceissabilty story. Picture Shows: (Left) Cllr John O'Brien, Sharon Shaw, Cllr Eugene Clarke, Kirsty Falconer, Kirsty Meneice and Cllr Ken Caldwell outside Hyndhead School in Buckhaven which is in dire need of upgrading its assisted needs facilities. Tuesday 10th December 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
'Embarrassed, ashamed and angry' at lack of investment in Fife additional needs school

Conversation