Hedgehogs to Holyrood – Perthshire animal rescuer honoured by King

Alison Middleton set up Hogscroft Hedgehog Rescue in her back garden. Now it's taken over her life - and she doesn't regret a thing

By Morag Lindsay
Alison Middleton smiling as she holds up a hedgehog
Hogscroft Hedgehog Rescue founder Alison Middleton. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A retired Perthshire teacher who devotes her life to caring for sick and injured hedgehogs has been honoured by the King.

Alison Middleton can usually be found with her sleeves rolled up, dispensing food, medicine and love to the patients of Hogscroft Hedgehog Rescue centre in her Inchture garden.

But this week she donned her Sunday best and joined the throng at the royal garden party at Holyrood House in Edinburgh.

Alison’s invitation came out of the blue. And she’s still not sure who nominated her.

But she says she was proud to represent the loyal band of volunteers who have supported her since she launched her hog hospital last year.

“I was so taken aback,” she said.

Alison Middleton and Anne Houston in fancy hats smiling for a selfie at the garden party
Hogscroft Hedgehog Rescue founder Alison Middleton and Anne Houston at the garden party. Image: Supplied.

“And it was lovely to meet so many people who are doing so much good for their communities.

“You just never think about all these volunteers, and all these people in paid employment going out of their way to help others. It was a lovely atmosphere.”

Hog hospital has expanded beyond belief

Alison embarked on her new enterprise at the tender age of 66, after retiring from her job as a head teacher.

Word quickly spread and soon people were bringing hedgehogs from across Perthshire and beyond.

It’s now a registered charity. And since the start of 2023, 171 hogs have passed through Hogscroft Hedgehog Rescue.

Alison Middleton placing a hedgehog on a scale in her rescue centre, with other hedgehogs in hutches on the shelves behind her
Alison tends to another prickly patients. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Not all of them make it. Many are too poorly by the time they arrive.

But Alison and her team do everything in their power to give their patients a fighting chance, even if that means getting up every two hours through the night to feed motherless hoglets.

“This was never the plan,” she laughs.

“I had intended to run a small rescue and it’s expanded beyond belief.

“I had no idea it was going to occupy my whole life.”

Despite the pressures, she insists she wouldn’t change a thing.

close up of hedgehog on weighing scales
Another hedgehog on the mend. Image: Supplied

“It’s so worth it,” she said “When you see a very sick hedgehog come in and then a couple of months later you’re able to release them into the wild; that’s just the best feeling.

“I don’t regret a thing.”

Do you have what it takes to help?

Simply getting to the royal garden party took lots of careful planning.

Volunteers, who normally help out in the mornings, took over Alison’s duties so she and her companion Anne Houston could enjoy one day away.

She says she’s immensely grateful to her team, and to the supporters who help out in other ways.

But she’d love to hear from other hedgehog-lovers who would be interested in volunteering – and from potential sponsors.

Hogscroft Hedgehog Rescue survived a major drama late last year when it was flooded during Storm Babet.

Alison Middleton standing next to hedgehog hutches. Another photo alongside shows her garden under deep flood water following Storm Babet
Alison waded through the water to ensure all her hedgehogs were rescued when the centre was flooded last year. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson

Alison waded through rising floodwater to carry 20 hedgehogs to safety.

She says she’d love to move the rescue centre from its current location, in a converted dog kennels, to a flood-proof site.

She’d also like to create more space so she doesn’t have to turn hedgehogs away.

But a modern, purpose-built shed is likely to cost around £25,000.

Anyone who thinks they could help with costs, or with volunteering, can contact Alison by calling the number on the Hogscroft Hedgehog Rescue Facebook page.

That’s also the number to call if you come across a poorly hedgehog – particularly if it’s out during the day – and need advice.

Conversation