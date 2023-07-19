‘Hedgehogs have taken over my life’: Meet the retired Perthshire teacher who’s turned her home into a hog hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Hedgehogs have taken over my life’: Meet the retired Perthshire teacher who’s turned her home into a hog hospital

Rescuing sick and injured hedgehogs has opened up a whole new life for Alison Middleton from Inchture.

By Morag Lindsay
Alison Middleton wearing blue surgical gloves looking fondly at a small hedgehog wrapped in a blue blanket.
Retired teacher Alison Middleton has turned her Perthshire home into a hedgehog rescue centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Most retirees probably dream of travelling, throwing themselves into hobbies, or just putting their feet up for a well-earned rest.

Not Alison Middleton.

The former head teacher has turned her home into Perthshire’s newest hedgehog rescue centre. And she now spends all her waking hours – including a good chunk of the night-time ones – nursing sick and injured hedgehogs back to health.

It’s not how the 66 year-old imagined her future panning out when she retired from working with youngsters with emotional, social and behavioural issues. But the launch of HogsCroft Hedgehog Rescue in the Carse of Gowrie has opened up a whole new chapter for her.

Alison Middleton with short grey hair and glasses, holding up a small hedgehog wrapped in a towel.
Alison Middleton with hoglet ‘Ricky’ at HogsCroft Hedgehog Rescue in Inchture, Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Hedgehogs have taken over my life,” she laughs. “But that’s okay.

“They’re such beautiful, complex little creatures.

“I really respect them. They don’t have it easy but they’ll do anything and everything to survive.”

Perthshire centre fills space in hedgehog rescue map

Alison, from Inchture, has always been a fan of nature and wildlife. But a trip to the Forth Hedgehog Hospital at Rosyth with a poorly hedgehog from her own garden opened up a whole new world.

Being the curious type, she wanted to know more.

Small hedgehog clambering across a blue blanket.
One of Alison’s little patients. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She joined online groups, becoming more and more involved in the hedgehog world.

And she quickly discovered people were travelling long distances to get help for the animals.

The closure of the Wormit Hedgehog Centre in 2021 – following the retirement of Sandy Boyle, who had run it for 26 years – had left a big gap in provision locally.

Sandy Boyle in boiler suit leaning against a table in a room used for caring for hedgehogs.
Sandy Boyle, who ran the Wormit hedgehog rescue centre for 26 years.

So Alison did her homework, learned from others in the field and started taking in casualties herself at the start of this year.

Word quickly spread and soon people were bringing hedgehogs from across Perthshire and beyond.

Her activities stepped up a gear last month when she converted a disused dog kennel into a hedgehog hospital and rehabilitation area. It meant she could move some of the hogs and all their accoutrements – bedding, food, medication etc – out of the house.

Alison Middleton looking through papers in a folder, next to a set of weighing scales, with rows of hutches and small animal containers containing hedgehogs behind her.
Alison in the hedgehog rescue centre in her garden, which has freed up space in her Perthshire home. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“That’s made a big change,” says Alison.

“For tiny animals they need a lot of stuff.

“There aren’t hedgehogs in every room of the house now. We can actually eat in the dining room again.”

Gardens can be dangerous ground for hedgehogs

It’s been a busy summer. Alison is currently getting up every couple of hours through the night to care for the hoglets, who were found without their mothers and need hand-fed with a syringe.

Baby hedgehog peering at the camera.
One of the young hoglets who is currently giving Alison sleepless nights. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Some ‘patients’ arrive dehydrated and starving. Hedgehogs are nocturnal so if you see a hedgehog out during the day, seek help immediately, she says: “Don’t wait until tomorrow because tomorrow will be too late.”

Others have been injured by strimmers or lawnmowers.

And Alison is currently doing everything she can to save an adult hedgehog, named Lizzie, who she suspects has been poisoned by pesticides or slug pellets.

Small, very sick looking hedgehog, peering through bars of her crate.
‘Lizzie’ is being treated for suspected poisoning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

There’s very little room left at the inn, but Alison never turns a hedgehog away.

She’s part of the Scottish Hedgehog Rescue Alliance, which has members from Ballumbie in Dundee to Dumbarton, who can always make space if if one of the others is full up.

Can you help Alison to make hedgehog happy endings?

Alison has had her fair share of hedgehog heartache in the last few months, but a lot of triumphs too.

Hedgehog curled up on a weighing scale while Alison Middleton records measurements.
A weigh-in at Hedgecroft Hedgehog Rescue at Inchture, Perthshire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Wherever possible, she likes to return healed hedgehogs to where they came from, although if the site’s next to a busy road she’ll find somewhere else nearby.

“It’s just the best feeling when you see them head off,” she says.

“That’s what makes it all worth it. It’s just magical.”

And for the blind and disabled hedgehogs who can’t be released back into the wild, she has created a secure garden at Inchture, where they can live out the rest of their lives in peace and safety.

Black painted garden gate with a sign depicting a hedgehog and the words 'Leo's garden'
Leo’s garden – a sanctuary for blind and disabled hedgehogs at Alison’s Perthshire rescue. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Alison says she’s lucky to have had lots of help, from Parkside Vets and local supporters. A recent crowd-funder paid for new hedgehog pens. And donations are always welcome, in the form of cash for vet’s bills, or food and other supplies.

She’d love to hear from volunteer drivers, or people who can take collecting tins too. Just get in touch through the Facebook page.

“It never stops here, so if you want to help, I’ll find something for you to do,” she laughs.

