Courier Business Awards: Don’t miss entry deadline

There is still time to enter this year’s Courier Business Awards – but the deadline of July 23 is fast approaching.

Businesses of any size and from any sector are encouraged to look at the wide range of categories the awards have on offer.

The event is one of the highlights of the Scottish business calendar, attracting hundreds of people to the black-tie ceremony at Apex City Quay hotel in Dundee every October.

And this year is extra special as we celebrate our 10th year of the awards, held in partnership with accountants Henderson Loggie.

How to enter and judging process

There are just four days left for businesses to enter the awards which celebrate the very best local companies operating in Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife.

The entry process is simple, with most categories requiring three category-specific questions to be answered.

After the deadline passes, our expert panel of judges will then narrow down the entries into the Courier Business Awards shortlist.

This year the judging panel is headed by Mike Soutar, founder of Shortlist magazine, who is today best-known as being part of Lord Sugar’s interview panel on The Apprentice.

The other judges are David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels; and Elaine Maddison, chief executive of Brightsolid.

A senior member of The Courier and Henderson Loggie will then visit each nominated business before a final decision on the category winner is made.

The judging panel will also choose an overall business of the year.

Courier Business Awards 2023 categories

Last year’s awards were hosted by comedian Ed Byrne. Winners included Dundee Bairns, Gillies, Fisher & Donaldson, Carnoustie Golf Links and Fresh inc. Medispa.

The overall business of the year was awarded to Balhousie Care Group.

There is a category for any business, big or small, and multiple entries are allowed.

Among the categories are ones for service, family, apprentice, marketing, technology and resilience.

The award for the transition to net zero is for firms working in the field of sustainability or companies in any sector who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

There is also a new award for a rising star this year – for a star employee or entrepreneur making an impact in Tayside and Fife.

Other categories include business leader, community, innovation, retail, small business and leisure, tourism and hospitality.

Submit an entry to the Courier Business Awards here.

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories