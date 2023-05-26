[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Service category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Service

The Service award is sponsored by Apex Hotels.

This award recognises service excellence by businesses operating within Tayside and Fife.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Clearly defined customer service objectives and strategy

Evidence of service excellence and going above and beyond to delight customers

Commitment to developing talent

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Service category.

Sponsored by Apex Hotels

Thank you to Apex Hotels for sponsoring the Service category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Family-owned and full of heart, Apex Hotels is a collection of 10 hotels in the UK’s most exciting cities. The four-star properties are renowned for their sumptuous bedrooms, chic restaurants and bars, stylish spas and, above all, their warmer welcome. Perfectly placed in the heart of Dundee, Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa is ideal for a getaway, whether it be for business or leisure.

A spokesperson for Apex Hotels said: “With a long association with Dundee’s business community, Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa is proud to sponsor the Service award.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

Find out more about the Courier Business Awards 2023.