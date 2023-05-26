Courier Business Awards 2023: Entries open for our 10th year of honouring firms in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Courier Business Awards 2023: Entries open for our 10th year of honouring firms in Tayside and Fife

Don't miss your chance to shine - enter our prestigious awards celebrating our local companies and entrepreneurs.

By Rob McLaren
Courier Business Awards 2023.
Courier Business Awards 2023.

The Courier Business Awards will celebrate its 10th year in 2023 and entries are now open.

The awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrate the very best companies and entrepreneurs operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

Every year we are astounded at how our businesses strive to raise the standards by offering exceptional products and service.

Over the past decade, it has become one of the main business awards in Scotland.

Last year more than 500 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee in the grounds of Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. This year’s event takes place on October 28.

Balhousie Care Group won the coveted Business of the Year prize, with other winners including Dundee Bairns, Gillies, Kerr’s Dairy, Fisher & Donaldson and Carnoustie Golf Links.

Firms urged to put forward Courier Business Awards 2023 entries

We seek to showcase the finest companies, big and small, operating in Tayside and Fife.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, encouraged firms to put themselves forward using our simple entry process.

He said: “We know it remains a challenging business environment, as it has been for the past three years.

Balhousie Care Group were the big winners at the Courier Business Awards 2022. Image: DC Thomson.

“However, every year we are impressed at the hard work and determination shown by companies in Tayside and Fife to keep pushing forward. It is truly inspirational.

“I would urge firms to enter the awards and reflect on the success they have achieved in the past year.”

Award categories in 2023

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including service, innovation, social media, family and technology.

There are categories for businesses of any size in any sector and multiple entries are allowed.

There is a category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – Resilience and Recovery.

Last year’s awards were hosted by comedian Ed Byrne. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

The Transition to Net Zero award, introduced for the first time last year, is for firms working in the field of sustainability or who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

There will also be a new Rising Star award this year.

An overall Business of the Year winner will be selected by our judging panel.

This year’s judging panel

The Courier Business Awards 2023 judging panel will be chaired by Mike Soutar, founder of Shortlist magazine who is part of Lord Sugar’s interview panel on The Apprentice every year.

Among the other judges will be David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

The deadline for entries is July 23.

Mr Smith said: “For the past 10 years, we have been proud partners of the Courier Business Awards.

“We are committed to supporting the growth of our community, and we believe that the Courier Business Awards are an important part of that effort.

“The awards celebrate the achievements of Courier Country’s most outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs, and give us a chance to recognise the innovation and creativity that drives our local economy forward.

“Over the past decade, we have seen first-hand how much of a positive impact winning an award can have on local businesses and their teams.

“We encourage you to enter the 2023 awards and are excited to read through your submissions!”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

Find out more about the Courier Business Awards 2023.

Courier Business Awards 2022 coverage

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]