Courier Business Awards 2023: Entries open for our 10th year of honouring firms in Tayside and Fife

The Courier Business Awards will celebrate its 10th year in 2023 and entries are now open.

The awards, held in partnership with Henderson Loggie, celebrate the very best companies and entrepreneurs operating in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perthshire.

Every year we are astounded at how our businesses strive to raise the standards by offering exceptional products and service.

Over the past decade, it has become one of the main business awards in Scotland.

Last year more than 500 guests attended our black-tie ceremony in a purpose-built marquee in the grounds of Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee. This year’s event takes place on October 28.

Balhousie Care Group won the coveted Business of the Year prize, with other winners including Dundee Bairns, Gillies, Kerr’s Dairy, Fisher & Donaldson and Carnoustie Golf Links.

We seek to showcase the finest companies, big and small, operating in Tayside and Fife.

David Clegg, editor of The Courier, encouraged firms to put themselves forward using our simple entry process.

He said: “We know it remains a challenging business environment, as it has been for the past three years.

“However, every year we are impressed at the hard work and determination shown by companies in Tayside and Fife to keep pushing forward. It is truly inspirational.

“I would urge firms to enter the awards and reflect on the success they have achieved in the past year.”

Award categories in 2023

The awards are free to enter and cover a wide range of categories including service, innovation, social media, family and technology.

There are categories for businesses of any size in any sector and multiple entries are allowed.

There is a category to reflect the ongoing economic challenges – Resilience and Recovery.

The Transition to Net Zero award, introduced for the first time last year, is for firms working in the field of sustainability or who are working on reducing their environmental impact.

There will also be a new Rising Star award this year.

An overall Business of the Year winner will be selected by our judging panel.

This year’s judging panel

The Courier Business Awards 2023 judging panel will be chaired by Mike Soutar, founder of Shortlist magazine who is part of Lord Sugar’s interview panel on The Apprentice every year.

Among the other judges will be David Smith, managing partner at Henderson Loggie; Graham Huband, managing editor at DC Thomson; and Angela Vickers, chief executive of Apex Hotels.

The deadline for entries is July 23.

Mr Smith said: “For the past 10 years, we have been proud partners of the Courier Business Awards.

“We are committed to supporting the growth of our community, and we believe that the Courier Business Awards are an important part of that effort.

“The awards celebrate the achievements of Courier Country’s most outstanding businesses and entrepreneurs, and give us a chance to recognise the innovation and creativity that drives our local economy forward.

“Over the past decade, we have seen first-hand how much of a positive impact winning an award can have on local businesses and their teams.

“We encourage you to enter the 2023 awards and are excited to read through your submissions!”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

