[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick. With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Business Leader category.

The Courier Business Awards 2023: Business Leader

The Business Leader award is sponsored by Ninja Kiwi.

This award is open to any individual or nominated person who has had a game changing impact on a business operating within Tayside and Fife.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Track record of strong business or project leadership

Impactful responses to business challenges and opportunities

Proof of inspiring others

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Business Leader category.

Sponsored by Ninja Kiwi

Thank you to Ninja Kiwi for sponsoring the Business Leader category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Ninja Kiwi is a computer game developer with offices in Dundee and Auckland. Founded as Digital Goldfish in 2005 by two graduates from Abertay University the company went on to be acquired in 2012 by New Zealand based Ninja Kiwi. Their games have accumulated over 100 million downloads.

A spokesperson for Ninja Kiwi said: “We are delighted to support the awards again this year and are particularly excited to be sponsoring the Business Leader award for another year.”

The Courier Business Award 2023 categories

Find out more about the Courier Business Awards 2023.