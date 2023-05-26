[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

We are pleased to announce entries are now open for The Courier Business Awards 2023, in partnership with Henderson Loggie.

The Courier Business Awards is celebrating 10 years of finding and showcasing the best businesses across Tayside and Fife.

We aim to honour the finest companies – big, small and micro – entrepreneurs and disruptors who, through a combination of hard work, innovation and a commitment to continually improve standards, make the economy of north east Scotland tick.

With entries now open, we can’t wait to hear more about your accomplishments over the past 12 months.

And we look forward to announcing the winners at our glamorous awards ceremony at Apex City Quay Hotel in Dundee this October, where we’ll bring together hundreds of business leaders for a night to remember.

So, join The Courier Business community now by submitting an entry to The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Here’s what you need to know about the Innovation category.

The Innovation award is sponsored by Research and Innovation Services University of Dundee.

This award is open to all companies who put innovation and continuous improvement at the heart of their business, whether it be through teamwork, changes to systems, adopting or developing new products or services, or pivoting strategy through the use of technology.

The winner of this category will demonstrate:

Out of the box thinking and the ability to solve problems

Commitment to continuous improvement

Commercial benefits from innovative activities and practices

Entries close on Sunday July 23.

Click here to enter the Courier Business Awards 2023 Innovation category.

Thank you to Research and Innovation Services University of Dundee for sponsoring the Innovation category at The Courier Business Awards 2023.

Bridging academia and industry, Research and Innovation Services at the University of Dundee are key strategic drivers of innovation and commercialisation, offering opportunities to develop and grow your business through access to academic knowledge and resources. It does this by:

Connecting local businesses to academic experts

Advising on opportunities to access funding, innovate and grow

Facilitating conversations and events that bring partnerships to fruition

A spokesperson said: “The University of Dundee works in collaboration with local companies helping them to innovate, and we’re delighted to sponsor this year’s Innovation award.”

