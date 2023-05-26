Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Ross Sinclair: St Johnstone debut was dream come true – but I believe I’m ready for more

He's following a long line of excellent Perth goalkeepers.

By Eric Nicolson
Ross Sinclair.
Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

Having been part of the St Johnstone goalkeeping fraternity for a decade, Ross Sinclair doesn’t lack McDiarmid Park mentors.

And now that the former Scotland under-21 international has made a “dream come true” with his first team debut, he feels ready to extend the Saints succession.

Alan Mannus, Zander Clark and Remi Matthews have big gloves to fill but Sinclair is confident that he will be up to the task.

“I was gutted to see Remi go but it opened up an opportunity for me,” said the 22-year-old. “Remi has been great for the team and he’s been great for me.

“Hopefully I can meet the standards he’s set and try to do even better.

Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair.
Remi Matthews and Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

“Me and Zander are close as well.

“Zander was a young goalie when I came to the club at 12.

“Big Al was here as well.

“Zander took me under his wing and we spoke before the game. I knew I was playing and he’s obviously someone I trust.

“I got some words of wisdom about staying calm and just doing what’s got me to this point.

“Zander’s done what I’m looking to do myself.

“There’s always been a pathway for goalkeepers here and that’s something which has motivated me.

“You can go back a lot of years for the good goalies who have played here.

“There are ones coming through the academy just now behind me.

“It’s great to be part of it all.”

Nervous mum

There were 254 Saints fans in Dingwall to watch Sinclair and his team-mates draw 3-3 but there will be a lot more to see the former Perth Academy pupil play his first game at McDiarmid.

“My dad, my big brother, my gran and grandpa all made it up for the Ross County match,” he said. “Mum was too nervous!

“She stayed at home and I don’t think she watched it.

“They’re buzzing for me and I’m so grateful for all they’ve done to help me get to this point.

“I’m a Perth boy and this means a lot.

“All my pals will be at the game on Sunday so I’m really looking forward to my first home match.

“It will be special.”

Sinclair added: “I was pleased with my first performance overall. I made some good saves. The first one early in the game eased the nerves.

“It was frustrating to not get the three points after being 2-0 up but from a personal point of view I’m delighted to have made my debut for this club.

“I was confident that when my chance came I would do go a good job for the team. I think I did that.

“I believe I’m ready to play at this level and play for this club. It’s a dream come true.

“I’ll now look towards Livi on Sunday and then next season.

“This is absolutely an opportunity to stake a claim for next season.

“I want to finish on a high and so do the team.

“You’ve got to back yourself.

“I had a good loan spell at Montrose and when I came back I wasn’t here to sit about. I wanted to knock the door down to get in the team.”

