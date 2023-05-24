St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives players ‘standards’ reminder after 3-3 draw with Ross County

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone got a reminder about the “standards” they need to maintain in their 3-3 draw with Ross County, according to boss Steven MacLean.

The interim manager experienced a night of mixed emotions in the Highlands – watching his team blow a two-goal lead but then lift themselves off the canvas to score a dramatic injury-time equaliser.

“We were 2-0 up and cruising, and then we drop our standards,” said MacLean.

“At this level, that’s what happens.

“We’ve set standards over the last four games and been very good, but then we stopped trying to win first contact and second balls.

“We know those standards now.

“But I have to praise their character because we went right to the end.

“I’m just disappointed to be 2-0 up in a game and not be able to see it out.

“Fair play to County, they fought back and put us under a lot of pressure.”

May and Sinclair

MacLean had words of praise for Stevie May, who reached double figures for the season and Ross Sinclair, making his first appearance for the club.

“Stevie got his first goal, and then he hit the crossbar before the penalty too,” he said.

“It starts with his work rate and when he’s scoring it helps the team.

“I’m happy with Ross. He made a couple of good saves and justified the decision to play him.

“It bodes well for him, so I’m happy.”

MacLean confirmed that Remi Matthews has played his last game for Saints.

He said: “Remi has gone back.

“He had a slight niggle with his hamstring so that made the decision easier.

“Remi has been excellent for us and I’m delighted.

“I think the loan has been good for him and good for us.”