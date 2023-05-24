St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives players ‘standards’ reminder after 3-3 draw with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean gives players ‘standards’ reminder after 3-3 draw with Ross County

It was a night of mixed emotions for the interim manager.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie May after opening the scoring. Image: SNS.
Stevie May after opening the scoring. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone got a reminder about the “standards” they need to maintain in their 3-3 draw with Ross County, according to boss Steven MacLean.

The interim manager experienced a night of mixed emotions in the Highlands – watching his team blow a two-goal lead but then lift themselves off the canvas to score a dramatic injury-time equaliser.

“We were 2-0 up and cruising, and then we drop our standards,” said MacLean.

“At this level, that’s what happens.

“We’ve set standards over the last four games and been very good, but then we stopped trying to win first contact and second balls.

“We know those standards now.

“But I have to praise their character because we went right to the end.

“I’m just disappointed to be 2-0 up in a game and not be able to see it out.

“Fair play to County, they fought back and put us under a lot of pressure.”

May and Sinclair

MacLean had words of praise for Stevie May, who reached double figures for the season and Ross Sinclair, making his first appearance for the club.

“Stevie got his first goal, and then he hit the crossbar before the penalty too,” he said.

“It starts with his work rate and when he’s scoring it helps the team.

“I’m happy with Ross. He made a couple of good saves and justified the decision to play him.

“It bodes well for him, so I’m happy.”

Ross Sinclair. Image: SNS.

MacLean confirmed that Remi Matthews has played his last game for Saints.

He said: “Remi has gone back.

“He had a slight niggle with his hamstring so that made the decision easier.

“Remi has been excellent for us and I’m delighted.

“I think the loan has been good for him and good for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]