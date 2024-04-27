St Johnstone 1-3 Hibs: Key moments and player ratings as Saints are booed off by fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone 1-3 Hibs: Key moments and player ratings as Saints are booed off by fans

The Perth side haven't won at home for well over four months and have only one league game left to change that.

By Eric Nicolson
Emiliano Marcondes celebrates after scoring his team's first goal.
Emiliano Marcondes celebrates after scoring his team's first goal. Image: Shutterstock.

The sun shone at McDiarmid Park for the start of the post-split phase of the Premiership season.

But it was an afternoon that made St Johnstone’s prospects of staying in the top-flight feel increasingly gloomy.

Ross County losing at Livingston was a bit of unexpected good news from elsewhere.

However, Saints are a team completely out of form and, with the way things are going, it’s hard to see where a win is coming from.

Hibs, with far less at stake, left Perth with all three points and cruised to this victory.

It made for grim viewing and it was no surprise that it provoked sporadic booing from the end of the first half onwards.

Saints couldn’t have got off to a worse start.

With only six minutes on the clock, Hibs had broken the deadlock.

Dan Phillips was penalised for fouling Martin Boyle around 25 yards from goal and Emiliano Marcondes’ free-kick gave Dimitar Mitov no chance as it arrowed into the top corner of the net.

Hibernian's Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 1-0.
Hibernian’s Emiliano Marcondes scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Saints should have been back on level terms three minutes later.

Adama Sidibeh had a one v one with David Marshall after an attempted clearance fell perfectly for him but he shot straight at David Marshall.

It was a glorious chance passed up.

Instead of being the start of a sustained push to play their way back into the game for the hosts, though, it turned out to be the only save Marshall had to make in the first half.

Crosses were aimless, tackles were lost and passes were failing to find a team-mate.

When one attempted attack broke down, Boyle was allowed to run virtually the length of the pitch unchallenged before he tried to be too clever with his finish.

That was a 43rd minute let-off for Saints.

But seconds later Hibs were 2-0 up after a Joe Newell long-throw exposed the Perth team’s persistent inability to clear their box effectively and Paul Hanlon scored.

Two becomes three in the second half

Saints had most of the ball in the first 10 minutes of the second period but were cut wide open by a counter-attack at the end of which Dan Phillips made a goal-line clearance to deny Myziane Maolida.

Craig Levein, who had to swap Benji Kimpioka for an injured Sidibeh just before half-time, made a triple change with 30 minutes left in the game.

Adama Sidibeh goes off injured.
Adama Sidibeh goes off injured. Image: SNS.

One of the subs, Connor Smith, had an appeal for a penalty when he claimed to have been pushed while trying to get his head to a Graham Carey cross.

But it wasn’t given on the pitch or by the VAR official.

It was all over on 76 minutes when Dylan Vente lashed home Hibs’ third.

KImpioka grabbed a late consolation from close range but this game had long since reached its bleak outcome.

St Johnstone player ratings

Mitov 7, Franczak 5.5 (Wright, 61), Considine 5, McGowan 5, Gordon 5, Phillips 4.5 (MacPherson, 84), M Smith 5 (C Smith, 61), Carey 5.5, Clark 4.5 (May, 61), Robinson 5, Sidibeh 5.5 (Kimpioka, 45). Subs not used – Richards, Kucheriavyi, Olufunwa, Keltjens.

Star man – Dimitar Mitov

That Mitov (again) was able to hold his head up highest speaks volumes.

