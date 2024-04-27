Look on board first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Look on board first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year

Seabourn Venture arrived on Saturday to kick-start a busy cruise season.

The first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald & Katherine Ferries

The first cruise ship to dock at Dundee Port this year arrived on Saturday.

Seabourn Venture is nearing the end of a 26-day cruise that started in Malaga and ends in Edinburgh.

During its voyage, the ship has visited Portugal, France and Ireland, as well as several destinations in the UK.

The ship’s arrival marks the start of the busiest-ever cruise season for Dundee and Rosyth ports.

Seabourn Venture, which is 557ft long, launched in 2022.

It has 264 suites and 10 decks.

Hot tubs and an infinity pool are among the leisure facilities, as well as a library and a coffee and snack bar.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was given access on board Seabourn Venture after it docked in Dundee.

Dundee Cruise Port
Embark on a voyage of elegance and discovery, where every corner of the ship evokes the romance of exploration and the thrill of new adventures.
A plaque exchange on board which is a tradition when a ship arrives in a port for the first time. Tom McBroom (Denholm Port Services), Marianne Beggs (Forth Ports), Captain Sasha Skladnoi and Nicola Millar (Forth Ports)
Dundee City volunteer, Timilehin Familusi was on hand to advise passengers on places to visit in Dundee.
The Seabourn Venture docked at Dundee Harbour.
Docked in style: The Seabourn Venture brings its allure to Dundee’s waterfront.
Antarctica decoration
Videos from a visit to Antarctica are shown on the Seabourn Venture.
Discovery Centre theatre
The Constellation Lounge
The Constellation Lounge on the Seabourn Venture cruise ship
Tiny bites, big flavors: Indulge in our delectable canapés
The Zodiacs used for trips from Seabourn Venture
The ships are designed to carry a complement of double sea kayaks as well as 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once, which will allow for a truly immersive experience.
A perfect spot to enjoy a moment of tranquility and connect with the natural wonders of the sea.
The grand central staircase aboard the Seabourn Venture awaits.
The Club features a cosmopolitan main room and a terrace.
World-class dining and culinary experiences
The Spa and Wellness Centre on board the Seabourn Venture.
The Gym
Find serenity and relaxation at the pool and whirlpools on the Seabourn Venture.
Future Cruise Consultant – Jacco Schrijver
Seabourn Square where you can enjoy hot and cold drinks paired with fresh pastries and sandwiches.
The Seabourn Square
Puzzles at the Seaborn Square
On aboard the Seabourn Venture cruise.
The Colonade dining room
A grand selection of food in The Colonade dining room.
Indulge in a culinary journey at The Colonnade dining room aboard the Seabourn Venture, where every dish is a masterpiece of flavor and presentation.
A selection of food in The Colonade dining room
The accommodation corridor leading to the Suites
Decoration detail on the Seabourn Venture cruise.
The Seabourn Venture docked at Dundee Harbour.
The Bow Lounge with tablets and animal Identification Sheets
The Bow Lounge
Forward deck on the Seabourn Venture Cruise.

A view over Dundee
A large Quartz decoration
The Restaurant
The Restaurant
Expedition Lounge
A very cosy expedition Lounge

Passengers can check the route of passage
Sweeping elegance: The central staircase on the Seabourn Venture exudes timeless charm.
Take a dip in the refreshing pool or unwind in the soothing bubbles of our whirlpools. With stunning views all around, it’s the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy a peaceful moment during your voyage.
Plaque marking the maiden Antarctica voyage

More from Dundee

Broughty Ferry Aldi under construction.
Aldi advertising jobs for new Broughty Ferry supermarket
3
Sheriff Jack Brown. Image: Newsline Media.
Sheriff from Dundee found unfit for office after sexual harassment allegations
Hollywood Bowl in Dundee bowling alley
How 3 lucky locals can win a year's free bowling at new Dundee Hollywood…
Alice Bovill and her dog 'Brodie' with some of the local residents who use the at risk bus stop outside the St Mary's Community Centre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee residents call to save under-threat bus stop amid council axe proposals
2
The Ambassador Bar on Clepington Road, Dundee is set for demolition
Dundee pub going to auction with £338k starting bid just days after being sold
Police Scotland.
Missing Dundee man, 38, traced 'safe and well'
Police are investigating one of the assaults outside Marks and Spencer on Murraygate. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bid to find teenage boy who was 'attacked twice' in Dundee city centre
Police have taped off WHSmith in Dundee city centre. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Police tape off WHSmith shop in Dundee city centre after break-in
Some of the caravans at Camperdown Park. Image: DC Thomson
'Unauthorised' Traveller group with 12 caravans pitches up at Camperdown Park
9
Craigie Cottage care home. Image: Google Maps.
Dundee children's home ordered to improve after unannounced inspection raises safety concerns

Conversation