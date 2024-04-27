Look on board first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year

The first cruise ship to dock at Dundee Port this year arrived on Saturday.

Seabourn Venture is nearing the end of a 26-day cruise that started in Malaga and ends in Edinburgh.

During its voyage, the ship has visited Portugal, France and Ireland, as well as several destinations in the UK.

The ship’s arrival marks the start of the busiest-ever cruise season for Dundee and Rosyth ports.

Seabourn Venture, which is 557ft long, launched in 2022.

It has 264 suites and 10 decks.

Hot tubs and an infinity pool are among the leisure facilities, as well as a library and a coffee and snack bar.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was given access on board Seabourn Venture after it docked in Dundee.