Dundee Look on board first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year Seabourn Venture arrived on Saturday to kick-start a busy cruise season. The first cruise ship to dock in Dundee this year. By Ben MacDonald & Katherine Ferries April 27 2024, 5:10pm The first cruise ship to dock at Dundee Port this year arrived on Saturday. Seabourn Venture is nearing the end of a 26-day cruise that started in Malaga and ends in Edinburgh. During its voyage, the ship has visited Portugal, France and Ireland, as well as several destinations in the UK. The ship's arrival marks the start of the busiest-ever cruise season for Dundee and Rosyth ports. Seabourn Venture, which is 557ft long, launched in 2022. It has 264 suites and 10 decks. Hot tubs and an infinity pool are among the leisure facilities, as well as a library and a coffee and snack bar. Our photographer Kim Cessford was given access on board Seabourn Venture after it docked in Dundee. Dundee Cruise Port Embark on a voyage of elegance and discovery, where every corner of the ship evokes the romance of exploration and the thrill of new adventures. A plaque exchange on board which is a tradition when a ship arrives in a port for the first time. Tom McBroom (Denholm Port Services), Marianne Beggs (Forth Ports), Captain Sasha Skladnoi and Nicola Millar (Forth Ports) Dundee City volunteer, Timilehin Familusi was on hand to advise passengers on places to visit in Dundee. The Seabourn Venture docked at Dundee Harbour. Docked in style: The Seabourn Venture brings its allure to Dundee's waterfront. Antarctica decoration Videos from a visit to Antarctica are shown on the Seabourn Venture. Discovery Centre theatre The Constellation Lounge The Constellation Lounge on the Seabourn Venture cruise ship Tiny bites, big flavors: Indulge in our delectable canapés The Zodiacs used for trips from Seabourn Venture The ships are designed to carry a complement of double sea kayaks as well as 24 Zodiacs that can accommodate all onboard guests at once, which will allow for a truly immersive experience. A perfect spot to enjoy a moment of tranquility and connect with the natural wonders of the sea. The grand central staircase aboard the Seabourn Venture awaits. The Club features a cosmopolitan main room and a terrace. World-class dining and culinary experiences The Spa and Wellness Centre on board the Seabourn Venture. The Gym Find serenity and relaxation at the pool and whirlpools on the Seabourn Venture. Future Cruise Consultant – Jacco Schrijver Seabourn Square where you can enjoy hot and cold drinks paired with fresh pastries and sandwiches. The Seabourn Square Puzzles at the Seaborn Square On aboard the Seabourn Venture cruise. The Colonade dining room A grand selection of food in The Colonade dining room. Indulge in a culinary journey at The Colonnade dining room aboard the Seabourn Venture, where every dish is a masterpiece of flavor and presentation. A selection of food in The Colonade dining room The accommodation corridor leading to the Suites Decoration detail on the Seabourn Venture cruise. The Seabourn Venture docked at Dundee Harbour. The Bow Lounge with tablets and animal Identification Sheets The Bow Lounge Forward deck on the Seabourn Venture Cruise. A view over Dundee A large Quartz decoration The Restaurant The Restaurant Expedition Lounge A very cosy expedition Lounge Passengers can check the route of passage Sweeping elegance: The central staircase on the Seabourn Venture exudes timeless charm. Take a dip in the refreshing pool or unwind in the soothing bubbles of our whirlpools. With stunning views all around, it's the perfect spot to unwind and enjoy a peaceful moment during your voyage. Plaque marking the maiden Antarctica voyage
