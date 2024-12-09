Police blocking entrance to Dundee park due to ongoing incident

Police are blocking the entrance to a Dundee park due to an ongoing incident.

Several police units are parked outside Clatto Country Park in the north of the city.

One eyewitness says at least six police units are at the scene with people being turned away from the beauty spot.

A concerned resident added: “Police have completely closed off the entrance to the park – the road is totally blocked off.

“There is also police tape up – it doesn’t look good, something has definitely happened in the park.

“The police are turning people around and not letting them into the park.”

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

Police Scotland has been contacted for more information.

