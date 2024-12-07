‘Grateful’ St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler hails Simo Valakari effect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Grateful’ St Johnstone star Sven Sprangler hails Simo Valakari effect

The Austrian midfielder has started every game since Valakari took charge in Perth.

Sven Sprangler has been St Johnstone's star man under Simo Valakari. Image: Craig Foy/SNS
By Fraser Mackie

There is no greater advert for the transformative impact of Simo Valakari on St Johnstone than Sven Sprangler.

The midfielder’s Perth career has been revived beyond recognition since the Finnish coach was appointed.

Sprangler attributes this, in part, to the attentive one-on-one talks Valakari routinely enjoys with players.

Those sessions have been aimed at tweaking and teasing individual improvements while Valakari beds in his new playing style.

In the case of Sprangler, detailed discussions have helped him become much more than a combative midfield enforcer.

The 29-year-old has shouldered responsibility in his holding role to be a focal point of starting attacks, too, starting every game since Craig Levein’s sacking.

Sprangler beats Rangers’ Ridvan Yilmaz to the ball last weekend. Image: Alan Harvey/SNS

The Austrian was halfway to the exit door with Levein in charge, despite having signed a new contract in the summer.

Sprangler says he’s loving his learning curve and is intent on repaying the faith shown in talents that were hidden away at the outset of the season.

He said: “The manager has made a huge difference. Not just for me but all of the lads.

I’ve enjoyed every minute since he came here and I love playing under him.

“He is talking with everyone individually; we are watching many clips individually on the areas to improve after every game.

“When you know you can learn so much – and he shows you where you can improve – that can help a lot.

“He shows me where I have to be in and out of possession. That helps me be a lot to be calmer on the ball, to make the right decisions.

“And to be more aggressive off the ball. We’re more offensively-shaped, creating more chances and have more possession.

“It was nice to hear him say he’s glad that I stayed. I’m so grateful that he gave me the chance to play.

“I don’t take that for granted. I love because I get the minutes, I’m fit and feeling very comfortable.

“The role suits me perfectly but there is still much room to improve on.”

Sven Sprangler.
Sven Sprangler. Image: SNS

Sprangler was withdrawn by Valakari on 67 minutes last Sunday, shortly after Rangers stole ahead at McDiarmid Park.

Yet this was purely to avoid the perils of a potential second yellow card.

Sprangler, who was booked in the first half by Steven McLean, revealed the referee did him a favour as he flirted with more fouls.

He said: “The referee told me: Sven, be careful because another foul and you get another yellow card.

“I was more careful after that but I was scared when I did a foul. The right decision was to come off.

“One more foul, I’d have got a second yellow and I’d be out for the game.

“Playing against one of the best teams in the league you have to be very careful.

“I’m different than 10 years ago. I would’ve stayed more aggressive back then but now I am calmer and smarter.”

Sprangler played the full 90 minutes twice at Pittodrie last season as Saints secured four points from league meetings away to Aberdeen.

But he cautioned: “Aberdeen is very different to last season; they’ve been in very good form. I’m looking forward to playing there. It’s always a good fight.”

