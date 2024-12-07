Dundee’s first foodbank delivery service for vulnerable people closing after 10 years

The first emergency foodbank delivery service set up in Dundee is closing down after 10 years of providing for thousands of families.

Taught by Muhammad will cease operations on December 17.

In the decade since opening, the service has provided about 10,000 food parcels – with each one estimated to have helped up to three people at a time.

Faisal Hussein, CEO of Taught by Muhammad’s parent organisation Yusuf Youth Initiative, says there is no longer enough demand for the service.

With about 25 food providers now operating in the city – including larders, fridges and cafes that support vulnerable people – demand for Taught by Muhammad has dropped from up to 300 parcels a week at the height of Covid to just a few a week.

‘Emotional journey’ for Dundee foodbank service Taught by Muhammad

Faisal said: “When we began in 2013/14 there were only two food parcel providers in Dundee – ourselves and the Trussell Trust (which runs Dundee Foodbank).

“They didn’t deliver so that is where we stepped in.

“There was a big need at the time to help feed families who were struggling.

“On average, we delivered to around 30-40 households a week.

“That grew enormously during Covid when we were delivering to between 200 and 300 households a week.

“I was there at the start and this has been a very emotional journey.

“What we did was new in Dundee, no one had done what we did before us.

“Things have come a long way since the days when it was only ourselves and the Trussell Trust providing food for those people in need.

“We believe that us closing now will not have any detrimental impact on Dundee.”

He says the decision to stop came after consultation with partner organisations.

He added: “We would never say never about starting again but at the moment we don’t think that is likely as there are now so many other providers for families in need.”

However, Taught by Muhammad will continue with its four-weekly food cafes in Charleston, Fintry, Kirkton and Douglas.