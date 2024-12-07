Motorbike menace sped into face of traffic and tore along pavements before Perth city centre crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Motorbike menace sped into face of traffic and tore along pavements before Perth city centre crash

Masked Kai McCready attempted to hide his unregistered motorcycle inside a hedge.

By Jamie Buchan
Kai McCready sped the wrong way down South Street, Perth, and rode along the pavement outside the Silvery Tay pub.
A motorcycle menace sped into the face of oncoming traffic, tore along pavements and drove towards pedestrians before crashing his bike in Perth city centre.

Masked Kai McCready attempted to hide his unregistered bike inside a hedge.

When police arrived and asked who had been riding it, the 22-year-old told them: “It was one of my friends.”

McCready appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving an unregistered motorbike dangerously in the city on December 21 last year.

Rode along pavements

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said McCready was spotted riding “against the flow of traffic” up South Street, a one-way street.

“He was observed dressed in black, with a balaclava covering his face.

“The accused continued driving across lanes and onto a pavement, next to a bus stop.

“He then drives onto the pavement passed the entrance to the Silvery Tay public house.”

Kai McCready tried to hide his bike in a bush after crashing on King Street.

McCready accelerated on to a box junction and around a traffic island, onto King Street.

“Shortly after, he was seen to drive into the opposing lane on York Place.

“He continues to drive in this lane, before cutting across another box junction and onto New Row.

“From there, he has driven towards pedestrians who were crossing at the time, before mounting a pavement as he reached the High Street.”

Tried to hide bike in a bush

The biker was seen heading along the pavement towards Morrison’s supermarket.

Mr Hamilton said: “At about 10.10pm, a witness walking their dog, heading north along King Street, heard a crash nearby.

“She saw the accused bleeding from his face and standing in the road.

“He picked up the motorbike from the pavement and attempted to conceal it in a bush.”

The fiscal depute said, at the time of the offence, the area had been busy with people coming in and out of pubs and restaurants.

Perth Sheriff Court.

“At about 10.13pm, a message came through to the control room for officers to attend King Street.

“They were provided with a description of the accused.”

McCready was traced by officers in a garden next to where he crashed.

Police tended to his injuries and found he was carrying a cannabis joint, the prosecutor said.

When asked who the bike belong to, he replied: “Yeah, that’s my bike.”

But when asked who the driver was, he said: “It was one of my friends.”

Driving ban

Solicitor Philip Templeton, defending, said his client was recently placed on a 10-month restriction of liberty order at another court.

He said McCready was also banned from driving for five years in April.

The court heard that at the time of the incident, he was using cannabis heavily.

McCready, who is from Edinburgh, had been seeing a woman in Perth at the time.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear disqualified him from driving for five years, effectively extending his disqualification by around seven months.

McCready, who also pled guilty to failing to identify the driver for police and possession of cannabis, was further fined £220.

