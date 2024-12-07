Motorbike menace sped into face of traffic and tore along pavements before Perth city centre crash

A motorcycle menace sped into the face of oncoming traffic, tore along pavements and drove towards pedestrians before crashing his bike in Perth city centre.

Masked Kai McCready attempted to hide his unregistered bike inside a hedge.

When police arrived and asked who had been riding it, the 22-year-old told them: “It was one of my friends.”

McCready appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted driving an unregistered motorbike dangerously in the city on December 21 last year.

Rode along pavements

Fiscal depute Stuart Hamilton said McCready was spotted riding “against the flow of traffic” up South Street, a one-way street.

“He was observed dressed in black, with a balaclava covering his face.

“The accused continued driving across lanes and onto a pavement, next to a bus stop.

“He then drives onto the pavement passed the entrance to the Silvery Tay public house.”

McCready accelerated on to a box junction and around a traffic island, onto King Street.

“Shortly after, he was seen to drive into the opposing lane on York Place.

“He continues to drive in this lane, before cutting across another box junction and onto New Row.

“From there, he has driven towards pedestrians who were crossing at the time, before mounting a pavement as he reached the High Street.”

Tried to hide bike in a bush

The biker was seen heading along the pavement towards Morrison’s supermarket.

Mr Hamilton said: “At about 10.10pm, a witness walking their dog, heading north along King Street, heard a crash nearby.

“She saw the accused bleeding from his face and standing in the road.

“He picked up the motorbike from the pavement and attempted to conceal it in a bush.”

The fiscal depute said, at the time of the offence, the area had been busy with people coming in and out of pubs and restaurants.

“At about 10.13pm, a message came through to the control room for officers to attend King Street.

“They were provided with a description of the accused.”

McCready was traced by officers in a garden next to where he crashed.

Police tended to his injuries and found he was carrying a cannabis joint, the prosecutor said.

When asked who the bike belong to, he replied: “Yeah, that’s my bike.”

But when asked who the driver was, he said: “It was one of my friends.”

Driving ban

Solicitor Philip Templeton, defending, said his client was recently placed on a 10-month restriction of liberty order at another court.

He said McCready was also banned from driving for five years in April.

The court heard that at the time of the incident, he was using cannabis heavily.

McCready, who is from Edinburgh, had been seeing a woman in Perth at the time.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear disqualified him from driving for five years, effectively extending his disqualification by around seven months.

McCready, who also pled guilty to failing to identify the driver for police and possession of cannabis, was further fined £220.

