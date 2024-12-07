Fife Santa’s grotto compared to Oasis reunion as ticket demand crashes website

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Fife Santa’s grotto compared to Oasis reunion as ticket demand crashes website

The Scottish Deer Centre says it has "levelled-up" again with this year's offering.

By Claire Warrender
Reindeernch meets Abi and Ruaridh at the Scottish Deer Centre's Santa's Grotto in Fife
Youngsters Abi and Ruaridh Judd meet Reindeerinch at the Scottish Deer Centre's Santa's Grotto. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A Fife wildlife park’s Santa’s grotto launch was compared to the Oasis reunion as the clamour for tickets crashed their website.

The Scottish Deer Centre was inundated by parents desperate to know when this year’s Christmas offering would be announced.

And when the hotly-anticipated sale day arrived hundreds of people went online at once, overwhelming the centre’s server.

Santa’s Grotto is a popular attraction at the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

It’s the fourth year in the row the Cupar attraction has offered a grotto.

And co-owner David Hamilton says it’s becoming more and more popular.

Abi and Ruaridh prepare for a snowball fight. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“We launched tickets a week earlier this year,” he said.

“It went crazy and within 20 minutes I was getting calls to say the server was broken.

“It’s the first time that’s ever happened and it caused some frustration.

“A few people said to me we were like the Oasis tickets of Santa’s grottos.”

Deer Centre Santa’s grotto ‘levelled-up’ for 2024

David, a computer games entrepreneur, says the Deer Centre has “levelled-up again” this year.

The “naughty or nice” concept has returned, offering youngsters a choice of which path to take.

Elf Sarah Rice on board the new Elf Workshop bus in Santa's grotto
Elf Sarah Rice on board the new Elf Workshop bus. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Abi enjoys the grotto's giant keyboard at the Fife Santa's grotto.
Abi enjoys the grotto’s giant keyboard at the Fife Santa’s grotto. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

One takes youngsters along a Christmas tree-lined lane to meet Santa Claus beside a cosy fire.

And the other passes dead trees and a crashed sleigh to meet Reindeerinch, who pelts visitors with snowballs.

Reindeerinch is a parody of Christmas spoilsport The Grinch, played by Jim Carey in the 2000 move The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

Inside the Elf Workshop. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

In addition, they now have an elf’s workshop where children can do arts and crafts on a modified double decker bus.

And other attractions include and outdoor/indoor street, an indoor ice rink, Nutcracker characters and all the snow you could wish for.

More from Fife

Dr Ammar Alrahow.
Kirkcaldy doctor convicted of domestic abuse fled to Iraq 'because he was scared of…
Youngsters Abi and Ruaridh Judd meet Reindeerinch at the Scottish Deer Centre's Santa's Grotto. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Urgent action taken over 'dangerous' Cupar building after serious injury fears
Youngsters Abi and Ruaridh Judd meet Reindeerinch at the Scottish Deer Centre's Santa's Grotto. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Darragh: Full list of weather warnings for Dundee, Angus, Perth, Fife and Stirling
2
The man was hit on the Winifred Street-Hendry Road junction
Man reported after pedestrian hurt in Kirkcaldy 'hit-and-run'
Bin collections in Fife over Christmas
Fife Christmas and New Year bin collection changes revealed
TK Maxx sign
Stunned Fife TK Maxx shoplifter makes phone call bid from dock after jailing
Dea McGill, Brassica
'Naive' Dundee restaurant boss sentenced for Brassica fraud and embezzlement
Youngsters Abi and Ruaridh Judd meet Reindeerinch at the Scottish Deer Centre's Santa's Grotto. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Hero fisherman slams 'ridiculous' HM Coastguard response after boat sinks in St Andrews
2
Section of A92 near Cowenbeath.
Disruption on A92 near Cowdenbeath after car crash and dog chase
Yellow warning for rain
21-hour Storm Darragh rain warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
2

Conversation