Fife Santa’s grotto compared to Oasis reunion as ticket demand crashes website

A Fife wildlife park’s Santa’s grotto launch was compared to the Oasis reunion as the clamour for tickets crashed their website.

The Scottish Deer Centre was inundated by parents desperate to know when this year’s Christmas offering would be announced.

And when the hotly-anticipated sale day arrived hundreds of people went online at once, overwhelming the centre’s server.

It’s the fourth year in the row the Cupar attraction has offered a grotto.

And co-owner David Hamilton says it’s becoming more and more popular.

“We launched tickets a week earlier this year,” he said.

“It went crazy and within 20 minutes I was getting calls to say the server was broken.

“It’s the first time that’s ever happened and it caused some frustration.

“A few people said to me we were like the Oasis tickets of Santa’s grottos.”

Deer Centre Santa’s grotto ‘levelled-up’ for 2024

David, a computer games entrepreneur, says the Deer Centre has “levelled-up again” this year.

The “naughty or nice” concept has returned, offering youngsters a choice of which path to take.

One takes youngsters along a Christmas tree-lined lane to meet Santa Claus beside a cosy fire.

And the other passes dead trees and a crashed sleigh to meet Reindeerinch, who pelts visitors with snowballs.

Reindeerinch is a parody of Christmas spoilsport The Grinch, played by Jim Carey in the 2000 move The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

In addition, they now have an elf’s workshop where children can do arts and crafts on a modified double decker bus.

And other attractions include and outdoor/indoor street, an indoor ice rink, Nutcracker characters and all the snow you could wish for.