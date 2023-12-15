Naughty or nice? Fife Christmas grotto offers choice of Santa or snowball-throwing Reindeerinch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Naughty or nice? Fife Christmas grotto offers choice of Santa or snowball-throwing Reindeerinch

The Scottish Deer Centre has pulled out all the stops to offer a Christmas experience with a difference.

By Claire Warrender
Reindeerinc greets children at the Scottish Deer Centre.
Reindeerinc greets children at the Scottish Deer Centre. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Visitors to a Fife Christmas grotto can choose which path to take – naughty or nice.

One takes youngsters along a Christmas tree-lined lane to meet Santa Claus beside a cosy fire.

And the other passes dead trees and a crashed sleigh to meet Reindeerinch, who pelts visitors with snowballs.

Scottish Deer Centre grotto features Santa and Reindeerinch
Who’s best: Santa or Reindeerinch? There’s only one way to find out… Image: Supplied by Scottish Deer Centre.

Reindeerinch is a parody of Christmas spoilsport The Grinch, played by Jim Carey in the 2000 move The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

And she is the brainchild of Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park owner David Hamilton, who said children are loving meeting the ill-natured character.

“It’s all huge fun,” he said. “Do you want to walk down the Christmas tree path or the miserable path?”

‘Absolutely amazing’ feedback on Deer Centre Christmas grotto

It’s the third year in a row the Cupar attraction has offered a grotto.

However, it’s the first time Reindeerinch has made an appearance and tickets were snapped up almost immediately.

Tickets for Santa sold out in a day and a half, while Reindeerinch tickets disappeared within a fortnight.

Reindeerinch and her helpers welcome youngsters to the Scottish Deer Centre grotto
Reindeerinch and her helpers welcome youngsters to the Scottish Deer Centre grotto. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

David said: “Both offer the same grotto experience with the express train and the winter wonderland.

“We’ve introduced a giant inflatable snow globe and a children’s ride this year.

“It’s just some children meet Santa at the end and some meet Reindeerinch.

“The feedback has been absolutely amazing and it gives me an excuse to go even more wild next year to improve on it.”

Our photographer Steve Brown went along with his grandchildren to see what the fuss is about.

Santa greets Elidh (7), Toby (6) and Finnian (4) at the Scottish Deer Centre Christmas Grotto. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Santa and his elf at the Scottish Deer Centre Christmas grotto
Santa and his elf.Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A giant piano keyboard leads the way to Santa and Reindeerich. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Finnian enjoys a ride on a roundabout. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Toasting marshmallows at story time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Brooke (11) and Freddie (7) from Newport in Santa's sleigh at the Scottish Deer Centre Christmas Grotto
Brooke (11) and Freddie (7) from Newport in Santa’s sleigh at the Scottish Deer Centre Christmas Grotto. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Naughty Reindeerinch throws a snowball at visitors. Image: Supplied by Scottish Deer Centre.
Feeding the deer is part of the experience. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Conversation