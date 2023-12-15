Naughty or nice? Fife Christmas grotto offers choice of Santa or snowball-throwing Reindeerinch

Visitors to a Fife Christmas grotto can choose which path to take – naughty or nice.

One takes youngsters along a Christmas tree-lined lane to meet Santa Claus beside a cosy fire.

And the other passes dead trees and a crashed sleigh to meet Reindeerinch, who pelts visitors with snowballs.

Reindeerinch is a parody of Christmas spoilsport The Grinch, played by Jim Carey in the 2000 move The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.

And she is the brainchild of Scottish Deer Centre and Wildlife Park owner David Hamilton, who said children are loving meeting the ill-natured character.

“It’s all huge fun,” he said. “Do you want to walk down the Christmas tree path or the miserable path?”

‘Absolutely amazing’ feedback on Deer Centre Christmas grotto

It’s the third year in a row the Cupar attraction has offered a grotto.

However, it’s the first time Reindeerinch has made an appearance and tickets were snapped up almost immediately.

Tickets for Santa sold out in a day and a half, while Reindeerinch tickets disappeared within a fortnight.

David said: “Both offer the same grotto experience with the express train and the winter wonderland.

“We’ve introduced a giant inflatable snow globe and a children’s ride this year.

“It’s just some children meet Santa at the end and some meet Reindeerinch.

“The feedback has been absolutely amazing and it gives me an excuse to go even more wild next year to improve on it.”

Our photographer Steve Brown went along with his grandchildren to see what the fuss is about.