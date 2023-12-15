Delivery driver penalised after van crashes into Broughty Ferry railway bridge

A delivery driver has been given a fixed penalty notice after crashing his van into a Broughty Ferry railway bridge.

Police were called to St Vincent Street at just after 10am on Friday.

The vehicle turned onto the road from Queen Street and hit the bridge, causing debris to fall onto the road.

The roof of the van had to be removed after the crash.

Police confirmed that there were no injuries.

An eyewitness said: “The van looks to have had a pretty nasty crash.

“The whole roof is scraped off and there’s debris under the bridge.

“The back door has fallen open as a result too.”

A passer-by added: “When I came round the corner to St Vincent Street I saw the mess on the road.

“I thought something must have happened, then at the other side of the bridge you see the delivery van.

“They must have scraped the roof pretty badly.

“It looks to be in a real mess, the driver must have got quite the fright.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 10.25am on Friday, police were called to a report of a van having struck a bridge in St Vincent Street.

“Officers attended and there were no reports of injuries.

“The male driver of the van was issued with a fixed penalty notice in relation to road traffic offences.”

Network Rail has been approached for comment.