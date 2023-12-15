Albanian mafia recruits had major cannabis farm in abandoned Dundee social club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Albanian mafia recruits had major cannabis farm in abandoned Dundee social club

Noter Medulaj and Murat Aruci, illegally arrived in the UK on a small boat and with fake ID, respectively.

By Gordon Currie
Police found the cannabis farm in the vacant social club, known at Alison's. Image: Google.
Members of an Albanian organised crime gang who set up a £300,000 cannabis farm in a disused Dundee social club have been jailed for 44 months.

The duo arrived illegally in the United Kingdom, with Noter Medulaj, 21, coming on a “rubber boat” and Murat Aruci, 32, flying in with a fake Italian ID card.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the duo had been recruited by the Albanian mafia to pay off debts by tending to a massive cannabis farm in the vacant lounge bar at 101 Camperdown Road – know as Alison’s or the McAlpine Lounge, formerly the Ardler Sports and Recreation Club.

Officers who carried out the raid on the industrial-scale cultivation recovered nearly 400 cannabis plants at various stages of development.

Both men admitted producing cannabis in the club.

Medulaj was jailed for 20 months and Aruci for two years.

Arrived in boat and plane

Solicitor Gary Fowlis, for Medulaj, said: “He understands the serious nature of the charges.

He is someone who is very vulnerable. He has come to the UK on a rubber boat.

“He became involved with undesirable people.

“He accepts he should have avoided this.

“He had hoped to be able to provide some financial support for his family back in Albania.

“Proceedings are ongoing with the Home Office and he has no difficulty returning to Albania, which would have been his intention anyway.”

Camperdown Road industrial estate
The Camperdown Road entrance to the industrial estate where the pair were caught. Image: Google.

Solicitor Joe Myles, for Aruci, told the court: “He came to the UK illegally in October 2021 but that wasn’t by way of a small boat from France.

“He came by plane on a false Italian ID card.

“He was discovered at the border and went into the asylum system.

“He was brought to the UK by an organised crime gang to whom he owed money in Albania.”

Cannabis farm found

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told the court Aruci has previously been jailed for six months for a similar offence in the English Midlands during 2022 but his co-accused has no previous convictions.

He said: “At 8.15 am on February 20 police executed a search warrant at a disused public house on a small industrial estate.

“The former function room was now two rooms, forming sleeping quarters and growing room.

“Officers found a significant cannabis cultivation containing hundreds of plants within the function room.

Dundee flats cannabis farm
A cannabis farm was found in the police raid in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock.

“There were approximately 13 rows of plants, divided into five sections, with further plants set up in a storage area.

“The floor and some of the walls were covered with plastic sheeting.

“Growing lights were suspended from the ceiling.

“Four large socket boards were running up the middle of the growing area.

“There were various chemicals within and a complex ducting and ventilation system had been established.”

The court heard there were two extractor units, 338 plant pots and three propagating trays, four carbon filters and two heaters and 14 fans being used to run the indoor farm.

Pair found hiding in loft space

Mr Letford said: “Significant electrical alterations had been made and due to this, SSE were contacted and they cut the electricity supply to the area to make it safe for police to operate.”

A total of 387 plants were found and police estimated that each of them could eventually yield between one and three ounces of herbal cannabis if fully grown.

Ardler Sports and Social Club
The building used to be Ardler Sports and Social Club.

“This gives a potential yield of between £77,400 and £290,250,” the prosecutor said.

“Both accused were traced hiding in the loft space.

“They were arrested and charged.”

Second major bust

It is the second major cannabis farm bust involving Albanian criminals to come before the court in Dundee in a little over a fortnight.

Flogerd Baqli, 26, was found running a £649,000 cannabis farm throughout a historic 15-room mansion on Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.

He had lied he was a victim of human trafficking when he was actually part of an organised crime gang overseeing the cultivation in January.

42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry
The cannabis farm was being operated in 42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told 649 cannabis plants were found inside the listed mansion – estimated to be worth £1.4 million – when it was raided by police.

He was warned he could be imprisoned when he is sentenced next year.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

