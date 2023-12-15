Albanian mafia recruits had major cannabis farm in abandoned Dundee social club

Members of an Albanian organised crime gang who set up a £300,000 cannabis farm in a disused Dundee social club have been jailed for 44 months.

The duo arrived illegally in the United Kingdom, with Noter Medulaj, 21, coming on a “rubber boat” and Murat Aruci, 32, flying in with a fake Italian ID card.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told the duo had been recruited by the Albanian mafia to pay off debts by tending to a massive cannabis farm in the vacant lounge bar at 101 Camperdown Road – know as Alison’s or the McAlpine Lounge, formerly the Ardler Sports and Recreation Club.

Officers who carried out the raid on the industrial-scale cultivation recovered nearly 400 cannabis plants at various stages of development.

Both men admitted producing cannabis in the club.

Medulaj was jailed for 20 months and Aruci for two years.

Arrived in boat and plane

Solicitor Gary Fowlis, for Medulaj, said: “He understands the serious nature of the charges.

He is someone who is very vulnerable. He has come to the UK on a rubber boat.

“He became involved with undesirable people.

“He accepts he should have avoided this.

“He had hoped to be able to provide some financial support for his family back in Albania.

“Proceedings are ongoing with the Home Office and he has no difficulty returning to Albania, which would have been his intention anyway.”

Solicitor Joe Myles, for Aruci, told the court: “He came to the UK illegally in October 2021 but that wasn’t by way of a small boat from France.

“He came by plane on a false Italian ID card.

“He was discovered at the border and went into the asylum system.

“He was brought to the UK by an organised crime gang to whom he owed money in Albania.”

Cannabis farm found

Fiscal depute Gavin Letford told the court Aruci has previously been jailed for six months for a similar offence in the English Midlands during 2022 but his co-accused has no previous convictions.

He said: “At 8.15 am on February 20 police executed a search warrant at a disused public house on a small industrial estate.

“The former function room was now two rooms, forming sleeping quarters and growing room.

“Officers found a significant cannabis cultivation containing hundreds of plants within the function room.

“There were approximately 13 rows of plants, divided into five sections, with further plants set up in a storage area.

“The floor and some of the walls were covered with plastic sheeting.

“Growing lights were suspended from the ceiling.

“Four large socket boards were running up the middle of the growing area.

“There were various chemicals within and a complex ducting and ventilation system had been established.”

The court heard there were two extractor units, 338 plant pots and three propagating trays, four carbon filters and two heaters and 14 fans being used to run the indoor farm.

Pair found hiding in loft space

Mr Letford said: “Significant electrical alterations had been made and due to this, SSE were contacted and they cut the electricity supply to the area to make it safe for police to operate.”

A total of 387 plants were found and police estimated that each of them could eventually yield between one and three ounces of herbal cannabis if fully grown.

“This gives a potential yield of between £77,400 and £290,250,” the prosecutor said.

“Both accused were traced hiding in the loft space.

“They were arrested and charged.”

Second major bust

It is the second major cannabis farm bust involving Albanian criminals to come before the court in Dundee in a little over a fortnight.

Flogerd Baqli, 26, was found running a £649,000 cannabis farm throughout a historic 15-room mansion on Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.

He had lied he was a victim of human trafficking when he was actually part of an organised crime gang overseeing the cultivation in January.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told 649 cannabis plants were found inside the listed mansion – estimated to be worth £1.4 million – when it was raided by police.

He was warned he could be imprisoned when he is sentenced next year.

