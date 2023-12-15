Jermaine Hylton praises ‘clarity’ from new Arbroath boss and explains why there’s no panic

Despite back-to-back defeats, new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre is getting his message across, according to Jermaine Hylton.

The 30-year-old English attacker said that even though there hasn’t been a lot of time for training sessions, the players are well aware of their roles.

The part-time Championship club faced two matches in five days just a couple of days after the new boss’s appointment.

Arbroath performed well in spells in both defeats, especially on Wednesday night when it took until the last kick of the ball for high-flying Raith Rovers to deny them a point.

Hylton, who equalised for his side on the night, said that there is no panic at the club who have now slipped to the bottom of the league.

He pointed to last Saturday’s opponents Morton as the “perfect example” of how quickly things can change after they jumped two positions with a pair of wins.

“When a new gaffer comes in, there’s always going to be a reaction,” said Hylton.

“We’re doing the work and as you’ve seen in the last couple of performances, they’ve been positive.

“He makes sure that there’s clarity. Everyone knows what they’re doing, everyone knows their jobs. That’s where we’re at, we’ll just keep building on what we’re doing.

“For me personally, I think it’s early to be worried, with how close the league is.

“If you put a run of four games together, like we did earlier in the season, you find yourself in the top six, it’s a whole different conversation.”

Jermaine Hylton aiming to build on Arbroath performances

Just five points separate Arbroath from fifth-placed Airdrie who have played a game more.

As have Saturday’s opponents Inverness who are one point behind the Diamonds in sixth.

A win in the Highlands could lift McIntyre’s men as high as seventh, depending on results elsewhere.

Hylton is hoping Arbroath can take inspiration from the good aspects of recent performances to propel them up the Championship table.

“There have been loads of positives, loads to build on,” he said.

“If we put in performances like that, I think we’ll win a lot more than we’ll lose.

“Wednesday night was a game where the boys all over the pitch, including myself, worked really hard.

“That’s something that we’re going to continue to do.”