Jermaine Hylton praises ‘clarity’ from new Arbroath boss and explains why there’s no panic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Jermaine Hylton praises ‘clarity’ from new Arbroath boss and explains why there’s no panic

The Red Lichties are preparing for their third game in a week under new manager Jim McIntyre.

By Craig Cairns
Arbroath forward Jermaine Hylton. Image: SNS.
Arbroath forward Jermaine Hylton. Image: SNS.

Despite back-to-back defeats, new Arbroath boss Jim McIntyre is getting his message across, according to Jermaine Hylton.

The 30-year-old English attacker said that even though there hasn’t been a lot of time for training sessions, the players are well aware of their roles.

The part-time Championship club faced two matches in five days just a couple of days after the new boss’s appointment.

Arbroath performed well in spells in both defeats, especially on Wednesday night when it took until the last kick of the ball for high-flying Raith Rovers to deny them a point.

Hylton, who equalised for his side on the night, said that there is no panic at the club who have now slipped to the bottom of the league.

Arbroath’s Jermaine Hylton equalises from the penalty spot against Raith. Image: SNS.

He pointed to last Saturday’s opponents Morton as the “perfect example” of how quickly things can change after they jumped two positions with a pair of wins.

“When a new gaffer comes in, there’s always going to be a reaction,” said Hylton.

“We’re doing the work and as you’ve seen in the last couple of performances, they’ve been positive.

“He makes sure that there’s clarity. Everyone knows what they’re doing, everyone knows their jobs. That’s where we’re at, we’ll just keep building on what we’re doing.

“For me personally, I think it’s early to be worried, with how close the league is.

“If you put a run of four games together, like we did earlier in the season, you find yourself in the top six, it’s a whole different conversation.”

Jermaine Hylton aiming to build on Arbroath performances

Just five points separate Arbroath from fifth-placed Airdrie who have played a game more.

As have Saturday’s opponents Inverness who are one point behind the Diamonds in sixth.

A win in the Highlands could lift McIntyre’s men as high as seventh, depending on results elsewhere.

Hylton is hoping Arbroath can take inspiration from the good aspects of recent performances to propel them up the Championship table.

Arbroath’s Jermaine Hylton celebrates his equaliser versus Raith. Image: SNS.

“There have been loads of positives, loads to build on,” he said.

“If we put in performances like that, I think we’ll win a lot more than we’ll lose.

“Wednesday night was a game where the boys all over the pitch, including myself, worked really hard.

“That’s something that we’re going to continue to do.”

More from Football

Dundee United players Declan Glass, Mathew Cudjoe, Tony Watt and Chris Mochrie, left to right
4 Dundee United options as Jim Goodwin faces sole selection conundrum for Raith Rovers…
Antonio Portales gets treatment at Ibrox but could be missing for Dundee FC in the games to come. Image: SNS
Dundee dealt bitter injury blow after Antonio Portales ruled out for extended period as…
Gordon Wallace lifts the trophy high as the team return from Hampden. Image: DC Thomson/Retro Dundee.
How a 'Dundonian born and bred' helped Dundee down Celtic to win 1973 League…
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin speaks at the club's St Andrews training base. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin: Dundee United can strengthen in January transfer window as Tannadice boss outlines…
Craig Levein has ruled out a St Johnstone return for David Wotherspoon.
What St Johnstone boss Craig Levein thinks about Perth return for Inverness Caley star…
Dylan Easton salutes the Raith Rovers fans after the Fife club beats Arbroath.
Dylan Easton dismisses 'luck' factor as Raith Rovers set up Dundee United 'cracker'
Dunfermline Athletic's East End Park. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group
Dunfermline Athletic cancel training to stop illness spreading ahead of Partick Thistle clash -…
Dylan Easton in action for Raith Rovers.
From 'big-time boy' to the big time? How Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton bounced…
Dunfermline administrator Bryan Jackson speaks to the press at East End Park after a day of meetings with the club's creditors.
Dunfermline reborn: 10 years on, 4 key figures tell story of Pars' fight to…
Raith's Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
4 talking points: Raith in formidable form ahead of United clash as Arbroath dealt…

Conversation