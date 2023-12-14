4 talking points: Raith in formidable form ahead of United clash as Arbroath dealt harsh blow

Raith Rovers put the pressure on their Championship title rivals with another late show, this time against Arbroath.

It was a cruel blow for the Red Lichties who had restricted Raith to few chances in the second half and look set to take a point.

Lewis Vaughan’s last-gasp goal moved Rovers ahead of Dundee United at the top of the Championship, with the teams set to meet at Tannadice on Saturday.

We've done it AGAIN! A dramatic late goal from Lewis Vaughan sends the Rovers to the TOP of the Championship

It came after Jermaine Hylton equalised from the spot to cancel out Aidan Connolly’s first-half strike.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Raith’s 2-1 win over Arbroath at Gayfield.

Raith on formidable form going into huge Tannadice clash

A six-game winning streak, 12 matches unbeaten, seven consecutive wins on the road – Raith Rovers are in piping-hot form going into Saturday’s massive match against Dundee United.

It is difficult not to get carried away and, regardless of how it ends, it is important to enjoy these kinds of runs while you’re on them.

Saturday at Tannadice will be Rovers’ sixth game on the road in eight games.

Though, right now, it doesn’t seem to matter where they play.

Ian Murray’s men have won seven on the road since their sole league defeat of the season so far.

At home, only Hamilton have won at Stark’s Park over 90 minutes in the near-13 months since Queen’s Park left with a 5-2 win last season.

Positives for Jim McIntyre despite Arbroath defeats

Zero points on the board for Jim McIntyre after two matches, slipping to the bottom table in the process, but there were many positive aspects to both defeats.

Arbroath played some nice football in the second half against Morton on Saturday, despite the difficult conditions.

On Wednesday, they were well in the game in the first half and were well worth going in at half-time on level terms.

That was against a team flying high, as the previous section spells out, and Jim McIntyre’s side reduced Raith to few clear chances until they fell behind with the last kick of the game.

Reduced numbers for Arbroath

That was with a few key players missing through injury and asking a squad to go against so soon after Saturday’s arduous 90 minutes.

And against a full-time team that has been praised for its fitness and had an extra day to recover before Wednesday.

McIntyre asked the same 14 outfield players to go again, without their latest injured star Ricky Little.

Busloads of Rovers fans head to Tannadice

It won’t define the season either way, but it will be a huge result for Raith if they can leave Dundee with all three points.

That would give them a five-point advantage over United, though having played a game more.

They will be backed by busloads of Rovers fans after the club funded travel for the away support.

1,172 TICKETS SOLD! Tickets are selling fast for Saturday's match versus Dundee United. Free Buses: SOLD OUT Match Tickets: 600 Remaining

It is the latest example of the togetherness across the club and with its support at the moment. Everyone is pulling in the same direction.