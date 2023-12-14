4 talking points: Raith in formidable form ahead of United clash as Arbroath dealt harsh blow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 talking points: Raith in formidable form ahead of United clash as Arbroath dealt harsh blow

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Rovers' late win at Gayfield.

Raith's Lewis Vaughan celebrates his winner against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
By Craig Cairns

Raith Rovers put the pressure on their Championship title rivals with another late show, this time against Arbroath.

It was a cruel blow for the Red Lichties who had restricted Raith to few chances in the second half and look set to take a point.

Lewis Vaughan’s last-gasp goal moved Rovers ahead of Dundee United at the top of the Championship, with the teams set to meet at Tannadice on Saturday.

It came after Jermaine Hylton equalised from the spot to cancel out Aidan Connolly’s first-half strike.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Raith’s 2-1 win over Arbroath at Gayfield.

Raith on formidable form going into huge Tannadice clash

A six-game winning streak, 12 matches unbeaten, seven consecutive wins on the road – Raith Rovers are in piping-hot form going into Saturday’s massive match against Dundee United.

It is difficult not to get carried away and, regardless of how it ends, it is important to enjoy these kinds of runs while you’re on them.

Raith’s goal hero against Arbroath Lewis Vaughan is carried away. Image: SNS.

Saturday at Tannadice will be Rovers’ sixth game on the road in eight games.

Though, right now, it doesn’t seem to matter where they play.

Ian Murray’s men have won seven on the road since their sole league defeat of the season so far.

At home, only Hamilton have won at Stark’s Park over 90 minutes in the near-13 months since Queen’s Park left with a 5-2 win last season.

Positives for Jim McIntyre despite Arbroath defeats

Zero points on the board for Jim McIntyre after two matches, slipping to the bottom table in the process, but there were many positive aspects to both defeats.

Arbroath played some nice football in the second half against Morton on Saturday, despite the difficult conditions.

On Wednesday, they were well in the game in the first half and were well worth going in at half-time on level terms.

Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

That was against a team flying high, as the previous section spells out, and Jim McIntyre’s side reduced Raith to few clear chances until they fell behind with the last kick of the game.

Reduced numbers for Arbroath

That was with a few key players missing through injury and asking a squad to go against so soon after Saturday’s arduous 90 minutes.

And against a full-time team that has been praised for its fitness and had an extra day to recover before Wednesday.

McIntyre asked the same 14 outfield players to go again, without their latest injured star Ricky Little.

Busloads of Rovers fans head to Tannadice

It won’t define the season either way, but it will be a huge result for Raith if they can leave Dundee with all three points.

That would give them a five-point advantage over United, though having played a game more.

They will be backed by busloads of Rovers fans after the club funded travel for the away support.

It is the latest example of the togetherness across the club and with its support at the moment. Everyone is pulling in the same direction.

Conversation