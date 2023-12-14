Dundee United v Raith Rovers crowd could hit 10,000 as Tannadice set for second-largest Saturday attendance in Scotland

Dundee United could play host to a crowd of more than 10,000 when Raith Rovers visit Tannadice in Saturday’s mouth-watering Championship showdown.

The Fifers arrive in Tayside with a two-point lead at the summit of the division, albeit having played a game more than Jim Goodwin’s title favourites.

The feel-good factor at Stark’s Park is palpable following a run of six successive wins, peppered with a host of breathless last-gasp triumphs.

And Ian Murray’s men will be backed by a bumper travelling support.

Courier Sport understands Rovers have already shifted more than 1600 tickets for the West Stand – known as The Shed – and that is expected to rise to around 1800 by kick-off.

Rovers covered the costs of SEVEN supporters’ buses to make the trip to Tannadice.

Meanwhile, allied with season ticket sales, United anticipate shifting more than 7,500 briefs for the top-of-the-table clash.

The Tangerines remain unbeaten in the Championship and will be keen to lay down a marker on their own patch.

Only trailing Celtic

Should there be strong late interest in the fixture, the final attendance could top 10,000.

And it will almost certainly be the second-largest crowd in Scotland on Saturday, given Aberdeen and Rangers face off in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden on Sunday.

While Celtic are at home on Saturday, there are likely to be more punters at Tannadice than the top-flight contests hosted by Livingston, St Johnstone, St Mirren and Ross County.