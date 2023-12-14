EXCLUSIVE: Craig Brewster on Raith Rovers’ Spanish getaways, aborted Hearts interest and his ‘get the finger out’ Dundee United epiphany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Brewster on Raith Rovers’ Spanish getaways, aborted Hearts interest and his ‘get the finger out’ Dundee United epiphany

Brewster became a United legend but owes his career to ex-Rovers' boss Jimmy Nicholl

Former Dundee United star Craig Brewster clutches the Scottish Cup
Brewster clutches the Scottish Cup. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Craig Brewster’s name is etched in Dundee United folklore.

But the Tannadice hero is the first to admit that Raith Rovers were the club that truly changed his life.

Brewster was a raw, rangy midfielder in 1991 when his time at Forfar Athletic, playing under Tangerines icon Paul Hegarty, came to an end.

With the benefit of hindsight, it seems preposterous that Brewster – who would go onto represent a host of top-flight clubs in Scotland and star in Greece with Ionikos – would have a dearth of interest.

Yet, Rovers’ boss Jimmy Nicholl was the ONLY manager to table an offer.

A fresh-faced Craig Brewster at Forfar Athletic
A fresh-faced Brewster at Forfar. Image: SNS

“I don’t know what might have happened if Jimmy Nic hadn’t come in for me,” recalls Brewster, who ran a sports shop as well as working as a sales agent for a waste disposal company. “Jimmy saw something in me that no-one else did.

“He changed my life.”

Indeed, Nicholl saw the potential to deploy Brewster as a centre-forward.

A masterstroke.

His partnership with Gordon Dalziel was electrifying and in Brewster’s second season with Raith – the First Division title-winning campaign of 1992/93 – the duo combined to score 55 goals.

Craig Brewster in action for Raith Rovers.
Brewster’s partnership with Gordon Dalziel was prolific.

“I scored 22 goals and he scored 33; that much is true,” continued Brewster. “But I’ve told him: “Daz, they were 33 of my rebounds!”

“Daz was an absolute character, in there with Peter Heatherston, Jock McStay, Shaun Dennis, Sinky (David Sinclair). A young Mickey (Colin) Cameron. You want to be in the trenches with those boys.”

Brewster the Rovers travel agent

Brewster’s fondness for that group still shines through; a squad with the perfect balance of experience, young talent and irrepressible camaraderie.

“I remember organising two end of season trips – Tenerife and Mallorca – for 16 PLAYERS,” he continued.

“You might get that for a club-organised thing now, but this was just me organising it. When do you get that?

“That’s how much we enjoyed each other’s company and shows the spirit we had in that dressing room. It was an amazing time.”

Raith Rovers fans celebrating after they defeated Dumbarton to win the First Division title
Raith Rovers fans celebrating after they defeated Dumbarton to win the First Division title. Image: DCT

His Rovers adventure was a good time rather than a long time.

Brewster, who only turned full-time 18 months into his stint with Raith – aged 26 – departed after two years at Stark’s Park, declining a crack at the top-flight with the Fifers.

“It was Hearts who came in first,” notes Brewster. “Sandy Clark wanted me in. But they were scared to go to a tribunal.

“Then, Jim McLean came in.

“I had been a young boy at Dundee United from 11 years of age and was freed at 17. When they came calling, my heart made the decision.”

“Oh no, what have we signed here?”

His return home would be far from plain sailing.

As Brewster recalls it, manager Ivan Golac had no real knowledge of him as a player and, as such, the new signing was forced to prove himself all over again.

He made his league debut against Aberdeen on August 7, 1993, with Golac fielding him on the left side of midfield. By Brewster’s own admission, “the game totally passed me by”.

Brewster’s next start would not come until October 16.

Dundee United Scottish Cup winners of 1994, left to right, Craig Brewster, Ivan Golac, Gordon Petric
Brewster, left, would have a rocky start under Ivan Golac, centre. Image: SNS

“At the start, I think a lot of fans were thinking, “oh no, what have we signed here?”” continued Brewster. “I was bombed for about a dozen games.

“I still remember playing in a reserve game at Tannadice against Celtic on the same day Raith were playing against Dundee in the Premier League at Dens Park.

“Honestly, I was wishing I was across the road.”

Presented with the choice between sulking and agitating, or fighting for his future, Brewster had some blunt conversations with his nearest and dearest.

Given his role in United’s Scottish Cup win of 1994, it is a sliding doors moment in the club’s history.

“I had some serious discussions with my mates and my father, and the message was: get the finger out, or else,” said Brewster.

“We can all blame other people or look for excuses. But ultimately, it’s always down to you. Sometimes, you need to take a serious look in the mirror and ask if you are doing enough.”

Scottish Cup final preparation: Golf and Hamilton Races

After regaining his place – he cites his brace in the Scottish Cup draw against Motherwell in February 1994 as the moment he “really became a United player” – Brewster never looked back.

And he lived the dream of every boyhood Arab by scoring the winning goal as the Tangerines defeated Rangers 1-0 to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time in their history.

Craig Brewster wheels away after netting the only goal in the 1994 Scottish Cup final against Rangers
Brewster wheels away after netting the only goal in the 1994 Scottish Cup final against Rangers. Image: DCT

“United had been in six Scottish Cup finals and never won – and I’d been to five of them,” he smiled ruefully. “But Ivan (Golac) brought and air of belief and calmness.

“There was a relaxed atmosphere. Some of the boys went to the races at Hamilton on the Friday. I was knocking golf balls on a driving range at East Kilbride.

“The boys were having a good time, and the feeling was: right, let’s just go out and do what we are good at. No pressure.”

And later that year, Brewster would have the perfect vantage point when his old pals at Rovers stunned the other half of the Old Firm to lift the League Cup in November.

Raith Rovers' 1994 Coca-Cola Cup winners
Brewster relished Rovers’ Coca-Cola Cup win from the commentary box. Image: SNS

Brewster adds: “I was doing commentary with (Ally) McCoist at Ibrox for that game and was so pleased and proud for the Rovers.”

Ian Murray was a fighter

Looking ahead to Saturday’s mouth-watering showdown between United and Rovers, Brewster finds it difficult to look beyond the Terrors for the title – but is full of admiration for the job his old Hibs teammate Ian Murray has done at Raith.

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin, left, and title rival Ian Murray
Jim Goodwin, left, and title rival Ian Murray. Image: SNS

“I think everyone would probably go for United to win the league, just given the size of club and stature of them,” added Brewster.

“But what Ian Murray – another old teammate of mine at Hibernian – has managed to do at Raith Rovers is just tremendous.

Nid (Murray) was a fighter and grafter as a player, and he is instilling that into his players. They are running through brick walls for him, showing unbelievable character.”

