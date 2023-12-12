Liam Dick talks twin ‘distractions’ that are helping keep mind off Raith Rovers’ Championship title challenge as Dundee United clash looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Liam Dick talks twin ‘distractions’ that are helping keep mind off Raith Rovers’ Championship title challenge as Dundee United clash looms

The new dad is also juggling football with studying for a degree.

By Iain Collin
Liam DIck playing for Raith Rovers. Image: Ewan Bootman / SNS.
Liam Dick has been juggling football, parenthood and studying. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Liam Dick has revealed the welcome distractions at home that are helping to keep his mind off Raith Rovers’ remarkable title push.

Dick became a dad to Oliver six months ago and the youngster is keeping the Stark’s Park defender on his toes when he is away from training and playing matches.

And the left-back is also trying to juggle football and parenthood with studying for an Open University degree in sports fitness and coaching.

It is a balancing act he appears to be winning, going by his impressive performances on the pitch for Raith this season.

Liam Dick challenges for the ball in Raith Rovers' Viaplay Cup encounter with Dunfermline back in July. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group.
Liam Dick has been in fine form for Raith Rovers this season. Image: Craig Williamson / SNS Group

And it is a challenge he would recommend to any other player as they look for an alternative career beyond football.

The former part-time player with Alloa Athletic and Stranraer said: “I’m currently doing a course through the Open University, just to make sure I’m set up for when I have to either come out of full-time football or hang up my boots.

“Hopefully that’s not too soon but it’s good to have a fall-back option.

“I’m doing a course in sports fitness and coaching and I’m just in my second year.

“I’m loving it. It’s a good distraction from football.

Dick: ‘I would encourage any team-mate’

“I’ve got the challenge now that my wee man will be six months old on the 14th.

“So, it’s a case of finding the time to do the uni work as well as football and looking after him, along with my partner, Molly.

“It’s a challenge but it’s good and it is a distraction from football.

“I would encourage any of the boys, young or old, to get involved in something like that.

“It’s hard to decide when you’re going to study when you’ve maybe been up really early with the wee man and then trained and come back to the house.

Dundee United's Kai Fotheringham scores to seal victory for Dundee United against Ayr United at Tannadice. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group.
Dundee United’s victory over Ayr United sent them back above Raith Rovers at the top of the Championship table. Image: Euan Cherry / SNS Group

“But sometimes the idea of it is more daunting than the reality of it.”

As stand-in skipper, Dick helped lead Raith – temporarily – to the summit of the Championship with a sensational 4-3 victory over Partick Thistle on Friday night.

And, after Dundee United’s own triumph over Ayr United at the weekend, the Kirkcaldy side aim to return to top spot with another win, against Arbroath at Gayfield on Wednesday night.

He is convinced that would return the pressure back to the Tangerines ahead of a mouth-watering meeting of the division’s main protagonists at Tannadice on Saturday.

The 28-year-old added: “You do only look to the next game but at the same time we’re aware that we’ve got Dundee United at the weekend.

Raith need to get Arbroath job done first

“We can go and apply a little bit of pressure if we manage to go and get the job done up at Arbroath.

“But any other team in the league will tell you how hard Arbroath away is at the weekend, never mind during the week.

“So, we know that will be a tough game.

“We’ve just got to deal with that first and hopefully we can get the job done and then go up to Tannadice.

“But it’s Arbroath first and they’re a top side. They’ve also got the bounce of the new manager coming in there.”

