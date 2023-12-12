Declan Gallagher dismisses Raith Rovers ‘shock’ notion as Dundee United defender pinpoints mark of champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Declan Gallagher dismisses Raith Rovers ‘shock’ notion as Dundee United defender pinpoints mark of champions

Gallagher reckons United's win over Ayr was the sort of result that underpins promotion pushes

Declan Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans
Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher reckons the quality and experience of Raith Rovers has gone “under the radar” as the Championship rivals prepare to face off at Tannadice.

Rovers have won six of their last seven league games and, should they defeat Arbroath in midweek, would go into Saturday’s top-of-the table showdown ahead of the Tangerines.

The Fifers have won plenty of admirers for their swash-buckling style and never-say-die attitude.

But Gallagher is adamant their rise to become bona fide title challengers is NO surprise.

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action this term. Image: SNS

“I don’t think anyone is really shocked by how well they are doing,” Gallagher told Courier Sport. “They have a lot of experienced players.

“I think they fly under the radar a wee bit when people talk about how United’s squad is the best. But they have a lot of key, quality players throughout their side.

“It should be a tasty one.”

Togetherness

And should United once again find themselves playing catch-up ahead of kick-off – as they were against Ayr United following Rovers’ Friday night triumph over Partick Thistle – there will be no panic in the home dressing room.

Tony Watt, right, and Declan Gallagher embrace after seeing out a vita win
Tony Watt, right, and Declan Gallagher embrace after seeing out a vita win. Image: SNS

“If we do what we need to on the pitch, then there’s no reason to worry about anyone else,” Gallagher continued. “We are still unbeaten in the league and long may that continue.

You can see that everyone is fighting for each other. Even from the celebration at full-time on Saturday, you could see the passion. It’s a great group of boys, with togetherness and drive.

“I think the fans, who come and support us week-in, week-out, can see that as well.”

Pivotal wins

Indeed, United are now one of only TWO teams in Scottish and England yet to suffer a league defeat, considering Celtic’s reverse against Kilmarnock. The Terrors and Falkirk are the last sides standing.

And Gallagher believes United’s most recent win – the scrappy 1-0 victory over Ayr – was the sort of result that underpins title triumphs.

Having been promoted from this division with Dundee AND Livingston, he speaks from experience.

Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton of Dundee United
Declan Gallagher and Jack Walton, two rocks in the United backline. Image: SNS

“I think everyone knows the Championship is probably the hardest league in Scottish football,” he continued. “Being able to see out those sorts of 1-0 wins are pivotal if you are going to win a title.

“We’ve seen throughout the season that teams will sit in and make things hard for us and, to be fair to all the teams in this league, they are very good at that. It’s up to us to find solutions.

“At the start of the season, we said that we’d take 1-0 wins all the way to the title, if that’s what’s needed.

“We knew it was going to be hard. The conditions were tough, we hadn’t played in a couple of weeks. So, it was just good to get the result. It doesn’t matter how it comes. It’s just about getting three points.”

Shutting up shop

Gallagher also took immense pride from claiming another shutout following uncharacteristically porous showings against Falkirk and Queen of the South in United’s previous fixtures, albeit he only played in the latter.

“That was something the gaffer emphasised before the game: back to clean sheets,” he added. “The back four has been so solid this season, so it’s good to get another clean sheet and get that confidence high again.”

