Declan Gallagher dismisses Raith Rovers ‘shock’ notion as Dundee United defender pinpoints mark of champions

Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher reckons the quality and experience of Raith Rovers has gone “under the radar” as the Championship rivals prepare to face off at Tannadice.

Rovers have won six of their last seven league games and, should they defeat Arbroath in midweek, would go into Saturday’s top-of-the table showdown ahead of the Tangerines.

The Fifers have won plenty of admirers for their swash-buckling style and never-say-die attitude.

But Gallagher is adamant their rise to become bona fide title challengers is NO surprise.

“I don’t think anyone is really shocked by how well they are doing,” Gallagher told Courier Sport. “They have a lot of experienced players.

“I think they fly under the radar a wee bit when people talk about how United’s squad is the best. But they have a lot of key, quality players throughout their side.

“It should be a tasty one.”

Togetherness

And should United once again find themselves playing catch-up ahead of kick-off – as they were against Ayr United following Rovers’ Friday night triumph over Partick Thistle – there will be no panic in the home dressing room.

“If we do what we need to on the pitch, then there’s no reason to worry about anyone else,” Gallagher continued. “We are still unbeaten in the league and long may that continue.

“You can see that everyone is fighting for each other. Even from the celebration at full-time on Saturday, you could see the passion. It’s a great group of boys, with togetherness and drive.

“I think the fans, who come and support us week-in, week-out, can see that as well.”

Pivotal wins

Indeed, United are now one of only TWO teams in Scottish and England yet to suffer a league defeat, considering Celtic’s reverse against Kilmarnock. The Terrors and Falkirk are the last sides standing.

And Gallagher believes United’s most recent win – the scrappy 1-0 victory over Ayr – was the sort of result that underpins title triumphs.

Having been promoted from this division with Dundee AND Livingston, he speaks from experience.

“I think everyone knows the Championship is probably the hardest league in Scottish football,” he continued. “Being able to see out those sorts of 1-0 wins are pivotal if you are going to win a title.

“We’ve seen throughout the season that teams will sit in and make things hard for us and, to be fair to all the teams in this league, they are very good at that. It’s up to us to find solutions.

“At the start of the season, we said that we’d take 1-0 wins all the way to the title, if that’s what’s needed.

“We knew it was going to be hard. The conditions were tough, we hadn’t played in a couple of weeks. So, it was just good to get the result. It doesn’t matter how it comes. It’s just about getting three points.”

Shutting up shop

Gallagher also took immense pride from claiming another shutout following uncharacteristically porous showings against Falkirk and Queen of the South in United’s previous fixtures, albeit he only played in the latter.

“That was something the gaffer emphasised before the game: back to clean sheets,” he added. “The back four has been so solid this season, so it’s good to get another clean sheet and get that confidence high again.”